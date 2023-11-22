BUrgerCO
Specials
- Chicken Noodle Soup 24oz Bowl$8.00
- Chicken Noodle Soup Meal$11.00
24oz bowl of chicken noodle soup served over mashed potatoes with a roll and 20oz drink.
- Poor Man's Steak (Smothered Burgers)$11.00
2 Hamburger Patties topped with mashed potatoes, brown gravy, and corn. Comes with a 20oz drink
- Churro (2) 6"$4.00
2 6" Cream Filled Churro Sticks fried and rolled in cinnamon sugar. Try them with a chili bowl.
Burgers
- Hamburger$6.50
Hand-Pattied 1/3 lb seasoned burger with ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions.
- Cheese Burger$7.00
Cheeseburger dressed with ketchup, mustard, pickles, onion.
- Deluxe Burger$7.50
Cheeseburger with Pickles, onion, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese
- Chili Cheese Burger$8.50
Hand-Pattied and seasoned burger served on a bun with cheese and homemade chili.
BUCO BURGERS
- Cowboy Burger$10.00
Hand-Pattied and seasoned burger served with bacon, onion ring, BBQ sauce, melted cheese, lettuce and tomato.
- Lone Star Burger$10.50
Texas Toast , 1/3lb burger, grilled onions and jalapeños, 2 slices pepper jack cheese, and 2 strips bacon. Served with mayo lettuce and tomato.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.00
- SunRise Burger$10.50
Fried Egg, Tater Tots, Cheese, 2 Strips Bacon, Mayo on Texas Toast
- The Bronco Burger$9.50
1/3lb burger, grilled in garlic chive butter, two strips of bacon, and melted swiss cheese served on Texas toast.
Chicken
Hot Dogs
Veal
- Small Veal Sandwich$5.00
Thin sliced pork veal sandwich topped with your choice of relish and or chili.
- Small Double Veal$8.00
Thin sliced pork veal sandwich topped with your choice of relish and or chili
- Large Veal Sandwich$7.00
Thin sliced pork veal sandwich topped with your choice of relish and or chili.
- Large Double Veal$10.00
Thin sliced pork veal sandwich topped with your choice of relish and or chili
- Small Veal Mess$8.00
Thin sliced fried pork veal served on an open face bun topped with your choice of relish and or chili
- Large Veal Mess$11.00
Thin sliced fried pork veal served on an open face bun topped with your choice of relish and or chili
Sandwiches
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$9.50Out of stock
Hand breaded fried chicken breast sandwich dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Grilled chicken breast sandwich dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Fried chicken breast sandwich dressed with mayo and pickles
- Patty Melt$8.50
Hamburger patty topped with sauted onions with melted pepper jack cheese on toasted rye bread.
- Philly Cheesestake$9.00Out of stock
Toasted Bun, Philly meat mixed with saute peppers and onions, topped with melted swiss cheese
- BLT$8.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes with mayo on Texas Toast
- Grilled Cheese$3.50
Made with cheddar cheese on Texas toast
Chicken Wraps
Salads
- Dinner Salad$8.00
Chopped lettuce with shredded carrots, tomatoes, cheese, boiled egg and crackers with choice of dressing
- Chef Salad$10.00
Ham with tomato, carrots, cheese, boiled egg
- Crispy Chicken Salad$11.00
Hand breaded fried chicken over chopped lettuce with shredded carrots, tomatoes, cheese, boiled egg and crackers with choice of dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
- Hamburger Salad$11.00
- Side Salad$4.00
SIDES
- French Fries$3.50
Salted Crispy Fries
- Tots$3.50
Tater tots fried golden brown
- Onion Rings$5.00
Hand breaded onion rings
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.50
- Jalapeno' Poppers$4.00
- Fried Mushrooms$4.50
- Fried Okra$4.00
- Bowl of Chili$6.00
Large side of house made chili
- Chili Cheese Tots$4.50
- Chili Cheese Fries$4.50
- Cheese Tots$4.00
- Cheese Fries$4.00
- Corn Nuggets$5.50