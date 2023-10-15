Burrito Loco 625 Lafayette Rd
Napkins / Utensils
Dip Specials
NEW Menu Items!
Quesabirra Tacos
Birria-style cooked beef folded into (3) corn tortillas with shredded cheese, onions, cilantro and served with a side of consommé for dipping.
Burrito Loco
Flour tortilla filled with Chicken OR Steak, Chorizo, yellow rice and pinto beans. Topped with cheese dip, pico & sour cream.
Californa Burrito
Choice of meat, french fries, pico, sour cream and shredded cheese
Tierra y Mar
Steak , Chicken, & Shrimp plate served with rice and beans. Choice of 3 toppings and side of warm tortillas
Breakfest Burritos
Burrito
Burrito Bowl
Quesadilla
Street Tacos
Specials
Carne Asasda
Steak with sauteed onions, servered with yellow rice, pinto beans, mixed lettuce, sour cream and pico. **Tortillas included
Chori Pollo
Chicken breast topped with chorizo & Cheese Sause. Served with Rice and Beans ** One order of tortillas are included!
Carnitas
Grilled Pork served with rice and beans. Comes with lettuce, onions and jalapenos. ** One order of tortillas are included!
Pollo Sinaola
Chicken breast with sauteeded veggies. Served with rice and beans. ** One order of tortillas included!
Camaron Yucatan
Shrimp with sauteeded veggies served over our cilantro white rice. accompanied with lettuce, tomate, fresh cheese & sour cream
Camaron a la Diabla
Shrimp sauteed in out homemade spicy slasa served over our cilantro white rice. Served with lettuce, tomatoe, sour cream, and fresh cheese.
Camaron al Ajo
Garlic Shrimp served over our cilantro white rice. Served with lettuce, tomatoe, sour cream and fresh cheese.
Seafood
Shrimp Tacos (3)
3 Shrimp soft tacos with cilantro lime cabbage & chipotle mayo. Served with cilantro white rice.
Fish Tacos (3)
3 Fish tacos with cilantro lime cabbage & chipotle mayo. Served with cliantro white rice.
Ceviche
Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice with fresh onions, cilantro, tomatoe, and jalapenos. Topped with avocado slices and tajin. Comes with chips