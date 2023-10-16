Bugambilias Food Truck
street Tacos and Specialty Tacos
Tacos Carne Azada
Grilled steak served with onions and cilantro.
Taco Pollo Azado
Grilled chicken served with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla.
Tacos Pastor
Grilled pork marinated in adobo. Cooked with pineapple, served with onions and cilantro.
Tacos de Cabeza
Steamed pork’s head and pork loin, spicy pico de gallo.
Taco Campechano
Grilled steak and chorizo served with onions and cilantro.
Tacos de Lengua
Tender steamed beef tongue, topped with onions and cilantro.
Birria Tacos (specialty taco)
Authentic Mexican birria tacos, Hugo’s style made with braised beef that's slow-cooked in a fragrant dried chile sauce with a delicious spice mix.Mouth-watering beef team up with melted mozzarella cheese topped with onions and cilantro and consome on the side to dip in.
Taco Arabe (specialty taco)
Grilled pork marinated in lime juice, parsley and herbs, cooked with onions and our secret salsa on a flour tortilla.
Tacos Carnitas
Cemitas (Mexican sandwich)
Cemita Arabe
Grilled pork marinated in lime juice, parsley and herbs, cooked with onions and our secret salsa. Served on a cemita roll.
Cemita Milanesa de Pollo
Breaded chicken breast or pork, refried beans, chipotle mayo, shredded Oaxaca cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce and onions served on a cemita roll.
Cemita Felipe
Grilled steak and sautéed onions topped with melted Oaxaca cheese, chipotle mayo and served on a cemita roll.
Cemita Pastor
Cemita De Cabeza
Steamed pork’s head and pork loin, spicy pico de gallo, served on a cemita roll.
Classic Meals and ClassicTacos
Arroz con Pollo and Mole' Sauce
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice cover with our homemade Mole sauce.
Arroz con Pollo and Pipian Verde
Grilled Chicken on a bed of rice topped with our homemade Pipian Verde. ( spicy) Pipian Verde sauce originally from Puebla Mexico is made with fresh tomatillos, pumpkin seeds, cerranos jalapeños and spices.
Classic Shredded Chicken Tinga Tacos
Shredded Chicken Tinga, lettuce and shredded cheese on a soft flour tortilla.
Clasic Ground Beef Tacos
seasoned ground beef, lettuce and shredded cheese on a soft flour tortilla.
Bavarian cream filled churros
All in Deep Fried Burrito
Carnitas
Simmered pork in lard until tender, served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, fresh tomatoes and Corn tortillas served on the side.
Quesadilla Poblana
A flour tortilla stuffed with queso Oaxaca, grilled pork marinated in lime juice, parsley and herbs, cooked with onions and drizzled our secret sauce.
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled chicken breast on rice covered with queso sauce. Flour tortillas on the side