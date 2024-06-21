Burma Spice
Food
Small Bites
- Samosas
Triangular shaped hand wrapped & filled with curried potatoes, red onions, peas & carrots. Fried & served with special sauce$12.99
- Palata with Chicken Curry Dip
Homemade multi-layered fluffy roti bread served with coconut chicken curry$13.99
- Palata with Vegetarian Curry Dip
Homemade multi-layered fluffy roti bread served with vegetarian curry$13.99
- Shrimp Rolls (6 Pieces)
Deep-fried whole shrimp wrap in a roll$14.99
- Shan Tofu
Tofu made with fresh yellow beans, crispy outside, silken center, served with tangy sauce$11.99
- Lettuce Wrap
Shiitake mushroom, carrots & water chestnut, served with crispy lettuce & hoisin sauce$14.99
- Fried Salt & Pepper
Lightly battered and fried, tossed with fresh scallions, jalapeños & fried garlic. Served with calamari sauce$13.99
- Sweet Chili Tofu
Crispy tofu tossed with red onion, cabbage & cilantro$13.99
- Crispy Pork Belly
Thinly sliced and deep-fried crispy pork$14.99
- Spring Rolls
Small pieces of vegetarian spring rolls$10.99
Salads
- Tea Leaf Salad
Romaine lettuce, fried yellow beans, garlic chips, sesame & sunflower seeds, peanuts, tomatoes & jalapeños all tossed with fermented green tea leaf dressing$17.99
- Rainbow Salad
With 22 unique ingredients including 4 types of noodles, papaya and others all tossed with tamarind sauce dressing$16.99
- Noodle Salad
Made with egg noodle, cabbage, onion, garlic & wonton chip, cilantro, pea powder, and fried tofu all tossed with sweet & sour sauce dressing$13.99
- Mango Salad
Made with shredded mangoes, romaine lettuce, cabbage, cucumbers and pea powder$14.99
- Ginger Salad
Made with romaine lettuce, pickled ginger, garlic chips, and sesame seeds$13.99
- Samosas Salad
Made with fried samosas, cabbage, cucumber, mint, onion, cilantro, pea powder and tamarind sauce dressing$15.99
- Chicken Salad
Made with fried chicken pieces, fried onions, cilantro, lettuce, pea powder & jalapeños with a tangy and garlicky dressing$16.99
Soups
- Samosas Soup
Our popular vegetarian soup made with samosas, falafels, lentils, cabbage & onions$16.99
- Fish Chowder Noodle Soup (Moat Hingar)
Authentic soup made with fresh vermicelli, fresh catfish, onions, garlic, cilantro, and lemon, topped with chili & hard-boiled egg$16.99
- Coconut Noodles Soup (Ohn Noe Kout Swel)
Soup made with coconut milk, chicken, onions, eggs, cilantro, topped with chili, lemon & hard boiled egg$16.99
Noodles
- Garlic Noodles
Flat egg noodle tossed with garlic and scallions in a tasty sauce topped with meat or shrimp or tofu & broccoli$13.99
- Nan Gyi Thoke
Rice noodle with coconut chicken curry sauce, hard boiled egg, pea powder, fresh and fried red onions, and wonton chips$16.99
- Burma House Noodle
Rice noodle with red bell peppers, onions, cabbage and egg, with crushed peanuts & lemon on the side$15.99
- Burmese Chow Mein
Fried egg noodle with cabbage, onion, green onion & egg$15.99
Chicken
- Sesame Chicken
Battered deep-fried chicken tossed in sweet & tangy sauce topped with sesame seed$17.99
- Burma Crispy Chicken
Breaded meat in a sweet, tangy & spicy sauce with chili, garlic & ginger$17.99
- Minty Jalapeño Chicken
Minced chicken with mint, garlic cloves, ginger, cilantro & jalapeños$18.99
- Kebat Chicken
Stir-fried chicken cooked in spices with mint, chili, cilantro, onions & tomatoes$17.99
- Mango Chicken
Chicken wok tossed with mango puree, fresh mangoes, basil & onions$17.99
- Black Pepper Chicken
Chicken breast cooked with garlic, onion, red bell peppers & black pepper$17.99
- Basil Lemongrass Chicken
Stir-fried chicken breast with soy sauce, fish sauce, snap peas, red bell pepper, lemon grass, basil, garlic, and chili$17.99
- Fiery Chicken
Chicken breast with tofu, string beans, red bell peppers & basil in our five spice sweet spicy sauce$17.99
- Burmese Chicken Curry
Chicken & potatoes cooked in Burmese curry sauce$17.99
- Nan Gyi Chicken Curry
Coconut chicken curry$18.99
- Pumpkin Stew Chicken
Kabocha squash chicken stew slow-cooked with garlic, ginger & onion$17.99
- Chicken Biryani
Braised chicken leg bone-in baked w/biryani rice, raisins and nuts. Topped with peas, cashew nuts & cilantro$19.99
Seafood
- Eggplant Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
Wok tossed eggplant in our garlicky infused sauce with jalapeños, toasted garlic & scallions$20.99
- Honey-Glazed Walnut Shrimp
Shrimp lightly fried and tossed with a sweet sauce, roasted walnut and sesame seeds$21.99
- Kebat Swai
Cooked in spices with mint, chili, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, paprika & lemon$18.99
- Kebat Shrimp
Cooked in spices with mint, chili, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, paprika & lemon$20.99
- Burma Swai
Cooked with dried & fresh chili, & onions$18.99
- Burma Shrimp
Cooked with dried & fresh chili, & onions$20.99
- Mango Swai
Cooked with mango puree, fresh mangoes, basil & onions$18.99
- Mango Shrimp
Cooked with mango puree, fresh mangoes, basil & onions$20.99
- Burmese Swai Curry
Curry cooked with onion, garlic, and tomatoes, topped with jalapeños$18.99
- Burmese Shrimp Curry
Curry cooked with onion, garlic, and tomatoes, topped with jalapeños$20.99
- Pumpkin Stew Swai
Kabocha squash stew slow-cooked with garlic, ginger & onion$18.99
- Pumpkin Stew Shrimp
Kabocha squash stew slow-cooked with garlic, ginger & onion$20.99
- Coconut Swai
Cooked with coconut puree & onions$18.99
- Coconut Shrimp
Cooked with coconut puree & onions$20.99
- Black Pepper Swai
Cooked in a special sauce with red bell peppers, carrots & onion sprinkle with black pepper$18.99
- Black Pepper Shrimp
Cooked in a special sauce with red bell peppers, carrots & onion sprinkle with black pepper$20.99
- Fiery Swai
Cooked with tofu, string beans, red bell peppers & basil in our five spice sweet spicy sauce$18.99
- Fiery Shrimp
Cooked with tofu, string beans, red bell peppers & basil in our five spice sweet spicy sauce$20.99
- Basil Lemongrass Swai
Stir-fried with soy sauce, fish sauce, snap peas, red bell peppers, lemongrass, basil, garlic, & chili$18.99
- Basil Lemongrass Shrimp
Stir-fried with soy sauce, fish sauce, snap peas, red bell peppers, lemongrass, basil, garlic, & chili$20.99
Vegetarian
- Burmese String Bean
String beans wok tossed with garlic ginger & chili sauce$16.99
- Broccoli with Garlic
Broccoli tossed with wine, garlic and topped with fried onions$16.99
- Sesame Tofu
Battered deep fried tofu cooked with sweet & tangy sauce topped with sesame seeds$16.99
- Kebat (Vegan)
Stir-fried vegetables cooked in spices with mint, chili, cilantro, onions, tomatoes carrot, string bean, tofu, squash & broccoli$16.99
- Mango Tofu
Sliced tofu tossed with mango puree, fresh mangoes, basil & onions$16.99
- Basil Lemongrass Veggie
Stir-fried veggie with soy sauce, snap peas, red bell peppers, lemongrass, basil, garlic, chili & tofu$16.99
- Fiery Vegetables
Stir-fried tofu, string beans, red bell peppers & basil in our five spice sweet spicy sauce$16.99
- Eggplant Garlic
Wok tossed eggplant in our garlicky infused sauce with toasted garlic, scallions & ginger$16.99
- Burmese Eggplant Curry
Tender eggplant cooked in Burmese gravy with ginger, onion & garlic$16.99
- Vegetable Curry
Burmese curry cooked with tomatoes, potatoes, eggplant, carrots, tofu and mint$16.99
- Shan Tofu Red Curry
Savory yellow tofu cooked with Burmese curry$16.99
- Egg & Okra Curry
Burmese-style curry with hard boiled eggs, okra and tomatoes$16.99
- Pumpkin Veggie
Kabocha squash stew with broccoli, carrot, snap pea, potatoes & tofu$16.99
Pork, Beef or Lamb
- Ginger Chili Pork
Pork belly stir-fried with ginger, garlic, chili & green onion$18.99
- Garlic Pork
Simple and delicious! Tender pork with garlic & light fish sauce$18.99
- Pork Belly with Green Mustard
Fried pork belly cooked with pickle mustard & crush chili paste$18.99
- Pumpkin Stew Pork
Kabocha squash stew slow-cooked with garlic, ginger & onion$18.99
- Burmese Curry Pork
Burmese curry cooked with potatoes$18.99
- Burmese Curry Beef
Burmese curry cooked with potatoes$19.99
- Burmese Curry Lamb
Burmese curry cooked with potatoes$20.99
- Fiery Tofu with Pork
Cooked pork with tofu, string beans, red bell peppers & basil in our five spice sweet spicy sauce$18.99
- Fiery Tofu with Beef
Cooked beef with tofu, string beans, red bell peppers & basil in our five spice sweet spicy sauce$19.99
- Fiery Tofu with Lamb
With tofu, string beans, red bell peppers & basil in our five spice sweet spicy sauce$20.99
- Black Pepper Pork
Cooked in a special sauce with red bell pepper, carrot & onion sprinkle with black pepper$18.99
- Black Pepper Beef
Cooked in a special sauce with red bell pepper, carrot & onion sprinkle with black pepper$19.99
- Black Pepper Lamb
Cooked in a special sauce with red bell pepper, carrot & onion sprinkle with black pepper$20.99
- Sesame Beef
Battered deep-fried beef cooked with sweet & tangy sauce topped with sesame seeds$19.99
- Chili Beef
Sliced beef cooked with dried & fresh chili, onions & basil$19.99
- Chili Lamb
Sliced lamb cooked with dried & fresh chili, onions & basil$20.99
- Kebat Beef
Stir-fried beef cooked in spices with mint, chili, cilantro, onions, & tomatoes$19.99
- Kebat Lamb
Stir-fried beef cooked in spices with mint, chili, cilantro, onions, & tomatoes$20.99