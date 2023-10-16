street Tacos and Specialty Tacos

Tacos Carne Azada

$8.50+

Grilled steak served with onions and cilantro.

Taco Pollo Azado

$8.00+

Grilled chicken served with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla.

Tacos Pastor

$8.50+

Grilled pork marinated in adobo. Cooked with pineapple, served with onions and cilantro.

Tacos de Cabeza

$11.50+

Steamed pork’s head and pork loin, spicy pico de gallo.

Taco Campechano

$9.00+

Grilled steak and chorizo served with onions and cilantro.

Tacos de Lengua

$13.00+Out of stock

Tender steamed beef tongue, topped with onions and cilantro.

Birria Tacos (specialty taco)

$9.00+

Authentic Mexican birria tacos, Hugo’s style made with braised beef that's slow-cooked in a fragrant dried chile sauce with a delicious spice mix.Mouth-watering beef team up with melted mozzarella cheese topped with onions and cilantro and consome on the side to dip in.

Taco Arabe (specialty taco)

$9.00+

Grilled pork marinated in lime juice, parsley and herbs, cooked with onions and our secret salsa on a flour tortilla.

Tacos Carnitas

$8.00+

Cemitas (Mexican sandwich)

The cemita is a torta originally from Puebla, Mexico. Also known as cemita poblana, it derives from the city of Puebla. The word refers to the sandwich as well as to the roll it is typically served on, a bread roll covered with sesame seeds.
Cemita Arabe

$12.00

Grilled pork marinated in lime juice, parsley and herbs, cooked with onions and our secret salsa. Served on a cemita roll.

Cemita Milanesa de Pollo

$13.00Out of stock

Breaded chicken breast or pork, refried beans, chipotle mayo, shredded Oaxaca cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce and onions served on a cemita roll.

Cemita Felipe

$13.00

Grilled steak and sautéed onions topped with melted Oaxaca cheese, chipotle mayo and served on a cemita roll.

Cemita Pastor

$12.00
Cemita De Cabeza

$12.00

Steamed pork’s head and pork loin, spicy pico de gallo, served on a cemita roll.

Classic Meals and ClassicTacos

Arroz con Pollo and Mole' Sauce

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken on a bed of rice cover with our homemade Mole sauce.

Arroz con Pollo and Pipian Verde

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken on a bed of rice topped with our homemade Pipian Verde. ( spicy) Pipian Verde sauce originally from Puebla Mexico is made with fresh tomatillos, pumpkin seeds, cerranos jalapeños and spices.

Classic Shredded Chicken Tinga Tacos

$10.00

Shredded Chicken Tinga, lettuce and shredded cheese on a soft flour tortilla.

Clasic Ground Beef Tacos

$10.00

seasoned ground beef, lettuce and shredded cheese on a soft flour tortilla.

Bavarian cream filled churros

$2.50

All in Deep Fried Burrito

$12.00+

Carnitas

$13.00Out of stock

Simmered pork in lard until tender, served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, fresh tomatoes and Corn tortillas served on the side.

Quesadilla Poblana

$13.00

A flour tortilla stuffed with queso Oaxaca, grilled pork marinated in lime juice, parsley and herbs, cooked with onions and drizzled our secret sauce.

Arroz con Pollo

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast on rice covered with queso sauce. Flour tortillas on the side

Arroz Con Carne

$13.00

All in Burrito Grande

$11.00+

Chimichanga

$12.00+

Molted Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

cheese quesadilla

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

chicken tenders and fries

$7.99

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

$3.00

Sodas (cans)

$2.50

Bottle of Water

$2.00

mexica bottle soda

$3.25

Sides and dips

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

4Oz Guacamole and Chips

$4.00

4 oz Queso and Chips

$4.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Mexican Rice

$3.50

Refried Beans

$3.50

Tamal

$2.50Out of stock

French Fries

$3.50

Churro

$2.50