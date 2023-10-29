Buono's Pizzeria Willow
Pick up/Delivery
Appetizers
Succulent BBQ Rib tips
House made baked Italian meatballs in sauce and our delicious baked mozzarella cheese.
Delicious house made Italian eggplant rolls, stuffed with Ricotta and topped with mozzarella. Baked to perfection.
Crispy fries with garlic and parmiggiana
Breaded Mozzarella Sticks cooked to perfection
Our delicious pizza dough baked to perfection and topped with olive oil, garlic and parmiggiana
BBQ Rib Tips, Mozzarella Sticks, Meatballs, Buffalo Wings
3/4 lb of Hot Hot Hot Buffalo wings
Soups and Salads
Deli cheeses and meats, mushrooms, pepperoncini, olives, and ripe tomatoes. Served with Italian dressing.
Crisp lettuce, deli cheeses and meats, pepperoncini, mushrooms, olives and ripe tomatoes. Served with Italian dressing
Chicken Sautéed with olives and onion, topped with feta and served on a fresh greens
Made from scratch, our minestrone is a meal in itself, boasting a hearty and robust flavor. With garlic bread
Salads - Garden Salad Bar
Sandwiches - Cold Sandwiches
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce Tomato and pepperoncini
Roast Beef, Cheese, lettuce, tomato
Salami, Cheese, lettuce, tomato and pepperoncini
Deli meats and cheeses, lettuce, tomato and pepperoncini
Tuna, lettuce, tomato, and pepperoncini
Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato and pepperoncini
Veggies, lettuce, tomato, cheese and pepperoncini
Sandwiches - Hot Sandwiches
House made Italian meatballs, cheese and marinara baked to perfection
Succulent bbq beef and cheese
Crispy Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avacado, cheese and pepperoncini
Eggplant, cheese, and marinara sauce
Chicken sautéed with olives and onion and topped with feta cheese.
Pastrami, cheese, pickles and mustard
Roast beef and cheese baked to perfection with Au Jus
Italian Sausage, cheese and peppers, baked to perfection. Marinara available
Steak, Cheese and marinara, baked to perfection
Crispy chicken, cheese and marinara
Eggplant, cheese, and marinara sauce
House made Italian meatballs, cheese and marinara baked to perfection
Chicken sautéed with olives and onion and topped with feta cheese.
Pastrami, cheese, pickles and mustard
Italian Sausage, Cheese and peppers, baked to perfection. Can be served with marinara
Steak, Cheese and marinara, baked to perfection
Hoagie Twists
Calzone
Pastas
With meat sauce-hearty tomato sauce brimming with lean ground beef and pork prepared to perfection from Grandma Teresa buono's recipe (includes mushrooms). Or with marinara sauce - only the finest ripe tomatoes are used to make this zesty sauce. Or pesto -
Tender chicken breast sautéed in EVOO, butter, marsala wine with mushrooms
Seasoned and breaded chicken breast baked with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella and parmesan. Served with a side of spaghetti
Layers of thinly sliced eggplant in a delicate batter with choice of meat or marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, then baked to perfection
Fettuccini tossed with our fabulous olive oil-based Alfredo sauce (shown with optional protein and broccoli)
Homemade from Grandma Giulia's recipe. A combination of ricotta, mozzarella, ground beef and vegetables layered between wide noodles, baked to perfection
Tender chicken breast sautéed in EVOO, white wine with chili pepper, mushrooms, capers and lemon juice
Al dente linguini tossed with a spicy red or white clam sauce
Shrimp and chopped clams tossed with a spicy red or white sauce
Pasta pockets stuffed with ricotta, Parmesan and herbs, or meat and herbs topped with your choice of meat or marinara sauce
Baked rigatoni with ricotta, meat or marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses
A combination of ricotta cheese, mozzarella, sautéed vegetables and marinated spinach layered between wide noodles baked to perfection
Baked ziti with meat or marinara sauce, extra mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses
Ziti with Sun-dried tomatoes, sautéed in EVOO, garlic and fresh basil
Family Style Dinners
Side Orders
Baked Italian Sausage in our famous Marinara
Our delicious garlic bread topped with cheese
Our delicious garlic bread top with a generous portion of cheese
small serving of our garlic bread
Large Serving of House made Garlic Bread
Macaroni, mayo and seasonings
Pasta Salad side
Potato Salad side
Beverages
Beer by the 6 Pack
Wine by the Bottle
Pick Up/Delivery Pizza
Personal 8"
Medium 12"
Medium Cheese Pizza
Medium size 1 topping pizza
Medium size 2 topping pizza
Medium size -3 topping pizza
Mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, fresh tomato, and sweet onion
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, bacon, and meatball mamma Mia, azza-lotta-meat!
The works! Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, mushrooms, olives, green peppers, and sweet onion
Large 14"
Large Cheese only Pizza
Large 1 topping pizza
Large 2 topping pizza
Large choice of 3 topping pizza
Mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, fresh tomato, and sweet onion
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, bacon, and meatball mamma Mia, azza-lotta-meat!
The works! Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, mushrooms, olives, green peppers, and sweet onion
Family 16"
Family 2 topping pizza
choice of 3 topping pizza
Mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, fresh tomato, and sweet onion
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, bacon, and meatball mamma Mia, azza-lotta-meat!
The works! Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, mushrooms, olives, green peppers, and sweet onion
Gourmet Medium 12"
Fresh mozarella, fresh sliced cherry tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil. The original Neapolitan pizza!
Artichoke hearts, breaded and sautéed eggplant, sautéed garlic, fresh mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, and feta cheese
Mozzarella with marinated chicken breast strips sautéed with garlic, onions, mushrooms, and white wine. Topped with olives and feta cheese
Sauceless pizza with mozzarella, provolone, and goat cheeses, tomatoes tossed with fresh garlic, basil, roasted peppers, pan-roasted garlic, and pine nuts
Shrimp scampi sautéed in olive oil, spinach, capers, and fresh basil
Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Parmesan cheeses, chicken breast sautéed with Italian spices, bacon, sweet onion with a swirl of ranch dressing
Spicy chicken breast with Cajun spices, onion, and bell pepper
Chicken breast in sweet BBQ sauce with a kick, red onion, and cilantro
Refried beans, chorizo, bell pepper, onion, jalapeño, mozzarella, and Cheddar
Gourmet Large 14"
Gourmet Family 16"
