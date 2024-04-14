Pepperoni Phoney

$12.00

Indulge in the savory and spicy goodness of our Pepperoni Phoney pizza! Made with halal pepperoni for a delicious twist, this pizza is then drizzled with a tantalizing hot honey sauce that adds the perfect kick. Each bite is a delightful blend of savory, spicy, and sweet flavors on a crispy crust. Try our Pepperoni Phoney pizza today for a taste experience that's truly unforgettable!