- WTF (What The Flame!)$9.49
Seasoned beef patty with cheese, mustard, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes drizzled with our Buns Sauce.
- Beyond Veggie$9.89
Plant based beyond burger patty with mustard, cheese, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and drizzled with our signature sauces.
- Chicken Rice Bowl$12.69
Chicken, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, topped off with White Sauce, Red Sauce, and Parsley.
- Gyro Rice Bowl$14.69
Gyro, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, topped off with White Sauce, Red Sauce, and Parsley.
- Chicken & Gyro Rice Bowl$12.69
Grilled Chicken & Gyro, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, topped off with White Sauce, Red Sauce, and Parsley.
