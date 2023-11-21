Burger Fusion 305 2093 coral way
Restaurant Menu
The Headliners (Burgers and Sandwiches/ Hamburguesas y Sandwiches).
- Picaña Flow feat. Miss Chopped Yu-Kita$16.95
Grilled picaña slices topped with our Parrismoky Sauce (from the parrilla to your heart), sprouts and chopped & crunchy yuquita dices.
- Sloppy Mechado feat. Tropicheesy$12.95
Sanguche with shredded flank steak, topped with potato sticks, Tropigarlic, grated parmesan and Tropicheesy Sauce.
- Queen Latina feat. Emcee Huevobacon$10.95
Directly from el callejón to your plate. Beef patty with major sazón, topped with bacon, eggs, tomato slices, fresh lechuga, potato sticks, cheddar cheese, Tropigarlic sauce, salsa rosada and Piña Tropichutney Sauce.
- Grilled del Corral feat. the Street Salsas$10.95
Sanguche with grilled pechuga dices topped with fries (lit bro), mustard and Tropigarlic Sauce. Our little homenaje to Latin American street food.
- Queen Chuleta feat. Crunchy Patacón$14.95
Beef patty with major sazón, topped with smoked chuleta (yikes), crunchy patacón (double yikes), Tropigarlic Sauce, salsa rosada, Piña Tropichutney sauce and potato sticks.
- Daddy Chancho feat. Chicharrón Jam$12.95
Beef patty with major sazón, topped with double cheddar, La Potion Sauce and Jammin’ Chicharrón Jam. Oh, and some crumbled chicharron on top (our little secreto).
- Young Fried Muslo feat. DJ Green Spice$10.95
Sanguche with boneless, skinless, crispy fried muslo marinated with amor. Topped with our Fresquísima Trinidad (fresh cucumber, cilantro and lettuce) and two homemade salsas to boost: Mayogao and Green Pica Pica (hot).
- Classic Cheez feat. The OG Toppings$9.95
Nuestro remix of the classic quarter pounder. Beef patty with major sazón, topped with cheddar, cucumber, ketchup and mustard.
- Killah Diced Pollo feat. Philly Cheez Toppings$12.95
Chopped chicken pechuga with major sazón, salteado with onion, bacon, and Tropicarlic, then topped with Cheddar cheese, Tropigarlic sauce, salsa rosada, Piña Tropichutney sauce and potato sticks.
- Baby Diced Lomo feat. Philly Cheez Toppings$12.95
Chopped steak with major sazón, salteado with onion, bacon and Tropigarlic Sauce and then topped with Cheddar cheese, Tropigarlic sauce, salsa rosada, Piña Tropichutney sauce and potato sticks.
- Hot Perro feat. Bacon Bros and Salsa Swing$9.95
Classic Latin American perro. Comes with bacon, topped with Tropigarlic sauce, mustard, ketchup, Tropicheesy Sauce (a little twist) and potato sticks (obvious).
- The Sausage and the Papas$8.95
Fries with salchicha, topped with melted mozzarella, Tropigarlic sauce , Piña Tropichutney and salsa rosada de la casa, then sprinkled with chicharrón crumble to take it up a notch
- Don B-Stec feat. Garlic Pan Collective$11.95
Our take on the classic Pan con Bistec. Thinly sliced beef steak, served between two loaves of bread preroasted with ajo/cilantro butter and topped with tomato, potato sticks and caramelized onion.
The Sideshows (Appetizers/ Entradas).
- The Fab 5 Tequeños$8.95
5 pcs Mozarrella Stick
- Chicharrón Crew$8.95
Fried chunks of pork belly and guilty placer.
- Papas Fritas Sound Machine$3.95
French Fries
- Chorreadas in Da House$6.95
Fries topped with onion & tomato guisao, melted cheese and crumbled chicharrón pa’ que te enamores
- Chicken Tender Squad
Breaded & Fried Chicken breast strips (5 pcs).