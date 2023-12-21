BURGERS 99
FOOD
Burgers
- Hamburger$7.00
99 Sauce,Dill Pickles, Onion Round
- American$7.00
American cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Diced Onions, Dill Pickles
- Cheeseburger$8.00
99 Sauce, American Cheese, Onion Round, Dill Pickles
- Double Cheeseburger$12.00
2x2, Double Meat Double AmericanCheese, 99 Sauce, Onion Round, Dill Pickles
- Hickory Bacon Burger$11.00
Hickory Sauce, American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Onion Round
- Double Hickory Bacon Burger$14.00
- Triple Cheese Burger$14.00
3x3 Triple Meat Triple American Cheese, 99 Sauce, Onion Round, Dill Pickles
- Homemade Vegan Burger$12.00
House Made Vegan Patty containing mushrooms, garbanzos, black beans, carrots, parsnips, cauliflower, potato... Ketchup, Mustard, Dill Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Vegan Focaccia Bun
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Seasoned fried chicken breast, house-made buttermilk ranch, lettuce
- Grilled Cheese$5.00
99 Sauce, American Cheese, Dill Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion (Meatless)
- Hot Dog$6.00
All Beef Kosher Hot Dog served on a Potato Bun
- Extra Patty$3.00
- Side Of Bacon$3.00
- Add Avocado$3.00
- Add Egg$1.25
- Add Wiener$4.00
- Cali Burrito$14.00Out of stock
Burgers 99 x Tacos 1986 collaboration with carne asada, French fries, cheddar-jack cheese, house made guacamole and pico fin iced up with sour cream.
- Puppy Pattie$3.00
Unseasoned all-beef patty for your best friend
- WEEKLY SPECIAL: Poblano Cheese Dog$9.00
Slow roasted beef, Horseradish sauce, New School American cheese whizz, in a toasty baguette served with a side of au jus.