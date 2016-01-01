Buon Appetito Italian Cuisine
DINNER
Appetizer
- Calamari Fritti$15.00
Baby squid dusted in flour and sautéed with a hint of lemon and served with a side of ammoglio sauce.
- Mussels$16.00
Open faced mussels sautéed in our plum tomato sauce.
- Caprese$15.00
Fresh mozzarella with sliced tomatoes, olive oil and fresh basil.
- Hot Banana Peppers$17.00
Always a favorite! Hot banana peppers sautéed with Italian sausage, onions and potatoes with a touch of garlic.
- Bruschetta Bread$13.00
Fresh garlic, tomatoes, parmigiana cheese and olive oil.
- Mozzarella Fitti$14.00
Breaded mozzarella cheese sautéed and topped with our marinara sauce.
- Arancini$11.00
Stuffed with our own meat sauce, peas and mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried.
- Misto Fritto$17.00
Mini Arancini, fried meat ravioli and fried mozzarella sticks.
- Antipasto Italiano$19.00
An assortment of Italian meats and cheeses.
- Trippa$15.00
Fresh trippa simmered in a spicy tomato sauce.
- Shrimp Cremosi App$17.00
Lightly breaded jumbo shrimp tossed in a lemon cream sauce.
- Frutti di Mare$27.00
- calamari alla cream$17.00
- GRILLED SEAFOOD PLATTER w/ octopus$32.00
Salad
- Red Tomato Salad$16.00
Tomatoes, olives and cucumbers tossed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar dressing.
- Buon Appetito Salad$18.00
Grilled chicken breast served over mixed green with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, black olives, fresh tomatoes, and Fontinella cheese. Served with a side of our creamy balsamic dressing.
- Caesar Salad$16.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in our classic Caesar dressing garnished with croutons and parmigiana cheese.
- cup Chicken Tortellini Soup$4.50
- cup Minestrone Soup$4.50
- bowl chicken tortellini soup$9.00
- bowl minestrone soup$9.00
- large house salad$15.00
- quart chicken tortellini$10.00
- quart minestrone$10.00
- soup of the day$3.50
- cup soup and house salad$14.00
Fish
- Salmon Toscana$25.00
Char-broiled with Italian seasoning and topped with a lemon cream sauce.
- Salmon Al Cartoccio$25.00
Sautéed with artichokes, asparagus and capers in a light lemon sauce.
- Salmon Alla Brace$25.00
Char-grilled to perfection served with mixed vegetables.
- White Fish Siciliana$25.00Out of stock
Lightly breaded, grilled and served with ammoglio sauce.
- Shrimp Cremosi$25.00
Lightly breaded jumbo shrimp tossed in a lemon cream sauce.
Chicken
- Chicken Piccante$22.00
Mushrooms and capers sautéed in a light wine lemon butter sauce.
- Chicken Marsala$22.00
Fresh mushrooms sautéed in our flavorful Marsala wine sauce.
- Chicken Cacciatore$22.00
Mushrooms, red peppers and onions, sautéed in a light tomato wine sauce.
- Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
Lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken Cremosi$22.00
Lightly breaded, sautéed in olive oil and tossed in a lemon cream sauce.
- chicken spedini$27.00
- chicken mama assuta$22.00
- Chicken Siciliano$22.00
Meat
- Filet Mignon$42.00
8 oz. Char-grilled to perfection, served with potato and vegetable.
- Bistecca Alla Vito$27.00
Two thin center cut choice New York steaks, chargrilled and topped with olive oil, garlic and fresh oregano served with potato and vegetable.
- Breaded Steak Alla Vito$27.00
Two thin center cut choice New York steaks, chargrilled and topped with olive oil, garlic and fresh oregano served with potato and vegetable.
- Breaded NY Strip Siciliano$30.00
Breaded 12 oz. center cut choice New York steak, chargrilled to your perfection and served with potato and vegetable.
- Bistecca NY Strip Style$30.00
12 oz. center cut choice New York steak, chargrilled to your perfection and served with potato and vegetable.
- Lamb Chops$46.00
Marinated in olive oil and herbs chargrilled to your perfection, served with potato and vegetable.
- Veal Parmigiana$25.00
Lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Veal Piccante$25.00
Sautéed with mushrooms and capers in a lemon white wine sauce.
- Veal Marsala$25.00
Sautéed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce.
- Veal Siciliana$25.00
Lightly breaded, pan fried and served with ammoglio sauce, potato and vegetable.
- Veal Saltimbooca$25.00
Sautéed with spinach, prosciutto and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Pasta / Eggplant
- Eggplant Parmesan$20.00
Lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta.
- Fettucine Alfredo$18.00
Fettuccine pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce.
- Gnocchi Italian Style$20.00
Classic potato dumpling topped with our fresh meat sauce.
- Lasagna$20.00
Layers of pasta baked with mozzarella, ricotta and parmigiana cheeses in our rich tomato meat sauce.
- Linguine Con Vongole$23.00
Freshly chopped sea clams sautéed in a white wine sauce or light red tomato sauce.
- Linguine Pescatora$24.00
Shrimp, calamari, scallops, clams and mussels sautéed in a light red sauce flavored with white wine.
- Penne$16.00
- Penne Alla Palermitana$20.00
Penne pasta tossed with meat sauce and fresh ricotta cheese, covered with melted mozzarella cheese.
- Penne Alla Vito$20.00
A taste of heaven! Sautéed chicken, rock shrimp and spinach tossed with penne pasta in a garlic and olive oil sauce.
- Penne Gillian$19.00
Penne pasta tossed with artichokes and sun dried tomatoes in a white cream sauce.
- Penne Lobster$25.00
This unforgettable dish features delectable morsels of lobster tossed in a brandy cream tomato sauce.
- Penne Palomino$18.00
Penne pasta tossed in a tomato cream sauce.
- Ravioli$20.00
Your choice of meat or cheese ravioli, topped with our fresh sauce.
- Seafood Fettuccine$22.00
Shrimp and scallops sautéed in a tomato cream sauce with a touch of white wine.
- Spaghetti$16.00
Topped with our fresh marinara or meat sauce.
- Spaghetti Bolognese$19.00
A hearty meat sauce with ground sausage and veal with fresh peas tossed with steaming spaghetti.
- Spaghetti Godfather$20.00
Spaghetti pasta tossed with chicken, red peppers, spinach, olives in a garlic and oil sauce
- Spaghetti Trapanese$18.00
A fresh blend of plum tomatoes, olive oil, basil and garlic tossed with steaming spaghetti.
- Spinach & Ricotta Rigatoni$22.00
Creamy blend of spinach, fresh ricotta cheese and a touch of garlic
- Tortellini Primavera$21.00
Fresh garden vegetables and cheese filled pasta in a delightful cream sauce.
- trippa dinner$20.00
- Reorder spaghetti
Create Your Own Pasta Dish
Kids
Desserts
- Cannoli$5.00
Ricotta filled Italian pastry
- Chocolate Soufflee$8.00
Moist chocolate cake with a heart of creamy rich chocolate served with vanilla ice cream
- Chocolate Tartufo$8.00
Cream center, surrounded by chocolate gelato and carmalized hazelnuts, topped with cocoa powder
- Lemon Ripieno$8.00
Refreshing lemon sorbetto served in the natural fruit shell
- Limoncello Flute$8.00
Refreshing lemon gelato swirled together with Limoncello
- Spumoni Bomba$8.00
Strawberry, pistachio, and chocolate gelato all coated with chocolate and drizzled with white chocolate
- Tiramisu$8.00
A popular coffee-flavored Italian dessert made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavorded with cocoa
- Ice cream$6.00
- Cassata Cake$11.00
- cheesecake$11.00
sides
- sauce on side / dine in only
- cups of sauce / carry out only
- bread basket$6.00
- side salad$6.00
- side pasta$6.00
- side vegetable$3.00
- side 2oz dressing$0.75
- side 2oz parm cheese$0.75
- meatballs$5.00
- french fries$6.00
- quart house dressing$19.00
- quart meat sauce$19.00
- quart marinara sauce$19.00
- anchovies$4.00
- beef tips$17.00
- capers$2.00
- crumble blue cheese$3.00
- loaf of Italian bread$6.00
- rapini$8.00
- sardines$4.50
- side blackened salmon$6.00
- side chicken$5.00
- side prosciutto$4.00
- side ricotta$4.00
- side risotto$9.00
- side roasted peppers$4.00
- side salmon$6.00
- side sausage$5.00
- side shrimp$5.00
- swiss chard$6.00
- side pasta gnocchi$9.00
HH Food
BEVERAGES
Beverages
- large Aqua panna Water$8.00
- Aranciata$3.00
- Aranciata Rossa$3.50
- Cappuccino$8.00
- Chinotto$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Limonata$3.00
- Mock-Tail$6.00
- Orange juice$4.00
- Large Pellegrino Water$8.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- PineApple Juice$4.00
- Sierra Mist$3.00
- Small Espresso$3.00
- Tall Espresso$4.50
- Small Pellegrino water$5.00
- Small Panna water$5.00
Beer
WINE
House White Wine
- Gls Chardonnay$7.00
- Gls Pinot Grigio$7.00
- Gls White Zinfandel$7.00
- Gls Moscato$7.00
- Half Carafe Chardonnay$16.00
- Half Carafe Pinot Grigio$16.00
- Half Carafe White Zinfandel$16.00
- Half Carafe Moscato$16.00
- Full Carafe Chardonnay$27.00
- Full Carafe Pinot Grigio$27.00
- Full Carafe White Zinfandel$27.00
- Full Carafe Moscato$27.00
House Red Wine
- Gls Cabernet Sauvignon$7.00
- Gls Merlot$7.00
- Gls Chianti$7.00
- Gls Lambrusco$7.00
- Half Carafe Cabernet Sauvignon$16.00
- Half Carafe Merlot$16.00
- Half Carafe Chianti$16.00
- Half Carafe Lambrusco$16.00
- Full Carafe Cabernet Sauvignon$27.00
- Full Carafe Merlot$27.00
- Full Carafe Chianti$27.00
- Full Carafe Lambrusco$27.00
Glass White Wine
- Gls Chardonnay - Kendal Jackson, California$10.00
- Gls Riesling - Chateau Grand Traverse, Michigan$9.00
- Gls Riesling - Chateau Ste Michelle, Washington$10.00
- Gls Sauvignon Blanc - Hay Maker, CA$9.00
- Gls Rose - Josh$9.00
- Gls Paolo Scavino$10.00
- Gls Cave De Lugny - France$12.00
- Ca Dei Frati Frati - Lugana$15.00
Glass Red Wine
- Gls Cabernet - J. Lohr, CA$10.00
- Gls Cabernet - Carnivore, CA$10.00
- Gls Cabernet - Josh, CA$10.00
- Gls Cabernet - Josh Black Label, CA$15.00
- Gls Merlot - 14 Hands, WA$9.00
- Gls Pinot Noir - Mark West, CA$9.00
- Gls Sweet Red Blend - Serena, Italy$10.00
- Gls Can Blau$10.00
- Gls Cabernet - Joel Gott, CA$13.00
- Gls Red Blend - Lignum$12.00
Glass Italian Wine
- Gls Chianti Superiore - Ruffino, Italy$10.00
- Gls Malbec - Catena, Italy$9.00
- Gls Moscato - Primo Amore, Italy$9.00
- Gls Pinot Grigio - Ruffino, Italy$9.00
- Gls Colossi Rosso - Nero D' Avola, Siciliy$9.00
- Gls Capostrano - Montepulciano, D' Abruzzo$9.00
- Gls Palazzo Della Torre, Allegrini, Veneto$9.00
- Gls Nero D' Avola - Villa Pozzi, Sicily$10.00
Bottle White Wine
Bottle Red Wine
- Btl Cabernet - J. Lohr, CA$38.00
- Btl Cabernet - Carnivore, CA$38.00
- Btl Cabernet - Josh, CA$38.00
- Btl Cabernet - Josh Black Label, CA$58.00
- Btl Cabernet - Faust, Napa$90.00
- Btl Cabernet - Joseph Phelps, Napa$98.00
- Btl Cabernet - Caymus, Napa$120.00
- Btl Cabernet - Ferrari-Cariano, CA$80.00
- Btl CA Red Wine - Machete, Napa$60.00
- Btl Merlot - 14 Hands, WA$32.00
- Btl Pinot Noir - Mark West, CA$32.00
- Btl Sweet Red Blend - Serena, Italy$38.00
- Btl Red Blend - Ferrari-Carano Siena, CA$60.00
- Btl Can Blau$38.00
- Btl Cabernet - Joel Gott, CA$46.00
- Btl Pinot Noir -J Vineyards, CA$60.00
- Btl Red Blend - Lignum$34.00
- Btl cabernet - Napa Cut$65.00
- Btl Chianti - Mongrana$55.00
Bottle Italian Wine
- Btl Amarone - Luigi Righetti, Veneto$90.00
- Btl Chianti Superiore - Ruffino, Italy$34.00
- Btl Chianti Classico Riserva - Ruffino, Tuscany$60.00
- Btl Malbec - Catena, Italy$32.00
- Btl Moscato - Primo Amore, Italy$32.00
- Btl Pinot Grigio - Ruffino, Italy$32.00
- Btl Pinot Grigio - Andrea Bocelli, Italy$32.00
- Btl Colossi Rosso - Nero D' Avola, Siciliy$34.00
- Btl Capostrano - Montepulciano, D' Abruzzo$32.00
- Btl Masi Campofiorn, Veneto$46.00
- Btl Palazzo Della Torre, Allegrini, Veneto$32.00
- Btl Claret - Francis Coppola, CA$48.00
- Btl Primitivo - Lepitre, Italy$48.00
- Btl Negroamaro - Lepitre, Italy$48.00
- Btl Nero D' Avola - Villa Puzzi, Sicily$38.00
ALCOHOL
Bourbon
Cognac/ Brandy
Happy Hour
- HH Blue Lite$4.00
- HH Blue Moon$5.00
- HH Bud Lite$4.00
- HH Budweiser$4.00
- HH Cabernet Sauvignon$5.00
- HH Chardonnay$5.00
- HH Chianti$5.00
- HH Coors Lite$4.00
- HH Corona$5.00
- HH Corona Lite$5.00
- HH Gin Gimlet$6.00
- HH Gin Martini$7.00
- HH Heineken$5.00
- HH Labatt$4.00
- HH Margarita$8.00
- HH Merlot$5.00
- HH Michelob Ultra$4.00
- HH Miller Lite$4.00
- HH Moretti$5.00
- HH Moscato$5.00
- HH Pinot Grigio$5.00
- HH Spring Fling$7.00
- HH Stella$5.00
- HH TODAY'S SPECIAL$8.00
- HH Vodka Gimlet$6.00
- HH Vodka Martini$7.00
- HH White Zinfandel$5.00
Holiday Drinks
Liqueurs
Martini
- Berry Uptown$11.00
- Blueberry Martini$11.00
- Chambord Martini---Raspberry$12.00
- Chocolate Martini$13.00
- Cosmopolitan$11.00
- Cucumber Martini-$9.00
- Cucumber-Lime Martini- Hendrick's Gin$13.00
- Espresso Martini$13.00
- Hot & Dirty Martini$12.00
- Key Lime Martini$13.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$11.00
- Lemoncello Martini$11.00
- Lime Skitttle$11.00
- Mango Martini$11.00
- Orange Martini$10.00
- Pama Martini$12.00
- Peach Martini$11.00
- Pear Martini$11.00
- Side Car$15.00
- Sour Apple Martini$10.00
- Steady Eddy-- Ruby Red$11.00
- The Empress$14.00
- Sugar Crush Martini$11.00
Miscellaneous
Mules
Scotch
Tequila
Vodka
Whisky
CATERING
Appetizers - Catering
- 1/2 Calamari$60.00
- 1/2 Mussels$60.00
- 1/2 Caprese$40.00
- 1/2 Hot Banana Peppers$60.00
- 1/2 Bruschetta Bread$35.00
- 50 Mini Arancini$60.00
- 1/2 Shrimp Cremosi (Approximately 30 pieces)$100.00
- Full Calamari$120.00
- Full Mussels$120.00
- Full Caprese$80.00
- Full Hot Banana Pepeprs$120.00
- Full Bruschetta Bread$70.00
- Arancini$5.00
- 100 Mini Arancini$120.00
- Full Shrimp Cremosi (approximately 60 pieces)$200.00
Salads - Catering
Chicken/Veal/Meat - Catering
- 1/2 Chicken Marsala$55.00
- 1/2 Chicken Cacciatore$55.00
- 1/2 Chicken Parmigiana$55.00
- 1/2 Chicken Cremosi$55.00
- 1/2 Chicken Piccante$55.00
- 1/2 veal (40)$100.00
- 1/2 breaded chip steak$80.00
- Chicken or Beef Spiedini (each)$4.99
- Beef Tenderloin (approximately 6lb at 50.00 per pound$300.00
- Full Chicken Marsala$110.00
- Full Chicken Cacciatore$110.00
- Full Chicken Parmigiana$110.00
- Full Chicken Cremosi$110.00
- Full Chicken Piccante$110.00
- Full Veal (80)$200.00
- Full Breaded Chip Steak$160.00
- Chicken or Beef Spiedini (each)$4.99
- Beef Tenderloin (approximately 6lb at 50.00 per pound$300.00
Pasta - Catering
- 1/2 Penne Meat Sauce$45.00
- 1/2 Spaghetti Meat Sauce$45.00
- 1/2 Penne Marinara Sauce$40.00
- 1/2 Spaghetti Marinara Sauce$40.00
- 1/2 Lasagna$60.00
- 1/2 Penne Palomino$50.00
- 1/2 Penne Alla Palermitana$55.00
- 1/2 Spinach & Ricott Rigatoni$55.00
- 1/2 Penne Alla Vito$50.00
- 1/2 Spaghetti Trapanese$50.00
- 1/2 Fettuccine Alfredo$50.00
- 1/2 Tortellini Primavera$60.00
- 1/2 Eggplant Parmigiana$55.00
- 1/2 Gnocchi$60.00
- 1/2 ravioli (35)$65.00
- 1/2 spaghetti Bolognese$70.00
- Full Penne Meat Sauce$85.00
- Full Spaghetti Meat Sauce$85.00
- Full Penne Marinara Sauce$80.00
- Full Spaghetti Marinara Sauce$80.00
- Full Lasagna$120.00
- Full Penne Palomino$100.00
- Full Penne Alla Palermitana$110.00
- Full Spinach & Ricott Rigatoni$110.00
- Full Penne Alla Vito$100.00
- Full Spaghetti Trapanese$100.00
- Full Fettuccine Alfredo$100.00
- Full Tortellini Primavera$120.00
- Full Eggplant Parmigiana$110.00
- Full Gnocchi$120.00
- full ravioli (70)$130.00
- Full Spaghetti Bolognese$140.00
vegetables-potatoes-sauces-bread-antipasto & fruit platters - Catering
- 1/2 Green Beans$40.00
- 1/2 Roasted Red Skin Potatoes$40.00
- 1/2 Meat Balls$60.00
- Pint Meat Sauce$9.00
- Pint Marinara Sauce$9.00
- Pint Palomino Sauce$9.00
- Pint Alfredo Sauce$12.00
- Pint Cremosi Sauce$12.00
- Pint Ammoglio Sauce$9.00
- Pint House Dressing$12.00
- Pint Ranch Dressing$12.00
- 1/2 Garlic Bread$25.00
- 20 ppl Fruit Platter$70.00
- Full Green Beans$80.00
- Full Roasted Red Skin Potatoes$80.00
- Full Meat Balls$120.00
- Quart Meat Sauce$19.00
- Quart Marinara Sauce$19.00
- Quart Palomino Sauce$15.00
- Quart Alfredo Sauce$19.00
- Quart Cremosi Sauce$19.00
- Quart Ammoglio Sauce$15.00
- Quart House Dressing$19.00
- Quart Ranch Dressing$11.00
- Full Garlic Bread$50.00
- Antipasto Platter$160.00
- 30 ppl Fruit Platter$100.00
SPECIALS
daily special
- 16 oz ribeye$50.00
- Avocado Caprese$17.00
- Baby Octopus$25.00
grilled octopus tossed with vegetables
- Baci Alla Vodka$27.00
- Balsamic Glazed Salmon$32.00
- Barramundi$30.00
- beef tip tenderloin app$25.00
- Bistecca Alla Gorgonzalo$35.00
- Bone in Veal Chop$55.00
- Boscaiola$26.00
sausage plum tomatoes heavy cream minced mushrooms minced onions
- braciole$28.00
- Branzini whole fish$39.00
grilled whole fish topped with olive oil and freash garlic severed with potatoes, vegetable and side pasta.
- Branzini Alla Cartoccio$28.00
- Branzini Filet$37.00
- Branzini Siciliano$37.00
- Broiled White Fish$30.00
- Cajun red snapper$37.00
- Cannelloni$24.00
- Capachio$23.00
- Carne Alla Saporita$35.00
- Carne Pizzaiola$35.00
- cherry tomato pesto$24.00
- Chicken Alla Pesto$25.00
- Chicken and Shrimp Larosa$25.00
- Chicken Caprese$29.00
- Chicken Florentino$24.00
- Chicken frangelico$24.00
- Chicken Mamma Assunta$24.00
- Chicken Portobello Fettuccini$20.00
- chicken principessa$25.00
sautee chicken with roasted red peppers, broccoil and spinach topped with mozzarella cheese tossed in a white wine sauce.
- Chicken Spendini$25.00
- Cod Alla Champagne$29.00
- Cod di Mare$31.00
- Cod livernase$30.00
- Cod Livernese$30.00
- cowboy ribeye$50.00
- delmonico steak$45.00
- eggplant alla brandy$18.00
eggplant stuffed with goat cheese, basil, mint and tomato topped with a red cream brandy sauce
- Eggplant Napoletana App$15.00
- Eggplant Rollatini appetizer$18.00
- Encrusted Lamb$42.00
- fall harvest spaghetti$19.00
- farfalle alla salmon$24.00
- fettuccine alla Antonino$22.00
- Fettuccine Alla Antonio$20.00
- Fettuccine Alla Salmon$20.00
- Fettuccine Alla Vodka$22.00
- Gamberi Alla Grillia$27.00
- Gamberi Capersse Penne$21.00
- Gamberi Capresse$22.00
- Giardino alla Griglia App$18.00
grilled eggplant topped with grilled zucchini, carrots and roasted red peppers. with balsamic glaze and pesto
- gnocchi alla nonna$21.00
- Gorgonzola Lamb Chops$38.00
- Grilled Octopus$23.00
- GRILLED SEAFOOD PLATTER w/ octopus$32.00
- Grilled watermelon salad$19.00
- Grouper$32.00
- Halibut$30.00
- Italian Flag$22.00
- Lamb Shank$42.00
- Linguine Alla Cuttlefish$22.00
- linguine alla polipo$22.00
- Linguine Alla Salmon$20.00
- Linguini Gamberi$22.00
- MAHI MAHI$32.00
- Mango Salsa Salmon$32.00
- Manicotti$24.00
- Mari Monti$22.00
- Matriciana$19.00
- Michigan Salad$17.00
- mushroom and asparagus risotto$25.00
- linguini con sword fish$25.00
- Ocean Perch$30.00
- octopus pasta$25.00
- Octopus salad$21.00
- One lobster Tail Dinner$35.00
- orata$30.00
- osso buco$46.00
- Panko Breaded Shrimp$16.00
- pappardella alla salsiccia$25.00
- pappardelle alla porcini$25.00
- Pasta Fornio$21.00
- pasta miliano$19.00
- penna alla salmon$24.00
- penne alla marisa$19.00
- penne alla nina$19.00
- penne alla norma$19.00
- Penne Caprese$20.00
- penne carrettiera$19.00
- perch$30.00
- pesto alla gamberi$26.00
- Pesto Spaghetti with Eggplant$25.00
- pizzaiola$28.00
- polenta$21.00
- prosciutto pollo rolatine$28.00
- quail$29.00
- rabbit$29.00
- Rapini and Sausage Pasta$22.00
- rattle snake pasta$21.00
- red snapper whole fish$39.00
- Rigatoni Alla Salmon$24.00
- rigatoni con saccic$19.00
- risotto alla rapini and sausage$24.00
- risotto alla salmon$24.00
- risotto caprese$25.00
- risotto gamberi$24.00
- Risotto Pescatore$29.00
- risotto with mushroom$24.00
- rollatini eggplant$25.00
- salmon aglio e olio$19.00
- salmon alla vodka$25.00
- salmon cakes$19.00
- salmon carpaccio app$19.00
- salmon champagne$25.00
- salmon con pesto$26.00
- salmon florentine$25.00
- scallops with risotto$43.00
- sea bass$30.00
- seafood rice ball$16.00
- seafood risotto$29.00
- seafood salad$25.00
- seafood stuffed calamari$26.00
- Short Ribs$44.00
oven roasted short ribs porcini wild mushroom risotto
- shrimp cocktail$19.00
- shrimp scampi$21.00
- smelt$15.00
- spaghetti alla buratta$23.00
- spaghetti alla puttanesca$20.00
- Spaghetti Caprese$25.00
- spaghetti carbonara$19.00
- spaghetti con pesto and shrimp$26.00
- spaghetti genovese$19.00
- spaghetti godfather$19.00
- spaghetti godmother$20.00
- Spaghetti with CuttlefishI Ink$25.00
- spendini$25.00
- Spinach and Cheese Arancini$9.00
- steak alla francesco$30.00
- stuff prawn shrimp dinner$30.00
- stuff shells$22.00
- stuff shrimp$25.00
- Stuffed squid$26.00
- Stuffed hot Banana Pepper App$17.00
- Stuffed Portabella Mushroom App$17.00
- stuffed prawn shrimp appetizer$22.00
- Stuffed Salmon$32.00
- Stuffed Zucchini Stuffed Eggplant combo$20.00
- Summer Eggplant App$14.00
- Summer Pasta$19.00
- Sundried Pesto$25.00
- Surf & Turf whole Lobster$95.00
- Surf and Turf Lamb & lobster tail$62.00
- Surf & Turf half lobster$80.00
- sword fish Livornese$39.00
- T Bone Steak$45.00
- Tender Loin pizzaiolo$38.00
- tenderlion strip caprese$28.00
- tilapia$26.00
- tomahawk steak$90.00
- trippa dinner$20.00
- two lobster tails$55.00
- Veal Francese$25.00
- veal mamma assunta$25.00
- veal michelangelo$25.00
- veal osso bucco$46.00
- veal prinecessa$25.00
- veal spendini$26.00
- veal spendini$29.00
- veal tosca$25.00
- Wagyu Steak$44.00
- walleye$32.00
- walleye filet$32.00
- whole lobster$60.00
- Penne con Tuno$22.00
- Penne Valentino$22.00
- Risotto con Zucca and Burrata$26.00
- Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake$10.00
- Pumpkin Cheesecake$10.00
- Pistachio Cheesecake$10.00
- Fettuccini Fra Diavolo w/ half of a whole lobster$36.00
- Linquine con Cozze$27.00
- Apple Cinnamon Cheesecake$10.00
- whole stuffed lobster$59.00
- ciopino di pesce$32.00
- sausage and rapini ravioli with pesto sauce$26.00
- Pappardelle$25.00
- Stuffed Red Pepper Appetizer$17.00
- Cajun ribeye$50.00
- twin shrimp filet$50.00
grilled 8oz filet with shrimp topped in a lemon cream garlic sauce, potatoes and side pasta
- surf and turf fettuccine alfredo$26.00