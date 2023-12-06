Burgerim South Riding
Big Burgerim
- Angus Beef Classic$8.79
1/3 Lb. Patty, House Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Pickles, Shaved Onions, American Cheese
- Spanish Beef Caliente$8.99
1/3 Lb. Patty, Habanero Aioli, Grilled Jalapeño, Leaf Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese
- Dry Age Beef Cowboy$9.99
1/3 Lb. Patty, Barbecue, Onion Ring, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
- Mushroom Angus Burger$9.99
1/3 Lb. Patty, Mayo, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Sauteed Mushrooms, Sauteed Onions, Swiss Cheese
- Grilled Chicken California$8.99
1/4 Lb. Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Avocado, Swiss Cheese
- Crispy Chicken Buffalo$8.79
1/4 Lb. Chicken, House Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Mixed Greens, Pickles, Buffalo Sauce
- Hawaiian Salmon$9.99
1/4 Lb. Patty, Red Cabbage Slaw, Pineapple, Ginger Vinaigrette, Barbecue Glaze
- Greek Lamb$8.99
1/3 Lb. Patty, Tzatziki, Mixed Greens, Shaved Onions, Roma Tomato
- Falafel Burger$8.79
1/4 Lb. Patty, Tahini, Mixed Greens, Pickles, Shaved Onions, Roma Tomato
- Turkey Burger$8.79Out of stock
1/3 Lb. Patty, House Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Pickles, Shaved Onions, American Cheese
- Impossible Burger$11.79
1/3 Lb. Patty, House Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Pickles, Shaved Onions, American Cheese
Classic Burgerim
Chicken Wings & Strips
Wraps
- Chicken Cesar Wrap$10.99
Original Tortilla, Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Leaf Lettuce, Caesar Dressing
- Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.99
Crispy Chicken, House Sauce,Sauteed Onion, Mix Green, Pickles, Buffalo Sauce
- California Chicken Wrap$10.99
Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Avocado, Swiss Cheese
- Grill Chicken Caliente Wrap$10.99
Grill Chicken, Habanero Aioli, Grilled Jalepeno, Lettuce , Pepper Jack Cheese
- Gyro Wrap$10.99
Wrap, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce
Subs
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Sautéed green peppers & onions, American cheese.
- Philly Chicken Cheesesteak$12.99
Sautéed green peppers & onions, American cheese.
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$12.99
Spicy Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Blue Cheese
- Grilled Chicken Sub$12.99
Grilled marinated Chicken Breast. Chipotle Aioli, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Avocado, Swiss Cheese
Fresh Salads
Kids Meal
Sides
Chef Specials
- Double Bacon Burger$11.99Out of stock
Brioche bun, Beef, mushroom, bacon, ranch,onions,buffalo sauce, Cheddar Cheese.
- Double Beef Burger$10.99Out of stock
Brioche bun, beef, lettuce, tomato ,onion, mayo, mustard, pickles, relish.
- Double Classic Burger$10.99Out of stock
Brioche bun, beef, ranch, onion, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese