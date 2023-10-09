BIG BURGERIM

ANGUS BEEF

$9.49

1/3 Lb. Fresh Beef Patty, House Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Pickles, Shaved Onions, American Cheese

THE COWBOY

$9.99

1/3 Lb. Fresh Beef Patty, Barbecue Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Onion Ring, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

SPANISH BEEF

$9.99

1/3 Lb. Fresh Beef Patty, Habanero Aioli, Grilled Jalapeños, Leaf Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.49

1/3 Lb. Fresh Chicken Thigh, Creole Sauce, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Avocado, Swiss Cheese

CRISPY CHICKEN

$8.99

1/3 Lb. Fresh Chicken Thigh, Creole Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Cole Slaw, Pickles

CLASSIC GROUND CHICKEN BURGER 🌶

$9.99

1/3 Lb. Fresh Chicken Thigh, Habanero Aioli, Mixed Greens, Grilled Jalapeños , Pepper Jack Cheese

TURKEY BURGER

$9.99

1/3 Lb. Fresh Turkey Patty, House sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Onions, Roma Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese

VEGGIE BURGER

$9.49

1/4 Lb. Veggie Patty, House Sauce, Leaf Lettuce , Roma Tomato, Sliced Onions, pickles

CLASSIC BURGERIM

DUO (3oz)

$10.99

Choose two (3 oz) Mini Burgers and Mix & match your toppings and styles

TRIO (3oz)

$12.99

Choose three (3 oz) Mini Burgers and Mix & match your toppings and styles

BURGERIM BOX MEALS

FAMILY BOX

$44.99

8 (3oz) Mini Burgers, Chicken Wings, Burgerim Fries & Onion Rings

PARTY BOX

$59.99

16 (3 oz) Mini Burgers, Choose up to 4 types of patties

BIG BOX

$80.99

9 (1/3Lb) Big Burgers, Choose up to 3 types of patties

CHICKEN WINGS

BUFFALO

BBQ

LEMON PEPPER

MANGO HABANERO

GARLIC PARMESAN

MILKSHAKES

VANILLA

$5.79

Featuring SF Mitchell's Ice Cream in Our Delightful Milkshakes

CHOCOLATE

$5.79

Featuring SF Mitchell's Ice Cream in Our Delightful Milkshakes

STRAWBERRY

$5.79

Featuring SF Mitchell's Ice Cream in Our Delightful Milkshakes

COOKIES & CREAM

$5.79

Featuring SF Mitchell's Ice Cream in Our Delightful Milkshakes

MANGO

$5.79

Featuring SF Mitchell's Ice Cream in Our Delightful Milkshakes

BANANA

$5.79

Featuring SF Mitchell's Ice Cream in Our Delightful Milkshakes

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$5.79

Featuring SF Mitchell's Ice Cream in Our Delightful Milkshakes

PEANUTBUTTER BANANA

$5.79

Featuring SF Mitchell's Ice Cream in Our Delightful Milkshakes

UBE (PURPLE YAM)

$5.79

Featuring SF Mitchell's Ice Cream in Our Delightful Milkshakes

SIDES

BURGERIM FRIES

$3.49
ONION RINGS

$4.29
SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.29
Half & Half

$4.29

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

KIDS MEAL

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$8.99

with Fries & Kid’s Drink

KIDS CHICKEN BURGER

$8.99

with Fries & Kid’s Drink

DRINKS

SMALL

$2.79
LARGE

$3.49

EXTRA SAUCE ( House made)

House Sauce

$0.59

1.5 oz House-made House Sauce

Habanero Aioli

$0.59

1.5 oz House-made Habanero Aioli

Caesar Dressing

$0.59

1.5 oz House-made Caesar dressing

Ranch

$0.59

1.5 oz House-made Ranch

Blue Cheese

$0.59

1.5 oz House-made Blue Cheese