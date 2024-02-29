Burger Bro's 1950 Shady Brook St
Combos
- #1 Cheese burger$9.57
Contains lettuce, tomato, onion, house sauce & cheese. Includes Fries and Drink
- #2 Double cheese burger$10.68
Contains lettuce, tomato, onion, house sauce & cheese. Includes Fries and Drink
- #3 Triple cheese burger$11.64
Contains lettuce, tomato, onion, house sauce & cheese. Includes Fries and Drink
- #4 Hamburger$8.54
Contains lettuce, tomato, onion & house sauce. Includes Fries and Drink
- #5 Chicken sandwich$9.30
Breaded and deep-fried with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & Mayo. Includes Fries and Drink
- #6 Fish Sanwich$9.30
Breaded and deep-fried, with Tartar Sauce, Pickle & Tomato. Includes Fries and Drink
- #7 Philly Cheesesteak$10.34
Contains, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, mayo, Onion & Provolone Cheese. Includes Fries and Drink
- #8 Grilld cheese$6.72
Includes Fries and Drink
Burgers
Sandwiches
Chicken Wings and Tenders
- 12 Plain Wings$14.48
- 12 Buffalo wings$14.48
- 12 Mango Wings$14.48
- 12 Nashville hot wings$14.48
- 12 BBQ Wings$14.48
- 6 Plain Wings$8.02
- 6 Buffalo Wings$8.02
- 6 Mango Wings$8.02
- 6 Nashville hot wings$8.02
- 6 BBQ Wings$8.02
- Plain Tenders (4 pieces)$6.47
- Buffalo Tenders (4 pieces)$6.47
- Mango Tenders (4 pieces)$6.47
- Nashville hot Tenders (4 pieces)$6.47
- BBQ Tenders (4 pieces)$6.47
Kids Meals
Sauces
Burger Bro's 1950 Shady Brook St Location and Ordering Hours
(931) 901-0230
Closed • Opens Friday at 10:30AM