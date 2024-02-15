Burnin' Mouth (Meridian) 3525 E Longwing Ln Ste 165
Combos
- Coo Coo Sando Nashville$14.90
Brioche bun, coleslaw, pickles, crispy onion, comeback sauce, fries
- Chick Strips Nashville$14.90
3 pieces. Toast, pickles, comeback sauce, ranch, fries
- Bang Bang Sando$14.90
Brioche bun, coleslaw, pickles, crispy onion, house ranch sauce, comeback sauce, fries
- Good Bowl$14.90
White rice, garlic soy chicken, french fries, coleslaw, comeback sauce, crispy onion
- Ugly Bowl$14.90
White rice, sweet chili chicken, jalapeño, French fries, coleslaw, house ranch sauce
- Side Popcorn Chicken$13.25
Popcorn chicken, French fries, comeback sauce
