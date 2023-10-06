Burrito Factory 124 Blossom 124 Blossom Hill Road
Food Menu
Burritos
All Veggie
Breakfast
Kids
A La Carte
Soft Taco
Crispy Tacos
Tamal
Enchilada
Chile Relleno
Gordita No Meat
Gordita with Meat
Quesadilla
Qusadilla with Meat
Flautas (1)
Flautas (3)
Flautas (6)
Nachos No Meat
Nachos with Meat
Tostada
Taco Salad w/ Meat
Super Flour Quesadilla
Fish Taco
Shrimp Taco
Torta
Taco de Papa
Chimichanga
Super Taco
Sope (1)
Sopes (2)
House Specialties
Appetizers
Catering
Sides
32oz Beans
32oz Cheese
32oz Ench Sauce
32oz Green Sauce
32oz Guaca
32oz Meat
32oz Pico D Gallo
32oz Red Sauce
32oz Rice
32oz Salsa Fresca
32oz Sour Crm
4oz Cheese
4oz Guaca
4oz Sour Crm
8oz Beans
8oz Cheese
8oz Cheesesauce
8oz Cilantro
8oz Ench Sauce
8oz Green Sauce
8oz Guaca
8oz Meat
8oz Mex Papas
8oz Onions
8oz Papas Especiales
8oz Pico D Gallo
8oz Red Sauce
8oz Rice
8oz Salsa Fresca
8oz Sour Crm
Small Bag Chips
Chips and Salsa Small
Chips and Salsa Med
Chips for Here
Small Salad
Corn Tortillas Dozen
Homemade Tortillas
Flour Dozen Tortillas
Flour Tortilla (3)
Homemade (3)
Platters
Dinner Platters
Beef Fajitas Platter
Shrimp Fajitas Platter
Trio Fajitas Platter
Chicken Fajitas Platter
Tamal Platter
Enchiladas Platter
Tamal and Enchilada Platter
Enchilada and Crispy Taco
Crispy Taco Platter
Soft and Crispy Taco Platter
Soft Taco Platter
Enchilada and Soft Taco
Chimichanga Platter
Flautas (3) Platter
Chile Relleno Platter
Monday Special
Tuesday Special
Wednesday Special
Thursday Special
Friday Special
Saturday and Sunday
Bar
Specialty Cocktails
Espresso Martini
La Tequila Sour
la Fresita
Ultimate Bloody Mary
Hennichata
Super Mimosa
Factory Old Fashion
Sangria Pitcher
Don Julio Flight
Frita-Rita
Mangoneada Shot
Mexican Candy Shot
Mangoneada
1800 Silver Tequila, triple sec, lime juice, mango puree, chamoy, tajin
Shooter Flight
Strawberry, Watermelon, Cucumber, Mangoeada each one made with tequila, lime, triple sec, chamoy, tajin rim
Paloma
Dulce vida grapefruit tequila, lime squirt, tajin rim
Cantarito
Cazadores Reposado Tequila, cointreau, orange-pineapple juice squirt, tajin rim
Sangria
Our house cabernet, vodka, squirt fresh fruit
Sangarita
Reposado tequila, triple sec, lime, agave, topped with real sangria
Classic Cocktails
AMF
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Bourbon Sour
Daiquiri
Jagerbomb
Kamikaze
Long Island
Mai Tai
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Pina Colada
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Tito's Strawberry Lemonade
Tokyo Tea
Vegas Bomb
Vodka Redbull
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
WP Shot
Wines By The Glass
Wine by the Bottle
Beer
Chavelas/Micheladas
Chavela
Chavela Del Mar
Choice of Modelo Especial or Negra Modelo. Served with a tajin salted rim and prawn spicy shrimp. Megaa Chavela Also Available! +$4.25
Mega Chavela
Draft Michelada
Michelada
Michelada Del Mar
Choice of Modelo Especial or Negra Modelo, lime & house special mix. Served with a tajin salted rim and prawn spicy shrimp Mega Michalada also available! +$3.00
Mega Michelada
Margarita
The Grand Cadillac
House Margarita Pitcher
Spicy Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Top Shelf Margartia
Margarita
House Margarita
Fresh Margaritas
Made with Reposado Tequila, triple sec, lime juice and our freshly homemade purees. Flavors: Cucumber, Watermelon, Raspberry, Strawberry, Tamarindo
Margarita Flight
Watermelon, Original Lime and Tamarindo
Happy Hour
Imported Beer
Domestic Beer
Draft PINT
Draft YARD
Draft 32oz
Draft PITCHER
Draft TOWER
Draft Michelada
Sangria
Our house cabernet, vodka, squirt fresh fruit