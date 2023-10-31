Burgers Restaurant
Popular Items
O Salads
Mixed greens | pineapple | raisins | tomato | red onion | walnuts | choice of dressing
Char-broiled chicken breast | mixed greens | corn | black beans | tomato | shredded cheese | red onion | house BBQ sauce | ranch on the side
Mixed greens | Creamy Caesar
Shrimp | mixed greens | Creamy Caesar
Chicken | mixed greens | Creamy Caesar
Mixed greens | tomato | red onion
Mixed greens | tomato | red onion | croutons | choice of dressing (no garlic bread)
Hearty beef stew | house salad
Sashimi grade seared thinly sliced Ahi tuna | mixed greens | Asian sesame seed dressing
O Sandwiches
Roast beef | house BBQ sauce | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
All-natural oven roasted turkey | house BBQ sauce | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
Roast beef | au jus | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
All-natural oven roasted turkey | au jus | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
Hardwood smoked bacon | lettuce | tomato | mayo on the side | wheat bread | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
Char-broiled chicken breast | tomato | pickle | lettuce | house 1000 island on the side | toasted bun | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
Hot pastrami | house spicy dill mustard | pickle on the side | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
Pulled pork | house BBQ sauce | side of house slaw | sesame seed bun | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
White Albacore tuna salad | lettuce | tomato | wheat bread | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
All-natural oven roasted turkey | lettuce | tomato | mayo on the side | wheat bread | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
O Burgers
1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty with cheese | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty with cheese and bacon | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
1/3 pound fresh ground turkey patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
1/3 pound fresh ground bison patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
1/3 pound black bean chipotle patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty topped with chili | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
1/2 pound fresh ground beef patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
1/2 pound fresh ground bison patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
1/2 pound fresh ground turkey patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
1⁄2 lb. ground beef patty | chili & beans | shredded cheese | red onion | sour cream | served open-faced on sourdough
O Melts
1⁄2 lb. ground beef patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island
White albacore tuna | swiss | tomato | sourdough
Grilled eggplant | grilled onions | roasted red pepper | Swiss | ranch | sourdough
House BBQ sauce | grilled onions | house 1000 island | toasted sourdough
1⁄2 lb. ground turkey patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island
1⁄2 lb. ground bison patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island
O Dinners
1⁄2 lb. fresh ground beef char-broiled | grilled onions | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
1/2 rack | Baby back pork ribs | house BBQ sauce | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
Full rack | Baby back pork ribs | house BBQ sauce | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
Baby back pork ribs | house BBQ sauce 1/2 rack | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
Broiled half chicken | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
Charbroiled cauliflower | broccoli | red onion | red bell peppers | mushrooms | roasted red pepper sauce for dipping | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
All-natural American Bison from Durham Ranch, WY | grilled onions | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
O Wings
O Side Orders
O Kids
Plain or served with Swiss or Cheddar cheese | Served with your choice our house salad or French fries
Cheddar | grilled sourdough | Served with your choice our house salad or French fries
All Angus beef hot dog | toasted French roll | Served with your choice our house salad or French fries
Served with your choice our house salad or French fries
Served with your choice our house salad or French fries