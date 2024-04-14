Build-A-Pita
FOOD
PIZZA
- BBQ Guru$12.00
Savor the tantalizing flavors of our BBQ Guru Pizza! This 10-inch delight features succulent chicken shawarma, savory purple onions, and a generous drizzle of tangy BBQ sauce. Every bite is a burst of deliciousness, combining the best of Mediterranean and BBQ flavors in a crispy crust. Try our BBQ Guru Pizza today for a taste sensation that's simply irresistible!
- Build Your Own$12.00
- Gyro Hero$12.00
Introducing our mouthwatering Gero Hero Pizza! This flavorful masterpiece is topped with slices of gyro, zesty purple onions, creamy feta cheese, and a tantalizing tzatziki drizzle, all on a crispy crust. Experience the Mediterranean magic in every slice. Order now for a pizza experience like no other!
- Mediterranean Cruise$12.00
Embark on a culinary journey with our Mediterranean Cruise pizza! This delightful creation is packed with all the goodness of fresh veggies, including tangy banana peppers, briny kalamata olives, creamy feta cheese, flavorful purple onions, and juicy sliced tomatoes. Each bite is a symphony of Mediterranean flavors on a crispy crust, perfect for satisfying your cravings. Set sail on a taste adventure with our Mediterranean Cruise pizza today!
- Pepperoni Phoney$12.00
Indulge in the savory and spicy goodness of our Pepperoni Phoney pizza! Made with halal pepperoni for a delicious twist, this pizza is then drizzled with a tantalizing hot honey sauce that adds the perfect kick. Each bite is a delightful blend of savory, spicy, and sweet flavors on a crispy crust. Try our Pepperoni Phoney pizza today for a taste experience that's truly unforgettable!
- Shik Shak Shawarma$12.00
Experience the tantalizing flavors of the Shik Shak Shawarma Pizza! Topped with tender chicken shawarma, tangy banana peppers, crisp red onions, and juicy tomatoes, this pizza is then generously drizzled with garlic sauce for an extra burst of flavor. Each slice is a harmonious blend of savory and zesty notes, perfectly complemented by the crispy crust. Dive into a world of Mediterranean delights with our Shik Shak Shawarma Pizza today!
- Thyme to Pie$12.00
Get ready to indulge in the aromatic flavors of Thyme to Pie, a tantalizing creation featuring halloumi cheese, za'atar seasoning, and a luscious drizzle of olive oil. Reminiscent of the traditional manaeesh, every bite is a delightful fusion of savory cheese, earthy herbs, and the richness of olive oil, all atop a perfectly baked crust. Experience the essence of Mediterranean cuisine with Thyme to Pie today!