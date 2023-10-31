Popular Items

O Cheesburger
$17.99

1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty with cheese | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing

O Bacon Cheesburger
$19.99

1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty with cheese and bacon | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing

O 1/2 Rack Ribs
$24.99

1/2 rack | Baby back pork ribs | house BBQ sauce | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato