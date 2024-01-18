Burnt Ends Barbecue
FOOD
PLATTERS
- BEEF BRISKET PLATTER$24.00
Half pound of Beef Brisket, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
- PORK BELLY BURNT ENDS PLATTER$21.00
Half pound of Pork Belly Burnt Ends, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
- TURKEY BREAST PLATTER$17.00
Half pound of Smoked Turkey, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
- PULLED PORK PLATTER$16.00
Half pound of Pulled Pork, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
- BEEF BURNT ENDS PLATTER$27.00
Half pound of Beef Burnt Ends, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
- LOIN BACK RIBS PLATTER$23.00+
Loin Back Ribs (4 bones, 8 bones OR Full rack), with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
- CHORIZO SAUSAGE PLATTER$17.00
2 Chorizo Sausages, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
- PULLED CHICKEN PLATTER$16.00
Half pound of pulled Chicken, dressed lightly in house sauce, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
- SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS PLATTER$16.00+
6 or 12 Smoked Chicken Wings with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
MEATS
SALADS
- HOUSE SALAD$8.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, and Green Pepper
- CAESAR SALAD$10.00Out of stock
Tender roman lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Croutons, and dressed with Caesar dressing.
- BBQ COBB SALAD$19.00
Salad contains: Greens, Fritos, Avocado, Egg, Roasted Corn, Bacon, Diced Tomato, Jack blend cheese, choice of meat, and BBQ Ranch
- PORK BELLY ENDS CAESAR SALAD$16.50Out of stock
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$15.00
SANDWICHES
- BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH$19.00
Smoked Beef Brisket, Pickled Onions, Cole Slaw on a grilled roll topped with House Barbeque Sauce
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH$14.00
12 Hr smoked pork dressed in House Barbeque Sauce, with Cole slaw, pickled onions on a Grilled Roll
- CHORIZO SAUSAGE SANDWICH$15.00
Chorizo Sausage with roasted peppers and onions on a sub roll
- TACOS$15.00
2 Tacos - choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and chorizo topped with cole slaw, roasted corn, shredded cheese, alabama white sauce and spicy sauce
- TACO TRIO$21.00
3 Tacos - 1 pulled pork, 1 pulled chicken, and 1 chorizo topped with cole slaw, roasted corn, shredded cheese, pickled onions, Alabama white sauce and spicy sauce
- PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Pulled chicken with house sauce, cole slaw, on a toasted roll, dressed with Alabama white house made sauce.
- SMOKED TURKEY BREAST SANDWICH$17.00
House Smoked Turkey, mixed greens, tomato, House bacon, on a grilled roll with BBQ Ranch
- CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP SANDWICH$15.00
SPECIALTY
- EXTREME MAC N' CHEESE$19.00
- GHETTO POUTINE$13.00
Crispy Fries topped with Mac N Cheese Smoothed in House BBQ Sauce and topped with Breadcrumbs.Meat can be added for an additional charge.
- CHILI MAC$11.00
House made Mac N Cheese, topped with chili and jack blend cheese with 1 cornbread w/ honey butter
KIDS
- KIDS BRISKET$13.00
3 Ounces of Beef Brisket, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.
- KIDS RIBS 2 BONES$11.00
2 Loin back rib bones, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.
- KIDS TURKEY BREAST$9.00
3 Ounces of Smoked Turkey, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.
- KIDS CHORIZO SAUSAGE$9.00
One Chorizo Sausage, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.
- KIDS MAC N' CHEESE$9.00
Mac n' Cheese, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.
- KIDS HOT DOG$9.00
Beef hot dog, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.
- KIDS PULLED CHICKEN$9.00
3 Ounces of Pulled Chicken and 2 choices of kids' size sides.
- KIDS PULLED PORK$9.00
3 Ounces of Pulled Pork, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.
- KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$9.00
Freshly bread chicken strips
- KIDS ONLY HOT DOG$6.00
DIETARY RESTRICTION
SIDES
SAUCES
- HOUSE SAUCE 8 OZ$4.00
- HOUSE SAUCE 16 OZ$8.00
- HOUSE SAUCE 32 OZ$16.00
- SPICY SAUCE 8 OZ$4.00
- SPICY SAUCE 16 OZ$8.00
- SPICY SAUCE 32 OZ$16.00
- CAROLINA MUSTARD 8 OZ$4.00
- CAROLINA MUSTARD SAUCE 16 OZ$8.00
- CAROLINA MUSTARD SAUCE 32 OZ$16.00
- ALABAMA WHITE 8 OZ$4.00
- ALABAMA WHITE 16 OZ$8.00
- ALABAMA WHITE 32 OZ$16.00
- SEXY SAUCE 8 OZ$4.00
- SEXY SAUCE 16 OZ$8.00
- SEXY SAUCE 32 OZ$16.00
CONDIMENTS
SMALL PLATES
BEVERAGES
Canned/Bottle Beverages
- ATHLETIC LITE$8.00
- ATHLETIC RUN WILD IPA$8.00
- ATHLETIC WIT'S PEAK WITBIER$8.00
- Barq's Root Beer$3.65
- Canada Dry - Lemon Lime$3.65
- Canada Dry - Orange$3.65
- Canada Dry - Triple Berry$3.65
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale$3.65
- Coca-Cola$3.65
- Coca-Cola Zero$3.65
- Dasani$3.65
- Diet Coke$3.65
- Fairlife - Strawberry milk$3.65
- Fairlife - White milk$3.65
- Fairlife Chocolate$3.65
- Fanta - Grape$3.65
- Fanta - Orange$3.65
- Full Throttle$5.00
- Gold Peak - Unsweetened$3.65
- Gold Peak Green Tea$3.65
- Gold Peak Peach Tea$3.65
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea$3.65
- Minute Made Fruit Punch$3.65
- Minute Maid Apple Juice$3.65
- Minute Maid Lemonade$3.65
- Minute Maid Raspberry$3.65
- Monster Energy$5.00
- Monster Energy Zero Ultra$5.00
- Monster Juice$5.00
- NOS$5.00
- Peace Tea Just Peachy$4.25
- Peace Tea Mango Green Tea$4.25
- Peace Tea Razzleberry$4.25
- Smart Water$3.65
- Smart Water - alkaline$3.65
- Sprite$3.65
- Vanilla Coca Cola$3.65
- Vitamin water energy$4.25
- Vitamin water essential$4.25
- Vitamin water power-c$4.25
- Vitamin water xxx$4.25
- Wild Bill's Grape$4.25
- Wild Bill's Root Beer$4.25
- Wild Bill's Strawberry Cream$4.25
- Wild Bill's Vanilla Cream$4.25
- Wild Bills Black Cherry$4.25
- Wild Bills Orange Cream$4.25