Sun-Kissed Chopped Salad

$14.00

Embark on a flavorful journey through Florida's culinary landscape with our locally-inspired salad. Enjoy the crispness of iceberg lettuce, generously adorned with rich chopped salami, tangy marinated artichokes, a medley of olives, hearty chickpeas, succulent grape tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, and fresh onions. Each ingredient is delicately mingled in a lively red wine vinaigrette, offering a refreshing taste of our Valrico home for just $14.