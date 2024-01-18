Buffalo Spot Huntington Park, CA
Buffalo Fries+
- Buffalo Fries - Small$8.00
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
- Buffalo Fries - Regular$12.00
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
- Buffalo Fries - Large$13.00
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
- Side Extra Chicken$2.00
Traditional Wings
- Traditional Wings (5)$12.00
Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
- Traditional Wings (10)$17.00
Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
- Traditional Wings (15)$22.00
Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
- Traditional Wings (20)$27.00
Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Boneless Wings
- Boneless Wings (5)$10.00
Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
- Boneless Wings (10)$15.00
Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
- Boneless Wings (15)$20.00
Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
- Boneless Wings (20)$25.00
Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Tenders
- Tenders (5)$11.00
Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
- Tenders (10)$17.00
Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
- Tenders (15)$23.00
Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
- Tenders (20)$29.00
Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Salads and Wraps
- Cali Burrito$7.50
Fries, diced chicken sauced your way and special sauce wrapped in a chipotle tortilla.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, diced chicken sauced your way, croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, diced chicken sauced your way, tomatoes, red onions and cucembers. Served with a dressing of your choice.
- Side Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and croutons. Served with a dressing of your choice.
Family Packs
- NEW 15/15 Wing Pack$45.00
- FP Traditional Wings (25)$34.00
Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.
- FP Traditional Wings (50)$65.00
Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.
- FP Boneless Wings (25)$33.00
Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.
- FP Boneless Wings (50)$59.00
Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.