FOOD

Thai Tapas

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Road-side' chicken skewers, cucumber salad, peanut sauce.

Chicken Rolls

$10.00

Crispy Chicken rolls of glass noodles, cabbage, carrots.

Fresh Rolls

$9.00

Fresh spring rolls-Vegetables, Crushed nut , sweet chili

Angel Wings

$12.00

Fried Chicken wings, Herb Salad of peanuts, Shallots, mint & Makrut lime leave

Curry Fries

$14.00

Homemade fries with "Masaman " curry stew Wagyu beef

Duck Larb

$16.00

Duck larb, Vegetable crudites, Thai herb & chili lime

Garlic Greenbeans

$9.00

Blistered garlic green bean

Salmon dip

$12.00

Salmon in simmered chili paste , Crispy rice, Lettuce

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Tuna tartare, cucumber.fresh herbs, crispy rice crackers

Steamed Mussels

$15.00Out of stock

Steamed Mussels, lemongrass , lime

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Fried calamari, " Tom- Yum " aioli dipping sauce.

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Fried Brussel sprouts, Lemon zest

Soup + Salad

Tom Yum Prawn

$18.00

Spicy Jumbo Prawns, enoki mushroom , chili lime, lemongrass broth soup

Tom Kha Tofu

$16.00

Silken tofu, enoki mushroom, coconut milk, lime , galangal broth

Papaya Salad

$17.00

Green papaya salad, Snake beans, cherry tomatoes, ground nuts, sweet plum, lime juice

Mango Salad

$17.00

Thai chopped salad, fresh herbs, mango, mung beans powder

Miang Pla

$18.00

Fried Seabass fillet, vermicelli, fresh herbs, lettuce wrap, seafood sauce

Stir - Fry

Salt-fry 'Head-On' Shrimp

$25.00

Stir-fried "Head-on" shrimp, salt,olive oil, cool cucumber slices

Japanese Scallop 'Pad Cha'

$28.00

Japanese Scallops, tempura long beans, wild ginger, bird's eye chili, basil

Basil Prawns & Eggplant

$25.00

Jumbo prawns, Fried eggplant, basil, chili, ground nuts, white wine

Crisped Salmon 'Prikhing'

$24.00

Crisped Salmon fillet, Green beans, Thai XO sauce, kaffir lime leaf.

Curries

Prawns & Pumpkin Curry

$25.00

Jumbo prawns , kabocha squash , basil, tamarind, red curry

Quartered Roast Duck Curry

$28.00

5 spices roast Duck, baby bok choy, lychee, basil, red curry

Wagyu Beef 'Mussamun'

$29.00

Braised Wagyu beef, potato puree, carrots, onions, peanuts, tamarind curry reduction

Pan-Roasted Salmon Curry

$28.00

Pan roasted salmon fillet, grilled vegetables, coconut, kaffir lime leave, curry reduction

Mixed Seafood Green Curry

$28.00

Prawns, rockfish, scallop, mussel, eggplant , basil, green curry

Grill

Combination served with sticky rice, Papaya salad, Nham jim jaew

Ribeye Steak

$34.00

Grilled Ribeye steak " Seur Rong Hai" style

Rack of Lamb

$32.00

Ginger soy marinated NZ rack of lamb

BBQ Chicken

$29.00

Coconut & spice marinated half free range chicken

Thai comfort Food

Spicy Basil Chicken

$19.00

Spicy basil chicken, green beans, fried egg, garlic, basil (sub. Wagyu beef or prawns +4)

Cashew Chicken

$19.00

Fried chicken, cashew nuts, spring onions, mild roasted chili jam

Green Curry Chicken

$19.00

Braised chicken thigh meat, Japanese eggplant, basil green curry

Sizzling steak

$22.00

Sizzling sliced steak, vegetable medley, garlic oyster sauce.

Mixed Vegetables

$19.00

Seasonal vegetable, Garlic, Oyster sauce

Rice + Noodle

Fried Rice

$18.00

Road-side style fried rice, egg, onion. Choice of protein.

Drunken Noodles

$19.00

Spicy chicken "Drunken Noodle", egg, chili, garlic basil sauce.

Pad See-Ew

$20.00

Wagyu beef " Pad Se-ew" noodle, Egg, Boy choy, sweet black bean sauce.

Pad Thai

$22.00

Shrimp Pad thai noodle, egg, nuts, bean sprouts.

Crab Fried Rice

$24.00

Blue Crab meat fried rice, egg, cucumber slices

Pad Thai Chicken

$19.00

Pad See-Ew Chicken

$19.00

Side & Dessert

Red or Green curry

$6.00

Sticky rice

$4.00

Jasmine rice

$3.00

Steamed Noodle

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$3.50

Fried Egg

$3.50
Mango Sticky Rice

$8.00

Butterfly Pea-Sweet Mango Sticky Rice, Top with sweet coconut ceream

FBI

$8.00Out of stock
Chocolate Pot de Creme

$8.00

Chocolate pot de creme, Rose whipped cream

DRINK

NA Beverages

Thai Tea

$5.00

Homemade sweet Thai ice tea,

Thai Coffee

$5.00

Sweet Thai ice coffee.

Pellegrino

$4.00

Still water

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00