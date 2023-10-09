BURGERIM - University Ave (Berkeley) 1974 University Ave
BIG BURGERIM
ANGUS BEEF
1/3 Lb. Fresh Beef Patty, House Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Pickles, Shaved Onions, American Cheese
THE COWBOY
1/3 Lb. Fresh Beef Patty, Barbecue Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Onion Ring, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
SPANISH BEEF
1/3 Lb. Fresh Beef Patty, Habanero Aioli, Grilled Jalapeños, Leaf Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese
GRILLED CHICKEN
1/3 Lb. Fresh Chicken Thigh, Creole Sauce, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Avocado, Swiss Cheese
CRISPY CHICKEN
1/3 Lb. Fresh Chicken Thigh, Creole Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Cole Slaw, Pickles
CLASSIC GROUND CHICKEN BURGER 🌶
1/3 Lb. Fresh Chicken Thigh, Habanero Aioli, Mixed Greens, Grilled Jalapeños , Pepper Jack Cheese
TURKEY BURGER
1/3 Lb. Fresh Turkey Patty, House sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Onions, Roma Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese
VEGGIE BURGER
1/4 Lb. Veggie Patty, House Sauce, Leaf Lettuce , Roma Tomato, Sliced Onions, pickles
CLASSIC BURGERIM
BURGERIM BOX MEALS
CHICKEN WINGS
MILKSHAKES
VANILLA
Featuring SF Mitchell's Ice Cream in Our Delightful Milkshakes
CHOCOLATE
STRAWBERRY
COOKIES & CREAM
MANGO
BANANA
STRAWBERRY BANANA
PEANUTBUTTER BANANA
UBE (PURPLE YAM)
