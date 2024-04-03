Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd
Food
Appetizers
- Alafia Garlic Cheese Fries$7.00
Savor the indulgence of our crispy fries, generously dusted with a garlicky seasoning and smothered in a blanket of shredded cheese. A perfect blend of crunch, flavor, and gooey goodness
- Bayshore Boiled Peanuts$5.00
Experience a true Tampa Bay treat with our tender boiled peanuts, perfectly cooked for a distinctive, flavorful snack. For those who love a touch of heat, try them tossed in our tangy Buffalo Sauce for an additional 50 cents
- Brewers's Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Delight in our golden-baked pretzel sticks, perfectly crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. Paired with a rich, creamy beer cheese dip, these are the perfect companion for your favorite Bullfrog Creek brew
- Bullfrog's Loaded Fries$8.00
Experience a taste explosion with our loaded fries, generously topped with spicy jalapenos, creamy beer cheese, crisp bacon, and a medley of melted cheeses. A perfect blend of heat, flavor, and crunch for a satisfying bite
- Wisconsin Meets Sunshine Cheese Curds$7.00
Savor the indulgence of our crispy fries, generously dusted with a garlicky seasoning and smothered in a blanket of shredded cheese. A perfect blend of crunch, flavor, and gooey goodness
- Basket of Fries$3.00
- Garlic Parm Bacon Fries$7.75
Savor the indulgence of our crispy fries, generously dusted with a garlicky seasoning and smothered in a blanket of shredded cheese. A perfect blend of crunch, flavor, and gooey goodness
Salads
- Sun-Kissed Chopped Salad$14.00
Embark on a flavorful journey through Florida's culinary landscape with our locally-inspired salad. Enjoy the crispness of iceberg lettuce, generously adorned with rich chopped salami, tangy marinated artichokes, a medley of olives, hearty chickpeas, succulent grape tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, and fresh onions. Each ingredient is delicately mingled in a lively red wine vinaigrette, offering a refreshing taste of our Valrico home for just $14.
- Valrico Harvest Salad$14.00
Dive into a flavorful Floridian feast with our signature salad. Enjoy a local blend of premium ham, succulent chicken, farm-fresh eggs, and crisp bacon. Joined by ripe tomatoes and a mix of artisanal cheeses, all topped off with our house-made creamy avocado spread. A celebration of Valrico's local bounty
Baskets
- Sunshine State Tenders & Fries$10.00
Delight in our crispy, golden chicken tenders, paired perfectly with a side of our signature fries. Dip them into your choice of creamy Ranch, tangy Blue Cheese, sweet Honey Mustard, or smoky Honey BBQ sauce. Feeling adventurous? Have them tossed in any of our renowned wing sauces
- Smoky Everglades Wings$13.00
Experience the unique, smoky flavors of our slow-smoked wings, meticulously prepared for a savory journey. Customize your culinary adventure by choosing from our lineup of signature sauces: the spicy Buffalo, the sweet Honey BBQ, the fragrant Cajun Dry Rub, the creamy Garlic Parmesan, or our distinct Cajun Garlic Parmesan fusion
Burgers
- Brewmaster's Hangover Helper$15.00
Recuperate in style with our substantial 1/2lb single patty burger, fearlessly topped with fiery Ghost Pepper cheese, crispy bacon, and a perfectly cooked fried egg. Served with a side of our piquant creamy spicy sauce and a portion of crispy fries. This beer lover's remedy, straight from Tampa Bay's brewing heartland
- Bullfrog's Bay Custom Smash$12.00
Engineer your culinary masterpiece starting with our juicy 1/2lb double smash burger, garnished with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, tangy pickles, and our legendary Bullfrog Sauce
- Sunset Surfers Black & Blue Burger$15.00
Catch the flavor wave with our hefty 1/2lb double smash burger, extravagantly layered with rich melted blue cheese and a blend of sautéed and crispy frizzled onions. Topped off with a captivating blue cheese drizzle, and served with a side of our golden, crispy fries. Experience the culinary spirit of Tampa Bay's sunset surf
- The Roosevelt Delight$15.00
in our sumptuous 1/2lb double smash burger, lavishly topped with melted Brie and a dollop of creamy cheese. Enhanced with a layer of sautéed onions and finished with a drizzle of our smoky Ranch dressing. This gourmet creation, served with a side of golden fries, channels the sophisticated tastes of Bullfrog Creek’s Roosevelt
Sandwiches
- Classic Cuban Sandwich$15.00
Enjoy a burst of Cuban flair in each bite of our sandwich, packed with flavorful pulled pork, premium Salami, Swiss cheese, and tangy pickles, all layered between crusty Cuban bread with a mustard-mayo blend
- Tour of Italy Panini$15.00
Take a bite out of Italy with our vibrant sandwich, packed with savory salami, premium ham, and a tangy olive spread. Paired with flame-roasted red peppers, marinated tomatoes, and soft, fresh mozzarella, nestled within warm, multi-grain Panini bread. Comes complete with a side of crispy French fries
- Verdant Delight Panini$14.00
Experience the freshness of a garden in our sandwich, presenting a luscious layering of ripe, juicy tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and avocado, brought together by the punchy kale pesto sauce. All served on a heartwarming Panini bread
- Bullfrog Creek Chicken Avocado Grill$16.00
Experience a taste of local Valrico charm with our panini, loaded with juicy grilled chicken and creamy avocado spread. Freshly sliced tomatoes, crunchy raw onions, and melted Swiss cheese are perfectly layered within our multi-grain panini bread. Served with a side of our golden, crispy fries