Burgers of Baltimore
Sides/Nuggets
Whoppers
- Whopper$6.59
4oz Patty with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Ketchup, and Onions
- Double Whopper$8.29
2 4oz Patties with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Ketchup, and Onions
- Triple Whopper$9.59
3 4oz Patties with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Ketchup, and Onions
- Quad Whopper$10.89
4 4oz Patties with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Ketchup, and Onions
Whopper Juniors
- Whopper Junior$3.59
2oz Patty with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ketchup, and Onions
- Double Whopper Junior$4.79
2 2oz Patties with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ketchup, and Onions
- Triple Whopper Junior$5.99
3 2oz Patties with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ketchup, and Onions
- Quad Whopper JR$7.19
4 2oz Patties with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ketchup, and Onions
Cheeseburger and Hamburgers
- Cheeseburger$2.39
2oz Patty with Cheese, Pickles, Ketchup, and Mustard
- Double Cheeseburger$3.59
2 2oz Patties with Cheese, Pickles, Ketchup, and Mustard
- Triple Cheeseburger$4.79
3 2oz Patties with Cheese, Pickles, Ketchup, and Mustard
- Quad Cheeseburger$5.99
4 2oz Patties with Cheese, Pickles, Ketchup, and Mustard
- Hamburger$1.89
1 2oz Patty with Pickles, Ketchup, and Mustard
- Double Hamburger$3.09
2 2oz Patties with Pickles, Ketchup, and Mustard
- Triple Hamburger$4.29
3 2oz Patties with Pickles, Ketchup, and Mustard
- Quad Hamburger$5.49
4 2oz Patties with Pickles, Ketchup, and Mustard
Bacon Cheeseburger and Hamburger
- Bacon Cheeseburger$3.19
1 2oz Patty with Cheese, Bacon, Pickles, Ketchup, and Mustard
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger$4.39
2 2oz Patties with Cheese, Bacon, Pickles, Ketchup, and Mustard
- Triple Bacon Cheeseburger$5.59
3 2oz Patties with Cheese, Bacon, Pickles, Ketchup, and Mustard
- Quad Bacon Cheeseburger$6.79
4 2oz Patties with Cheese, Bacon, Pickles, Ketchup, and Mustard
- Bacon Hamburger$2.79
1 2oz Patty with Bacon, Pickles, Ketchup, and Mustard
- Double Bacon Hamburger$3.99
2 2oz Patties with Bacon, Pickles, Ketchup, and Mustard
- Triple Bacon Hamburger$5.19
3 2oz Patties with Bacon, Pickles, Ketchup, and Mustard
- Quad Bacon Hamburger$6.39
4 2oz Patties with Bacon, Pickles, Ketchup, and Mustard