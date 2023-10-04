Bull and Bones Christiansburg 420 Peppers Ferry Rd NW
Food
APPS
Bacon Cheese Fries App
a heaping pile of our fresh hand cut fries covered in smoked cheese sauce, and bacon, served with ranch or jalapeno ranch, add pulled pork (+$4)
Cider Candied Bacon
thick cut bacon, candied with brown sugar and cider
Brewhaus Nachos
tortilla chips, pulled pork or smoked chicken, smoked cheese sauce, jalapenos, BBQ sauce or upgrade to brisket nachos for +$3
Fried Pickles
lightly breaded and fried to perfection, served with ranch or chipotle aioli
Garlic Parm Fries App
a heaping pile of our fresh hand cut fries tossed in garlic oil, herbs and seasonings then topped with melted parmesan cheese
Hushpuppies
served with honey butter
Quesadillas
flour tortillas, jack-cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, with salsa and sour cream on the side. add smoked chicken or pulled pork (+$4) or, beef brisket (+$6)
Sesame Ahi Tuna*
sesame Ahi tuna on a bed of romaine with soy ginger dressing
Spinach Dip
spinach & parmesan dip, served with pita chips
The Lunch Pale Ale Pretzel
served with spicy mustard and smoked cheese sauce
Bacon BBQ shrimp
Sauteed with bacon & our haus BBQ
Buffalo Shrimp
Grilled & tossed in our traditional buffalo sauce; served with ranch or bleu cheese
BBQ Pork Belly
WINGS
Jumbo Wings
Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large. Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces
Fried Boneless Wings
Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large. Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces
SOUPS AND SALADS
Big Haus Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, blended cheese & croutons
Smoked Chicken Caesar
chopped romaine, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing and parmesan with sliced smoked chicken
Asian Pacific Salad
Ahi tuna, romaine, carrots, red cabbage, toasted almonds, fried noodles & soy ginger dressing
House Salad
lettuce mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons
Caesar
chopped romaine, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing and parmesan
BURGERS
Pub Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, choice of cheese
Smoke Alarm
lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno ranch
Mushroom Onion Swiss
grilled mushrooms, onions, mayo and Swiss cheese
Big Bull
onion rings, Brewhaus BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, pulled pork
Farmer
candied bacon, fried egg, mayo, American cheese
Upstream
Hand crafted salmon patty with lettuce, tomato & chipotle aioli
SANDWICHES
Brewhaus Smoked BBQ Sandwich
hand pulled slow smoked pork shoulder served on a brioche bun with slaw 1 sauce included, additional charge for extra sauces
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Chicken tossed in our Brewhaus BBQ sauce on a brioche bun
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
chicken salad on brioche with lettuce & tomato
Yardbird
fried or grilled chicken breast, chipotle aioli, pickles, brioche bun for an extra kick, toss it in your favorite wing sauce!
Ahi Tuna Wrap
seared Ahi tuna steak, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, served with soy ginger dressing
Signature Brisket Sandwich
slow smoked beef brisket, melted cheddar cheese on jalapeno cornmeal bread with A1 Mayo and coleslaw
Jon’s Smoked Reuben
smoked corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing on buttered marbled rye
B&B Cuban
pulled pork, deli ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, BBQ sauce and German mustard on texas toast
Smoked Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced cooked steak cooked in au jus on a grilled ciabatta
Black Angus Steak & Cheddar
thinly sliced, served with bbq au jus on grilled ciabatta
Smoked Roast Beef
thinly sliced roast beef, served with Swiss & horseradish sauce on buttered ciabatta
Brewhaus Club
Hickory smoked turkey & ham with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar. Topped with aioli and served on ciabatta
ENTREES
Smokehaus Signatures
Pick your Protein: Pulled Pork, Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Chicken, Chicken Salad, Corned Beef, served with coleslaw, hushpuppy, your choice of side and sauce
Smokehaus Combos
Pick your Proteins: Pulled Pork, Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Chicken, Chicken Salad, Corned Beef, served with coleslaw, hushpuppy, your choice of side and sauce
Smokehaus Signature Tenderloin Ribs
slow-smoked ribs hand-rubbed with our in-house seasoning and glazed with our Brewhaus BBQ sauce served with coleslaw, hushpuppy and your choice of side
Fettucine Alfredo
Fettucine with our house made creamy alfredo sauce
Game Day Mac & Cheese
a large portion of our mac & cheese topped with pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket(+$3), finished with melted cheddar jack cheese
Steak & Shrimp Pasta
Braveheart® sirloin and sauteed shrimp served over fettucine with a rosemary garlic cream sauce
Reserve Cut Sirloin
Reserve cut Braveheart® Angus sirloin served with your choice of two sides
Ribeye
Braveheart® certified Black Angus ribeye aged 40 days, served with your choice of two sides
Filet Medallions
Braveheart® filet medallions topped with a rosemary garlic cream sauce. Served with 2 sides
Grilled Salmon
salmon filet served with chipotle aioli and two sides, add a bourbon teriyaki glaze for $1
Brewhaus Chicken
grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, Brewhaus BBQ sauce and cheddar jack cheese served with your choice of two sides
SIDES
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Steamed Broccoli
Mac & Cheese
Coleslaw
Seasonal Veg
House Potato Chips
Brewhaus Baked Beans
Bacon Cheese Fries Side
Onion Rings Side
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Casserole
