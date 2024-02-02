Nature Calls IPA - 4 Pack

$17.20

Climate action, but make it BEER! Our 7th Anniversary IPA is a hopped-up collaboration with the best in the climate action movement: 1% for the Planet, Change Climate Project, and SeaTrees. It's the first-ever beer to carry all three certification labels and we brewed it to celebrate Burgeon becoming the first triple-certified brewery. Meaningful action goes beyond the compensation of our emissions, and the innovative hops & ingredients used in this beer align with our Climate Neutral emission reduction strategies. This means MORE BEER using less CO2: LFG brew team! ⁠ Learn more about the project & collaboration on our impact page and order this limited-release westie before it's gone!