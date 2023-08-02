Burrito Loco LLC - Dallas 3808 Yallick Plaza
Entrées
Camarones a La Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp sautéed in garlic sauce
Chipotle Steak and Shrimp
Choice of T-bone or ribeye
El Burrito Loco
Choice of T-bone or ribeye steak, pasta, shrimp, and veggie
Mole Poblano
A traditional Puebla, Mexico cuisine made with 11 different ingredients and served with 2 chicken legs
Platillo Loco
For two. T-bone steak with grilled shrimp, onions, and jalapeños accompanied by choice of two red or green chicken enchiladas
Steak a La Mexicana
Choice of T-bone or ribeye, sautéed with grilled jalapeños, onions, and tomatoes
Steak Ranchero
Choice of T-bone or ribeye
Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp bathed in our spicy red sauce
Burritos
Burrito Loco
Steak, shrimp, jalapeños, fried onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, cheese, and melted cheese on top
Burrito Chicago
Steak, beans, guacamole, french fries, and quesillo (string cheese)
Burrito Al Pastor
Al pastor meat, guacamole, quesillo, cilantro, onion, rice, beans, and cheese
Burrito Bandera
Your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, cilantro, topped with red salsa, green salsa, and melted cheese
Burrito Arabe
Rice, beans, quesillo, arabe meat, and Arabic salsa inside
Cheeseburger Burrito
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and french fries
Burrito Me Canso Ganso
Two foot long burrito with your choice of meat, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, cheese, and melted cheese and green salsa on top
Burrito Fajita
Your choice of chicken or steak sautéed in onions and peppers with rice, beans, and cheese
Burrito Paisano
Carnitas or al pastor with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and quesillo
Burrito San Jose
Chicken, Mexican sausage, rice, beans, cheese, with melted cheese and top and pico de gallo
Burrito Bowl
Chicken or steak
Build Your Own Burrito
Your choice of one meat and any additions (guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, etc.)
Tortas
Pizza
Appetizers
Border Fries
Choice of ground beef or chorizo
Jalapeño Poppers
Chicken Wings
BBQ, butter garlic, mild, hot, chipotle sauce, burrito sauce, or green sauce (12)
Peque Tacos
Served with salsa and sour cream
Shrimp Tostada Bites
Tostada chips with guacamole, shrimp, and sour cream on the side
Nachos Supreme
Tortilla chips, cheese, green peppers, onions, sour cream, jalapeños, steak, shrimp, and grilled chicken
Coctel De Cameron
Cheese Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Chili Nachos
Fresh Salads
Mexican Salad
Tortilla bowl, carne asada, lettuce, grilled veggies, cactus, grilled onions, jalapeños, tomato, zucchini, corn, queso fresco, and sour cream
Avocado Salad
Tortilla bowl, romaine lettuce, avocado, cherry tomato, red onion, olive oil, salt, and pepper
Taco Salad
Choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, beans, crushed chips, shredded cheese, with sour cream and salsa on the side
Caesar Salad
Lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons
Tostadas
Chimichangas
Dips
Kids Menu
Tacos
Steak Tacos
Birria Tacos
Enchilada
Chicken Tacos
Ground Beef Tacos Hard Shell
lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream
Cow Tongue Tacos
Chorizo Tacos
Arabes Tacos
Tacos Dorados
Taquitos
Shrimp Tacos
With guacamole and pico de gallo
La Gringa
Flour tortilla, al pastor meat, quesillo, and guacamole
El Gringo
Flour tortilla, ground beef, cheese, fried onions, avocado
Tacos Shrimp Tropical
Flour tortillas with shrimp, cheese, cabbage, avocado, and chipotle salsa on the side
Ground Beef Tacos Soft Shell
cilantro and onion