Burger Champ
FOOD
BURGERS
- BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER$7.00
- THE CHAMP$10.00
Two 2oz patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and Champ Sauce
- THE BBQ BACON CHEDDAR$11.00
Two 2oz patties, cheddar cheese, Salt + SMoke BBQ sauce, and an onion ring
- THE MUSHROOM SWISS$12.00
Two 2oz patties, mushroom conserva, Swiss cheese, dijon
- THE JALAPEÑO WHITE CHEDDAR$11.00
Two 2oz patties, jalapeño relish, white cheddar spread
- THE FANCY BOY$10.00
Two 2oz patties, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, aioli
NOT BURGERS
- THE CHAMP CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Griddled or fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, Champ Sauce
- THE CHICKEN BACON RANCH$11.00
Griddled or fried chicken breast, bacon jam, ranch dressing, iceberg lettuce
- THE CHICAGO-ISH HOT DOG$8.00
Served ‘Chicago-ish’ style: mustard, relish, tomato, onion, dill spear, sport peppers, celery salt & poppy seeds
- THE CHICKEN TENDERS (4)$8.00
Six hand-breaded chicken breast pieces served with your choice of dipping sauce
- VEGGIES & HUMMUS
Fresh, raw carrots, cucumber, red bell pepper, and celery with housemade hummus
LITTLE CHAMP
- THE LITTLE CHAMP BURGER$7.00
Single patty served with your choice of toppings.
- THE LITTLE CHAMP HOT DOG$7.00
Griddled hot dog served with your choice of toppings
- THE LITTLE CHAMP GRILLED CHEESE$7.00
Three pieces of cheese between two slices of Companion sourdough bread
- THE LITTLE CHAMP TENDERS$7.00
Four hand-breaded chicken breast pieces served with your choice of dipping sauce