Burma Bay Cafe
Food
Appetizers
- Deep Fried Lotus Root$13.00
With chili and seaweed aioli.
- Fried Tofu$10.00
Deep fried soft tofu served with a sweet and sour chili sauce.
- Palata$11.00
A flaky layered flatbread bread with choice of curry:
- Samosa ( Vegan)$12.00
Hand-made wheat-flour wraps fried and filled with potatoes ,onions, and spices. Served with our special house sauce.
- Yellow Tofu$10.00
Yellow pea powder, wheat starch, water , salt and sugar.
- Samosa X5$15.00
- Samosa X6$18.00
- Salt & Pepper Chicken$12.00
Choice of the following, deep-fried with scallions, jalapenos, white pepper and five spice, served with a sweet and sour chili sauce
- Salt & Pepper Swai$12.00
- Salt & Pepper Calamari$12.00
- Salt & Pepper Shrimp$14.00
- Lettuce Wrap Tofu$12.00
Romaine lettuce wraps with tofu ,carrots, green bell peppers,mushrooms, radish, ginger, garlic, water chestnuts, sesame seeds and hoisin sauce.
- Lettuce Wrap Chicken$13.00
Romaine lettuce wraps with chicken ,carrots, green bell peppers,mushrooms, radish, ginger, garlic, water chestnuts, sesame seeds and hoisin sauce.
- Lettuce Wrap Shrimp$15.00
Romaine lettuce wraps with shrimp ,carrots, green bell peppers,mushrooms, radish, ginger, garlic, water chestnuts, sesame seeds and hoisin sauce.
Salads
- Tea Leaf Salad (GF) (V)$15.00
A mix of Burmese fermented tea leaves , fried garlic, yellow beans, peanuts, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, tomatoes, jalapenos and lemon on a bed of romaine lettuce and cabbage. ( Vegan )
- Ginger Salad (GF) (V)$13.00
Pickled ginger with fried garlic, yellow peas, yellow pea powder, peanuts, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, jalapenos and lemon on a bed of romaine lettuce and cabbage. (Vegan)
- Mango Salad (GF) (V)$13.00
Pickled mango with fried garlic, cabbage, red onions, cucumber, cilantro, yellow pea powder and fried onions ,onion oil on a bed of romaine lettuce and cabbage. (Vegan)
- Burmese Rainbow Salad$14.00
Egg noodles, two types of rice noodles, vermicelli noodle, red onions , cucumber, cabbage potatoes, jasmine rice, cilantro, green papaya, jalapenos, tofu, fried onions, fried garlic, fried wontons, yellow pea powder, tamarind sauce and a splash of samos soup on a bed of cabbage. (Vegan and gluten free option available)
- Samosa Salad$14.00
Samosas with red onion, cilantro, cucumber, jalapenos, mint , sesame seeds, fried garlic, fried onions, yellow pea powder, tamarind sauce and a splash of samosa soup on a bed of romaine lettuce and cabbage.
- Burmese Chicken Salad$15.00
Bite-sized fried chicken with red onions, cucumber, yellow pea powder, cabbage, cilantro, fried wontons, fried onions, sesame seeds, onion oil and chili sauce on a bed of romaine lettuce and cabbage. (Gluten free option available)
- Tea Leaf Dressing Small$5.00
- Tea Leaf Dressing Large$20.00
- Nut Mix$5.00
Soups
- Moh Hin Gha( Pureed Catfish Chowder)$13.00
Pureed catfish bisque with lemongrass, ginger, garlic, onions, cilantro, egg yolk, rice powder, fish sauce, black pepper, and rice noodles.
- Samosa Soup$14.00
Samosa and falafel with potatoes, chickpeas, mint, cabbage, jalapenos, red onions, bay leaves, paprika, masala, tamarind, turmeric and dried chili.
- Ohno Khao Swe$14.00
A rich and creamy bisque with egg noodles, served with chicken, onion, turmeric powder, paprika and garnished with onions, cilantro and lemon. ( Vegetarian , vegan and gluten free option available)
Noodles
- Burmese Garlic Noodles$11.00
Flat egg noodles tossed with with fried garlic, scallion, cucumbers, garlic oil and special garlic noodles sauce. ( Vegan and gluten free option available )
- Burma Noodles$12.00
Wheat noodles tossed with tofu, cucumber, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, fried onions, onion oil and chili sauce. ( Vegan option available )
- Nan Gyi Dok$13.00
Rice noodles with coconut chicken curry, yellow pea powder, cilantro, red onions, fried onions, fried wonton, lemon, fish sauce and topped with a hardboiled egg. ( Gluten free option available )
- Tofu Burmese Pad Thai (GF)$12.00
Rice noodles mixed with tofu, red bell peppers, cabbage, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tamarind, paprika and fish sauce. ( Vegan option available )
- Chicken Burmese Pad Thai (GF)$13.00
Rice noodles mixed with chicken, red bell peppers, cabbage, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tamarind, paprika and fish sauce.
- Shrimp Burmese Pad Thai (GF)$15.00
Rice noodles mixed with shrimp, red bell peppers, cabbage, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tamarind, paprika and fish sauce.
Chicken
- Dry Curry Chicken (GF )$16.00
Chicken, coconut milk, evaporated milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic,turmeric, paprika, curry powder and blue ginger.
- Burmese Fried Chicken$18.00
Marinated chicken deep fried topped with onions, red bell pepper, red onions, fresh mango cilantro, lemongrass, pineapple, cucumbers and our special burmese sauce
- Black Pepper Chicken$16.00
Marinated chicken with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper.
- Chicken & Shrimp Biryani$19.00
Chicken leg and thigh stewed in tomatoes, onions, garlic and turmeric. Served with burmese indian rice, topped with peas, cilantro, fried onions, raisins and cashew nuts.
- Lemongrass Chicken$16.00
Sambal chili, dried chilies, garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, snap peas, red bell peppers, lemongrass and fresh basil.
- Chicken Tofu$16.00
Wok fried chicken with tofu, string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger , basil with hoisin and oyster sauce.
- Burmese Style Chicken Curry$16.00
Chicken thigh simmered in lemongrass, onions, potatoes, ginger, garlic, masala, paprika, bay leaves and topped with fish sauce.
- Minted Jalapeno Chicken$16.00
Minced chicken with sambal chili sauce, mint leaves, garlic, ginger, jalapenos, cilantro, soy sauce, fennel seed powder and mustard seed powder.
- Pumpkin Chicken Curry$17.00
Locally sourced pumpkin, chicken , coconut milk, evaporated milk, curry powder, broccoli, carrots, onions, ginger and garlic.
- Chicken Kebat$16.00
Marinated chicken stir-fried with onions, tomato, mint, cilantro, jalapeno, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.
- Mango Chicken$16.00
Marinated chicken tossed in a wok with soy sauce, white pepper, basil, onions, sambal chili and mango puree.
- Sesame Chicken$16.00
Hand-cut strips of chicken, lightly fried in soy sauce, vinegar, honey topped with sesame seeds.
- Basil Dried Chili Chicken$16.00
Marinated chicken tossed with dried red chili flakes, thai chilies , jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil.
Beef
- Basil & Dried Chili Beef$16.00
Marinated beef tossed with dried red chili flakes, thai chilies , jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil.
- Beef Kebat$17.00
Marinated beef stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.
- Beef Tofu$17.00
Marinated beef wok-fried with tofu, string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger, basil with hoisin and oyster sauce.
- Black Pepper Beef$17.00
Marinated beef with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic, scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper.
- Burmese Style Beef Curry (GF)$17.00
Diced beef simmered in lemongrass, onions, ginger, garlic, potatoes, masala, paprika, bay leaves and topped with fish sauce.
- Dry Curry Beef (GF)$16.00
Beef, coconut milk, evaporated milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder, and blue ginger.
- Sesame Beef$17.00
Hand cut strips of beef, lightly fried in soy sauce, vinegar, honey, topped with sesame seeds and scallions.
Lamb
- Dry Curry Lamb (GF)$18.00
Lamb, coconut milk, evaporated milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder, and blue ginger.
- Basil & Dried Chili Lamb$18.00
Marinated lamb tossed with dried red chili flakes, thai chilies , jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil.
- Lamb Kebat$18.00
Marinated lamb stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.
- Black Pepper Lamb$18.00
Marinated lamb with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic, scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper.
- Burmese Style Lamb Curry (GF)$18.00
Poached diced lamb simmered in lemongrass, onions, ginger, garlic, potatoes, masala, paprika, bay leaves and topped with fish sauce.
Seafood
- Dry Curry Shrimp (GF)$18.00
Shrimp, coconut milk, evaporated milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder, and blue ginger.
- Black Pepper Shrimp$18.00
Marinated shrimp with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic, scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper.
- Black Pepper Swai$17.00
Marinated swai with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic, scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper.
- Basil & Dried Chili Swai$17.00
Marinated swai stir-fried with dried red chili flakes, thai chilies , jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil.
- Burmese Shrimp$18.00
Wok-sauteed shrimp with onions, garlic, ginger, jalapenos, dried chilies, soy sauce, hoisin and oyster sauce.
- Walnut Shrimp$18.00
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in a wok with sweet sauce, topped with toasted walnuts and sesame seeds.
- Mango Shrimp$18.00
Marinated shrimp tossed with a wok with soy sauce, black pepper , basil, onions, sambal chili and mango puree.
- Shrimp Kebat$18.00
Marinated shrimp stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.
- Shrimp Curry (GF)$18.00
Shrimp simmered in tomatoes and onions based curry with jalapenos, cilantro, garlic, ginger, paprika, masala, turmeric, and fish sauce.
- Garlic Shrimp & Eggplant$18.00
Sauteed shrimp and eggplant served with garlic, ginger, scallions, basil, soy sauce and dried chilies.
- Village Catfish (GF)$17.00
Deep fried bone-in catfish fried and served with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, garlic, ginger, paprika, masala, turmeric and fish sauce.
- Pumpkin Shrimp Curry (GF)$18.00
Locally sourced pumpkin, shrimp, coconut milk, evaporated milk, curry powder, broccoli, carrots, onions, ginger and garlic.
- Pumpkin Salmon Curry (GF)$18.00
Locally sourced pumpkin, salmon, coconut milk, evaporated milk, curry powder, broccoli, carrots, onions, ginger and garlic.
- Salmon Lemongrass Fusion$20.00
Grilled salmon with sambal chili, dried chilies,garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, scallions, lemongrass and fresh basil.
- Pan Fried Salmon (GF)$20.00
Marinated salmon with ginger, garlic, cilantro, black pepper, white wine, egg white and cornstarch.
Vegetables
- Dry Curry Mix Vegetables (GF)$13.00
Tofu, tomatoes, carrots, opo, coconut milk, evaporated milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder and blue ginger.
- Black Pepper Tofu$15.00
Marinated tofu with onions, red and green peppers, celery, carrots, oyster sauce, garlic, scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, hoisin sauce, white and black pepper.
- Mix Vegetable And Garlic (GF)$13.00
Lotus root, celery, snap peas, red bell peppers, carrots, and white wine.
- Burma String Beans (GF)$14.00
Stir-fried string beans with garlic, ginger, soy sauce and sambal chili sauce.
- Broccoli & Garlic (GF)$13.00
Broccoli tossed in wok with white wine , garlic, a little salt and garnished with fried onions.
- Stir Fried Sweet Corn (GF)$13.00
Corn, carrots, scallions, salt , sugar.
- Eggplant & Garlic (GF)$13.00
Sauteed eggplant with garlic, ginger, scallions, basil, soy sauce and dried chilies.
- Tofu And Vegetables$13.00
Stir-fried tofu with string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger, basil, soy sauce and vegetarian hoisin sauce.
- Pea Leaf (GF)$14.00
Wok fried pea leaf with salt, garlic, sugar and white wine.
- Mango Tofu (GFS)$13.00
Marinated tofu tossed in a wok with soy sauce, white pepper , basil, onions, sambal chili and mango puree.
- Mix Vegetable Kebat (GF)$13.00
A mix of vegetables and tofu stir fried with onions, tomatoes, opo, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.
- Burmese Eggplant Curry (GF)$13.00
Onion based curry with eggplant, ginger, garlic, paprika, turmeric, tamarind and masala.
- Egg & Okra Curry (GF)$14.00
Onion based curry with eggs, tomatoes, okra, ginger, garlic, paprika, turmeric, tamarind and masala.
- Mixed Vegetables Curry (GF)$13.00
Onion based curry with eggplant, tomatoes, string beans, cabbage, broccoli, opo, toru, ginger, garlic, paprika, turmeric, tamarind, and masala.
- Pumpkin Tofu Curry (GF)$13.00
Locally sourced pumpkin, coconut milk, evaporated milk, curry powder, broccoli, carrots, onions, ginger and garlic.
- Yellow Tofu With Red Curry$13.00
Yellow tofu, onion based curry, ginger, garlic, paprika, turmeric, tamarind, masala.
Dessert
- Coconut Pudding$9.00
Coconut pudding made with yellow bean powder, flour, cornstarch, sugar, and deepfried , topped with fresh strawberries and coconut cream, served with a scoop of chocolate , vanilla or mango ice cream.
- Fried Banana$9.00
Fresh banana dipped in ( cornstarch, flour, salt, sugar, water, cooking oil) deep fried and topped with fresh strawberries and condensed milk, served with a scoop of chocolate, vanilla or mango ice cream.
- Dessert Palata$10.00
Palata with fresh banana and strawberries topped with condensed milk, served with a scoop of chocolate , vanilla or mango ice cream.
- Sticky Rice$9.00
Black sweet rice with brown sugar, coconut milk and condensed milk, served with a scoop of chocolate, vanilla or mango ice cream.
- Shwe Gyi ( Burmese Semolina Cake )$9.00
Semolina flour, eggs, butter, sugar, water, coconut cream , evaporated milk and poppy seeds, served with a scoop of chocolate, vanilla or mango ice cream.
- Ice Cream$5.00
Chocolate, vanilla or mango.
Burmese Lunch Specials
Burma Bay Cafe Lunch Specials
Burma Bay Cafe Salads
