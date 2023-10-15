Napkins / Utensils

Dip Specials

Touchdown Sampler

$16.99

1 Large Chips 8oz CheeseDip 8oz Guacamole 8oz Salsa

Quarterback Sampler

$18.99

1 Large Chips 8oz Queso Fundido 8oz Guacamole 8oz Salsa

NEW Menu Items!

Birria-style cooked beef folded into (3) corn tortillas with shredded cheese, onions, cilantro and served with a side of consommé for dipping.

Quesabirra Tacos

$13.99

Birria-style cooked beef folded into (3) corn tortillas with shredded cheese, onions, cilantro and served with a side of consommé for dipping.

Burrito Loco

$14.99

Flour tortilla filled with Chicken OR Steak, Chorizo, yellow rice and pinto beans. Topped with cheese dip, pico & sour cream.

Californa Burrito

$12.99

Choice of meat, french fries, pico, sour cream and shredded cheese

Tierra y Mar

$18.99

Steak , Chicken, & Shrimp plate served with rice and beans. Choice of 3 toppings and side of warm tortillas

Breakfest Burritos

Flour wrapped burrito filled with choice of eggs, rice, beans, and other fillings.

Burrito - Hevos con Chorizo

$9.99

3 scrambled eggs with chorizo in a burrito with choice of fillings

Burrito - Hevos ala Mexicana

$9.99

3 scrambled eggs with pico, and choice of fillings

Burrito - Hevos con Papa

$9.99

3 Scrambled eggs with french fries and choice of fillings

Burrito

Burrito Bowl

Quesadilla

Flour or Corn Tortilla, with shredded cheese, choice of meat and fillings! **IF ordering plain cheese quesdailla please order under "sides"

Street Tacos

3 Tacos with choice of meat and toppings **Must be same protein ***Please limit from over topping tacos as they may break or get soggy due to overload.

Street Tacos (GF)

Specials

All the Specials are meals and come as they are! Please limit any subsitutions. If you perfer a specific rice or beans please request under Special Requests.

Carne Asasda

$12.99

Steak with sauteed onions, servered with yellow rice, pinto beans, mixed lettuce, sour cream and pico. **Tortillas included

Chori Pollo

$12.99

Chicken breast topped with chorizo & Cheese Sause. Served with Rice and Beans ** One order of tortillas are included!

Carnitas

$12.99

Grilled Pork served with rice and beans. Comes with lettuce, onions and jalapenos. ** One order of tortillas are included!

Pollo Sinaola

$12.99

Chicken breast with sauteeded veggies. Served with rice and beans. ** One order of tortillas included!

Camaron Yucatan

$13.99

Shrimp with sauteeded veggies served over our cilantro white rice. accompanied with lettuce, tomate, fresh cheese & sour cream

Camaron a la Diabla

$13.99

Shrimp sauteed in out homemade spicy slasa served over our cilantro white rice. Served with lettuce, tomatoe, sour cream, and fresh cheese.

Camaron al Ajo

$13.99

Garlic Shrimp served over our cilantro white rice. Served with lettuce, tomatoe, sour cream and fresh cheese.

Seafood

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$13.99

3 Shrimp soft tacos with cilantro lime cabbage & chipotle mayo. Served with cilantro white rice.

Fish Tacos (3)

$13.99

3 Fish tacos with cilantro lime cabbage & chipotle mayo. Served with cliantro white rice.

Ceviche

$11.99

Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice with fresh onions, cilantro, tomatoe, and jalapenos. Topped with avocado slices and tajin. Comes with chips

Loco Fries

Loco Fries

Kids Menu

**Please note chips and salsa are not included with meal.

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

**Does NOT include chips and salsa

Kids Taco

$6.50

**Does NOT include Chips and Salsa

Nachos

Salads

Lettuce, cabbage, tomatoe, onion, choice of meat and extra toppings!

MIXED LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, & CUCUMBERS

Soups

Chicken broth, rice, chicken, pico, avocado slices & crispy tortilla strips. ***NO SUBSITUTIONS / NO ADDITIONS

Chicken broth, rice, chicken, pico, avocado slices & crispy tortilla chips

Sopes

3 thick corn based tortillas served with meat and choice of toppings.

Sopes (GF)

Side Orders

Chips

Salsa (8oz)

$2.99

Side Guacamole (8oz)

$5.99

Side Chesse Dip (8oz)

$5.99

Queso Fundido (8oz)

$6.99

Side Pico (8oz)

$3.95

Side Pineapple Pico (8oz)

$3.95

Side Mango Pico (8oz)

$3.95

Cheese Fries

$5.75

Side French Fries

$3.99

Plain Cheese Corn Quesadilla

$6.50

Plain Cheese Quesadilla (10in)

$6.50

Side Cilantro Rice

$2.99

Side Yellow Rice

$2.99

Side Pinto Beans

$2.99

Side Black Beans

$2.99

Side Spicy Salsa 4oz

$1.95

Side Spicy Mayo 4oz

$1.95

Side of Mild Salsa 4oz

$1.95

Side of Med Salsa 4oz

$1.95

Side Grilled Veggies (8oz)

$4.50

Side Sour Cream 4oz

$1.95

Side Spicy Salsa (8oz)

$3.50

Side Med Salsa (8oz)

$3.50

Side Mild Salsa (8oz)

$3.50

Side kids Mac n Cheese

$3.99

Side Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.25

Side Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.25

Desserts

Churros

$3.75

3 deep fried churros coated with our homemade cinnamon sugar, & your choice of syrup.

Flan

$3.75

Xango

$4.25

fried cheesecake chimichanga, tossed in cinnamon sugar.

Beverages

Bottled Soda

$2.29

Water / Juice

$2.49

Kids Juice

$1.25

Jarritos

$2.50

Monster

$3.00