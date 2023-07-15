Bungalow on Rose 254 Rose Street
Thai Tapas
Chicken Satay
Road-side' chicken skewers, cucumber salad, peanut sauce.
Chicken Rolls
Crispy Chicken rolls of glass noodles, cabbage, carrots.
Fresh Rolls
Fresh spring rolls-Vegetables, Crushed nut , sweet chili
Angel Wings
Fried Chicken wings, Herb Salad of peanuts, Shallots, mint & Makrut lime leave
Curry Fries
Homemade fries with "Masaman " curry stew Wagyu beef
Duck Larb
Duck larb, Vegetable crudites, Thai herb & chili lime
Garlic Greenbeans
Blistered garlic green bean
Salmon dip
Salmon in simmered chili paste , Crispy rice, Lettuce
Tuna Tartare
Tuna tartare, cucumber.fresh herbs, crispy rice crackers
Steamed Mussels
Steamed Mussels, lemongrass , lime
Fried Calamari
Fried calamari, " Tom- Yum " aioli dipping sauce.
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Fried Brussel sprouts, Lemon zest
Soup + Salad
Tom Yum Prawn
Spicy Jumbo Prawns, enoki mushroom , chili lime, lemongrass broth soup
Tom Kha Tofu
Silken tofu, enoki mushroom, coconut milk, lime , galangal broth
Papaya Salad
Green papaya salad, Snake beans, cherry tomatoes, ground nuts, sweet plum, lime juice
Mango Salad
Thai chopped salad, fresh herbs, mango, mung beans powder
Miang Pla
Fried Seabass fillet, vermicelli, fresh herbs, lettuce wrap, seafood sauce
Stir - Fry
Salt-fry 'Head-On' Shrimp
Stir-fried "Head-on" shrimp, salt,olive oil, cool cucumber slices
Japanese Scallop 'Pad Cha'
Japanese Scallops, tempura long beans, wild ginger, bird's eye chili, basil
Basil Prawns & Eggplant
Jumbo prawns, Fried eggplant, basil, chili, ground nuts, white wine
Crisped Salmon 'Prikhing'
Crisped Salmon fillet, Green beans, Thai XO sauce, kaffir lime leaf.
Curries
Prawns & Pumpkin Curry
Jumbo prawns , kabocha squash , basil, tamarind, red curry
Quartered Roast Duck Curry
5 spices roast Duck, baby bok choy, lychee, basil, red curry
Wagyu Beef 'Mussamun'
Braised Wagyu beef, potato puree, carrots, onions, peanuts, tamarind curry reduction
Pan-Roasted Salmon Curry
Pan roasted salmon fillet, grilled vegetables, coconut, kaffir lime leave, curry reduction
Mixed Seafood Green Curry
Prawns, rockfish, scallop, mussel, eggplant , basil, green curry
Grill
Thai comfort Food
Spicy Basil Chicken
Spicy basil chicken, green beans, fried egg, garlic, basil (sub. Wagyu beef or prawns +4)
Cashew Chicken
Fried chicken, cashew nuts, spring onions, mild roasted chili jam
Green Curry Chicken
Braised chicken thigh meat, Japanese eggplant, basil green curry
Sizzling steak
Sizzling sliced steak, vegetable medley, garlic oyster sauce.
Mixed Vegetables
Seasonal vegetable, Garlic, Oyster sauce
Rice + Noodle
Fried Rice
Road-side style fried rice, egg, onion. Choice of protein.
Drunken Noodles
Spicy chicken "Drunken Noodle", egg, chili, garlic basil sauce.
Pad See-Ew
Wagyu beef " Pad Se-ew" noodle, Egg, Boy choy, sweet black bean sauce.
Pad Thai
Shrimp Pad thai noodle, egg, nuts, bean sprouts.
Crab Fried Rice
Blue Crab meat fried rice, egg, cucumber slices