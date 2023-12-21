Burgermania - 40th Street 274 W 40thSt
FOOD
Smash Burgers
- Manic Hamburger$5.99
Single Patty, Pickle, Onion, Mustard & Ketchup
- Manic Cheese Burger$6.99
Single Patty, Pickle, Onion, American Cheese, Mustard & Ketchup
- Deluxe$7.99
Single Patty, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Pickle, Onion, American Cheese with Signature Manic Sauce
- Double Deluxe$10.49
Double Patty, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Pickle, Onion, American Cheese with Signature Manic Sauce
- FDNY$10.49
Double Patty, Mixed Greens, Grilled Jalapeño, Provolone Cheese, Manic Seasoning, Spicy Pepper Sauce
- Oozy Burger$10.49
Double Patty, Sauteed Mushrooms, Sauteed Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese with Chipotle Aioli
- Big Boy$11.99
Juicy Double Patty, Double Cheddar Cheese, Beef Bacon, Sauteed Onion, Roma Tomato, Mixed Greens, with Creamy Southwest Sauce
- Atomic Burger$12.99
Juicy Triple Patty on Double Cheddar Cheese, Mix Greens, Sauteed Onions, Grilled Jalapeno, with Smoky BBQ and House Ranch
- Juicy Lucy$15.99
Juicy Four Patty on Four American Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Roma Tomato, Mixed Green, Top with Mayo, Mustard and Ketchup.
- Manic Hamburger Combo$11.49
Juicy Single Patty, Pickle, Onion, Mustard & Ketchup with Cajun Seasoned Fries and Drink
- Manic Cheese Burger Combo$12.49
Juicy Single Patty, Pickle, Onion, American Cheese, Mustard & Ketchup with Cajun Fries and Drink
- Deluxe Combo$13.49
Juicy Single Patty, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Pickle, Onion, American Cheese with Signature Manic Sauce served with Cajun Seasoned Fries and Drink
- Double Deluxe Combo$15.99
Marshmallow Soft Buns with Juicy Double Patty, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Pickle, Onion, American Cheese, Signature Manic Sauce served with Cajun seasoned Fries and Drink
- FDNY Combo$15.99
Marshmallow Soft Buns with Juicy Double Patty, Mixed Greens, Grilled Jalapeño, Provolone Cheese, Manic Seasoning, Spicy Pepper Sauce served with Cajun Seasoned Fries and Drink.
- Oozy Burger Combo$15.99
Marshmallow Soft Buns with Juicy Double Patty, Sautéed Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese with Chipotle Aioli served with Crispy Cajun Seasoned Fries and Drink
- Big Boy Combo$17.49
Marshmallow Soft Buns with Juicy Double Patty, Double Cheddar Cheese, Beef Bacon, Sauteed Onion, Roma Tomato, Mixed Greens, with Creamy Southwest Sauce served with Crispy Seasoned Fries and Drink
- Atomic Burger Combo$18.49
Marshmallow Soft Buns with Juicy Triple Patty on Double Cheddar Cheese, Mix Greens, Sautéed Onions, Grilled Jalapeno, with Smoky BBQ and House Ranch served with Crispy Cajun Seasoned Fries and Drink.
- Juicy Lucy Combo$21.49
Marshmallow Soft Buns with Juicy Four Patty on Four American Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Roma Tomato, Mixed Green, Top with Mayo, Mustard and Ketchup served with Crispy Seasoned Fries and Drink
- Holy Chick$8.99
Crispy Fried Chicken Cutlet, House Sauce, Sauteed Onions, Mixed Greens, Pickles, Peri-Peri Sauce
- Holy Chick Combo$14.49
Marshmallow Soft Buns wiith Crispy Fried Chicken Cutlet, House Sauce, Sautéed Onions, Mixed Greens, Pickles, Peri-Peri Sauce served with Crispy Cajun Seasoned Fries and Drink
- Nashville Hot Chick Burger$9.49
Crispy Fried Chicken Tender, Dipped in House Spice Oil, Coleslaw, Pickles, Top with our Creamy Southern Sauce
- Nashville Hot Chick Combo$14.99
Marshmallow Soft Buns with Crispy Fried Chicken Tender, Dipped in House Spice Oil, Coleslaw, Pickles, Top with our Creamy Southern Sauce served with Crispy Cajun Fries and Drink
- Chorizo Burger$7.49
Spicy Seasoned Meat Blended with Beef and Sausage, Cheese, Salad Topped with Honey Mustard
- Chorizo Burger Combo$12.99
Spicy Seasoned Meat Blended with Beef and Sausage, Cheese, Salad Topped with Honey Mustard
- Veggie Burger$10.49
Veggie Patty, Salad, Roma Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Sautee Onions and Manic Sauce.
- Veggie Burger Combo$15.99
Veggie Patty, Salad, Roma Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Sautee Onions and Manic Sauce.
- Krunchy Chick Burger$9.49
Crispy Chicken Bites Topped with white Cheese, Sautee Onions and a drizzle of Chipotle Sauce.
- Krunchy Chick Burger Combo$14.99
Crispy Chicken Bites Topped with white Cheese, Sautee Onions and a drizzle of Chipotle Sauce.
- Glazed Doughnut Burger$11.99
Sweet Maple Glazed Doughnut, Double Juicy Patty, Double Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Sautee Onions, Topped with Red Hot Sauce.
- Glazed Doughnut Burger Combo$17.49
Sweet Maple Glazed Doughnut, Double Juicy Patty, Double Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Sautee Onions, Topped with Red Hot Sauce.
Chicken Wings
- 5 pcs Organic Wings$8.99
100% USDA Organic Wings Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard
- 10 pcs Organic Wings$17.99
100% USDA Organic Wings Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard
- 15 pcs Organic Wings$26.99
100% USDA Organic Wings Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard
- 20 pcs Organic Wings$34.99
100% USDA Organic Wings Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard
- 5 pcs Wings Combo$14.49
100% USDA Organic Wings comes with Cajun Fries and Drink Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard
- 10 pcs Wings Combo$23.49
100% USDA Organic Wings comes with Cajun Fries and Drink Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard
- 15 pcs Wings Combo$32.49
100% USDA Organic Wings comes with Cajun Fries and Drink Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard
- 20 pcs Wings Combo$40.49
100% USDA Organic Wings comes with Cajun Fries and Drink Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard
Nashville Chicken Tenders
- 3 Piece Chicken Tenders$8.49
Crispy Crunchy Nashville Chicken Tenders with choice of Xtra Hot Rub, Hot Rub, Mild Rub, or Plain. Pick one Dipping Sauce - Ranch, Honey Mustard or Zesty BBQ
- 5 Piece Chicken Tenders$13.99
Crispy Crunchy Nashville Chicken Tenders Pick Level of Heat - Xtra Hot, Hot, Mild, or Plain. Pick Choice Of Dip Ranch, Honey Mustard or Zesty BBQ.
- 10 Piece Chicken Tenders$27.99
Crispy Crunchy Nashville Chicken Tenders with choice of Two Rubs - Xtra Hot Rub, Hot Rub, Mild Rub, or Plain. Pick Two Dipping Sauce - Ranch, Honey Mustard or Zesty BBQ
- 3 Piece Chicken Tenders Combo$13.99
Juicy Crispy Crunchy Chicken Tenders with a Choice of One level of Heat One Dipping Sauces with Cajun Fries and a Drink.
- 5 Piece Chicken Tenders Combo$19.49
Juicy Crispy Crunchy Chicken Tenders with a Choice of One level of Heat One Dipping Sauces with Cajun Fries and a Drink.
- 10 Piece Chicken Tenders Combo$33.49
Juicy Crispy Crunchy Chicken Tenders with a Choice of 2 level of Heat 2 Dipping Sauces with Cajun Fries and a Drink.
Sliders
- Cheese Burger Slider$3.49
Juicy Angus Patty, American Cheese top with Caramelized Onion and House Sauce.
- Spicy Chicken Slider$3.49
Crispy Fired Chicken Tender Tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Roma Tomato, and Topped with House Ranch.
- Chorizo Burger Slider$3.49
Spicy Seasoned Beef with Sausage, Provolone Cheese, Mix Greens Topped with Honey Mustard
Loaded Fries
- Voodoo Jerk Chicken Fries$14.99
Crispy Fried Chicken Chunks Melted Cheese with Jalapeno, Mango Pineapple Chutney and Jerk Sauce over Spicy Crispy Seasoned Fries
- Nashville Hot Chicken Fries$14.99
Crispy Fried Nashville Hot Chicken Chunks Brushed with Hot Sauce Melted Provolone Cheese, Coleslaw and Southern Sauce over Spicy Crispy Seasoned Fries
- Cowboy Cheeseburger Fries$14.99
Juicy Angus Beef Chunks Seasoned in Buffalo Sauce, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese with Jalapeno and House Ranch over Spicy Crispy Seasoned Fries