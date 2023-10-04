Popular Items

The Lunch Pale Ale Pretzel

$9.99

served with spicy mustard and smoked cheese sauce

Grilled Salmon

$21.99

salmon filet served with chipotle aioli and two sides, add a bourbon teriyaki glaze for $1

Smoke Alarm

$14.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno ranch

Food

APPS

Bacon Cheese Fries App

$9.99

a heaping pile of our fresh hand cut fries covered in smoked cheese sauce, and bacon, served with ranch or jalapeno ranch, add pulled pork (+$4)

Cider Candied Bacon

$9.99

thick cut bacon, candied with brown sugar and cider

Brewhaus Nachos

$10.99

tortilla chips, pulled pork or smoked chicken, smoked cheese sauce, jalapenos, BBQ sauce or upgrade to brisket nachos for +$3

Fried Pickles

$8.99

lightly breaded and fried to perfection, served with ranch or chipotle aioli

Garlic Parm Fries App

$9.99

a heaping pile of our fresh hand cut fries tossed in garlic oil, herbs and seasonings then topped with melted parmesan cheese

Hushpuppies

$7.99

served with honey butter

Quesadillas

$8.99

flour tortillas, jack-cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, with salsa and sour cream on the side. add smoked chicken or pulled pork (+$4) or, beef brisket (+$6)

Sesame Ahi Tuna*

$11.99

sesame Ahi tuna on a bed of romaine with soy ginger dressing

Spinach Dip

$10.99

spinach & parmesan dip, served with pita chips

Bacon BBQ shrimp

$11.99

Sauteed with bacon & our haus BBQ

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

Grilled & tossed in our traditional buffalo sauce; served with ranch or bleu cheese

BBQ Pork Belly

$10.99

WINGS

Jumbo Wings

$9.49+

Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large. Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces

Fried Boneless Wings

$9.49+

Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large. Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces

SOUPS AND SALADS

Big Haus Salad

$9.99

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, blended cheese &amp; croutons

Smoked Chicken Caesar

$13.99

chopped romaine, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing and parmesan with sliced smoked chicken

Asian Pacific Salad

$14.99

Ahi tuna, romaine, carrots, red cabbage, toasted almonds, fried noodles & soy ginger dressing

House Salad

$3.99

lettuce mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons

Caesar

$4.99

chopped romaine, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing and parmesan

BURGERS

Pub Burger

$14.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, choice of cheese

Mushroom Onion Swiss

$14.99

grilled mushrooms, onions, mayo and Swiss cheese

Big Bull

$16.99

onion rings, Brewhaus BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, pulled pork

Farmer

$16.99

candied bacon, fried egg, mayo, American cheese

Upstream

$14.99

Hand crafted salmon patty with lettuce, tomato & chipotle aioli

SANDWICHES

Brewhaus Smoked BBQ Sandwich

$14.99

hand pulled slow smoked pork shoulder served on a brioche bun with slaw 1 sauce included, additional charge for extra sauces

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Pulled Chicken tossed in our Brewhaus BBQ sauce on a brioche bun

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.99

chicken salad on brioche with lettuce & tomato

Yardbird

$14.99

fried or grilled chicken breast, chipotle aioli, pickles, brioche bun for an extra kick, toss it in your favorite wing sauce!

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$14.99

seared Ahi tuna steak, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, served with soy ginger dressing

Signature Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

slow smoked beef brisket, melted cheddar cheese on jalapeno cornmeal bread with A1 Mayo and coleslaw

Jon’s Smoked Reuben

$14.99

smoked corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing on buttered marbled rye

B&B Cuban

$14.99

pulled pork, deli ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, BBQ sauce and German mustard on texas toast

Smoked Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99

Sliced cooked steak cooked in au jus on a grilled ciabatta

Black Angus Steak & Cheddar

$14.99

thinly sliced, served with bbq au jus on grilled ciabatta

Smoked Roast Beef

$14.99

thinly sliced roast beef, served with Swiss & horseradish sauce on buttered ciabatta

Brewhaus Club

$13.99

Hickory smoked turkey & ham with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar. Topped with aioli and served on ciabatta

ENTREES

Smokehaus Signatures

$19.99

Pick your Protein: Pulled Pork, Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Chicken, Chicken Salad, Corned Beef, served with coleslaw, hushpuppy, your choice of side and sauce

Smokehaus Combos

Pick your Proteins: Pulled Pork, Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Chicken, Chicken Salad, Corned Beef, served with coleslaw, hushpuppy, your choice of side and sauce

Smokehaus Signature Tenderloin Ribs

slow-smoked ribs hand-rubbed with our in-house seasoning and glazed with our Brewhaus BBQ sauce served with coleslaw, hushpuppy and your choice of side

Fettucine Alfredo

$14.99

Fettucine with our house made creamy alfredo sauce

Game Day Mac & Cheese

$18.99

a large portion of our mac & cheese topped with pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket(+$3), finished with melted cheddar jack cheese

Steak & Shrimp Pasta

$24.99

Braveheart® sirloin and sauteed shrimp served over fettucine with a rosemary garlic cream sauce

Reserve Cut Sirloin

$21.99

Reserve cut Braveheart® Angus sirloin served with your choice of two sides

Ribeye

$29.99

Braveheart® certified Black Angus ribeye aged 40 days, served with your choice of two sides

Filet Medallions

$29.99

Braveheart® filet medallions topped with a rosemary garlic cream sauce. Served with 2 sides

Brewhaus Chicken

$18.99

grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, Brewhaus BBQ sauce and cheddar jack cheese served with your choice of two sides

SIDES

French Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Seasonal Veg

$3.99Out of stock

House Potato Chips

$3.99

Brewhaus Baked Beans

$3.99

Bacon Cheese Fries Side

$4.99

Onion Rings Side

$4.99

Onion Rings

Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.99

Sweet Potato Casserole

Green Beans & Bacon

$3.99

Garlic Parm Asparagus

$4.99

KIDS

KIDS MAC

$6.99

KIDS Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids BBQ Sand

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Sirloin

$9.99

DESSERTS

Brownie

$5.99

Cookie

$5.99

Add a Scoop

$1.99

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.99Out of stock

CATER / BY THE POUND

Pulled Pork

$14.99

Pulled Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Salad

$14.99

Brisket

$20.99

Corned Beef

$20.99

Rack Ribs

$29.99

1/2 Pan Mac

$40.00

1/2 Pan Baked Beans

$30.00

1/2 Pan Green Beans

$30.00

1/2 Pan Coleslaw

$21.00

1/2 Pan Salad

$30.00

1/2 Pan Chips

$21.00

SAUCES

House BBQ

$0.50

Pineapple Chipotle

$0.50

Carolina Gold

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.75

Mild

$0.50

Spicy Garlic

$0.75

Blackened Teriyaki

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Carolina Reaper BBQ

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Burger and beer

Burger & Beer

$12.00

Drinks - N/A

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Milk

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.99

Water

Kids

Kids Fountain

Kid Sweet Tea

Kids Milk

Kid Choc Milk

Kids Orange

Kids Pineapple

Kids Cranberry

Kids Grapefruit

Bar Non- Alcohol

Cran Juice

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$3.99

Grapefruit

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.99

Soda Water

Water

Red Bull

$4.25

Red Bull (Employee)

$2.50

Coffee & Hot Tea

Coffee

$2.99

Coffee - Decaf

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Bar

Draft Beer

12oz Sun Lit Wit

$3.50

12oz All Night Light

$2.50

12oz Appalachian Alt

$3.50

12oz Lunch Pale IPA

$4.50

12oz Maroon Effect

$3.50

16oz Sun Lit Wit

$4.50

16oz All Night Light

$3.50

16oz Appalachian Alt

$4.50

16oz Lunch Pale IPA

$5.50

16oz Maroon Effect

$4.50

Mug Club Sun Lit Wit

$4.50

Mug Club All Night Light

$3.50

Mug Club App Alt

$4.50

Mug Club Lunch Pale IPA

$5.50

Mug Club Maroon Effect

$4.50

12oz St. Maeve's Stout

$5.50

12oz Raspberry Wheat

$3.50Out of stock

12oz Mich Ultra

$3.50

12oz Blackberry Cider

$6.00

12oz Great Lakes Oktoberfest

$6.00

16oz St. Maeve's Stout

$6.50

16oz Raspberry Wheat

$4.50Out of stock

16oz Mich Ultra

$4.50

16oz Blackberry Cider

$7.00

16oz Great Lakes Oktoberfest

$7.00

Mug Club St. Maeve's Stout

$6.50

Mug Club Raspberry Wheat

$4.50Out of stock

Mug Club Mich Ultra

$4.50

Mug Club Blackberry Cider

$7.00

Mug Club Great Lakes Oktoberfest

$7.00

12oz Alewerks Pumpkin

$6.00

16oz Alewerks Pumpkin

$7.00

Mug Club Alewerks Pumpkin

$7.00

12oz Space Dust

$6.50

16oz Space Dust

$7.50

Mug Club Space Dust

$7.50

Pitchers

Pitcher Sun Lit

$14.00

Pitcher All Night

$12.00

Pitcher App Alt

$14.00

Pitcher Maroon Effect

$14.00

Pitcher Lunch Pale IPA

$15.00

Pitcher Mich Ultra

$12.00

Pitcher 2023 Dark Ale

$14.00

Pitcher St. Maeve's Stout

$15.00

Pitcher Cold IPA

$15.00

Pitcher Lost Coast Tangerine

$14.00

Pitcher Tangerine Express

$24.00

Bottle Beer

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

O'Doul's

$4.00

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Starr Hill - The Love

$5.00

Stone - Delicious IPA

$5.00

Lagunitas - Lil Sumpin Sumpin

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Bold Rock - VA Apple

$5.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$5.00

Murphy's Stout

$6.50

Wine

GLASS St Michelle Riesling

$5.00

GLASS Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

GLASS Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$5.00

GLASS Knotty Vines Chardonnay

$7.00

GLASS Castello del Poggio Moscato

$5.00

GLASS Sutter Home White Zinfandel

$4.00

GLASS Paxis Red Blend

$7.00

GLASS Silver Ridge Pinot Noir

$5.00

GLASS Cypress Merlot

$5.00

GLASS Altos Malbec

$6.00

GLASS Knotty Vines Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Bottle Chateau St Michelle Riesling

$25.00

Bottle Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Bottle Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Bottle Knotty Vines Chardonnay

$25.00

Bottle Castello del Poggio Moscato

$25.00

Bottle Paxis Red Blend

$25.00

Bottle Silver Ridge Pinot Noir

$25.00

Bottle Cypress Merlot

$25.00

Bottle Altos De Plata Malbec

$28.00

Bottle Knotty Vines Cabernet

$25.00

Bottle Hacienda Champagne

$25.00

Specialty Cocktails

Orange Effect Crush

$10.00

Cherry Gobbler

$13.00

Bloody Bull

$11.00

Cherry Limeade

$9.00

Bacardi Bay Breeze

$10.00

Strawberry Blond

$10.00

Whiskey Mule

$8.00

Vodka Mule

$8.00

Absolut Mule

$11.00

Jim Beam Mule

$11.00

Southern Belle

$10.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Bull Rush

$13.00

B&B Margarita

$14.00

Floradora

$11.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Suffering Barnacle

$10.00

Tequila Strawberry Mule

$9.00

Watermelon Mojito

$8.00

Ruby Red Smash

$9.00

Jalisco Sunrise

$9.00

Guavarita

$10.00

Seven Seas

$7.00

Kentucky Buck

$11.00

R&R

$11.00

Summer Breeze

$10.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$3.00

Bahama Mama

$6.50

Bay Breeze

$3.00

Black Russian

$3.00

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Blue Motorcycle

$6.50

Cape Cod

$3.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$3.00

Gibson

$3.00

Gimlet

$3.00

Grateful Dead

$6.50

Greyhound

$3.00

Hairy Navel

$3.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.50

Long Beach Tea

$6.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.00

Mai Tai

$6.50

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$6.50

Martini

$6.50

Mimosa

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$9.50

Salty Dog

$3.00

Screwdriver

$3.00

Sea Breeze

$3.00

Sex On The Beach

$5.00

Singapore Sling

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$3.00

Tom Collins

$3.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$9.00

Vodka Collins

$3.00

Whiskey Sour

$3.00

White Russian

$5.00

HOKIE TEA - THU SPECIAL

$3.00

Liquor

Vodka

$3.00

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Ciroc - Coconut

$9.00

Deep Eddy's Peach

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Ruby Red

$6.00

Ghost Pepper

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.00

Smirnoff Orange

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Stoli

$6.00

Three Olives Cherry

$6.00

Three Olives Grape

$6.00

Three Olives Loopy

$6.00

Tito's

$7.00

Rum

$3.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Coco

$5.00

Bacardi Spiced

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Chesney Blue Chair Rum

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Myer's Dark Rum

$7.00

Tequila

$3.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Avion Silver

$15.00

Corazon - Anejo

$14.00

Corazon - Reposado

$13.00

Jose Gold

$6.00

Jose Silver

$7.00

Patron

$17.00

Patron Reposado

$19.00

Bourbon

$3.00

Blanton's Single Barrel

$20.00

Bookers

$28.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$10.00

Crown XR

$50.00

Eagle Rare 10 year

$12.00

E H Taylor Small Batch

$15.00

Elijah Craig - 10 yr Private Barrel

$25.00

Elijah Craig - Barrel Proof

$22.00

Elijah Craig - Toasted Barrel

$17.00

Elmer T Lee

$12.00

Evan Williams - FIRE

$4.00

Fireball

$5.00

George Dickel Single Barrel 15 yr

$22.00

George T Stagg

$40.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jack Apple

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

J.H. Bards Bourbon

$14.00

J.H. Bards Maple Bourbon

$14.50

J.H. Bards Rye

$15.50

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Black

$8.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek 12 yr

$22.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Michter's Toasted Barrel Sour Mash

$30.00

Proper Twelve

$9.00

Red Stag

$5.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Skrewball

$10.00

Stagg

$20.00

Stranahan's - Single Barrel

$23.00

Weller Antique 107

$16.00

Whistlepig Piggy Back Rye

$15.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

William Larue Weller

$50.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Gin

$3.00

Beefeater's

$7.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Aperol

$9.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Christian Brothers Brandy

$5.00

Disaronno

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Cutty Sark

$6.00

Famous Grouse

$8.00

Glenfidditch 12

$18.00

Glenmorangie

$15.00

J&B

$6.00

Johnny Red

$8.00

Hemp Factory

CBD Seltzer - Lemon Pound

$4.00

Floyd Gummy - D8 50mg

$25.00

Floyd Gummy - D8 25mg

$20.00