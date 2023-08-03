Burrito Loco LLC - DIckson City 1126 Commerce Boulevard
Food
Starters
Coctel De Camaron
Classic shrimp cocktail, molcajete only
Calamari
Shrimp Tostada Bites
Tostada chips served with shrimp, guacamole, and sour cream on the side
Nachos Supreme
Tortilla chips with shrimp, steak, grilled chicken, cheese, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, and sour cream
Jalapeño Poppers
Mozzarella Sticks
10 Chicken Wings
Mild, hot, barbecue, burrito sauce, butter garlic, chipotle sauce, and green sauce
Cheese Fries
Border Fries
Ground beef or chorizo
Peque Tacos
Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Pico De Gallo with Chips
Nachos Bandera
Choice of meat: chicken, steak, ground beef, or pork. Red salsa, green salsa, queso dip, and light cilantro
Elote
Fresh Salads
Mexican Salad
Tortilla bowl, lettuce, carne asada, cactus, zucchini, tomato, onions, corn, jalapeños, queso fresco, sour cream, broccoli, and spinach
Caesar Salad
Lettuce, Parmesan, and croutons
Avocado Salad
Tortilla bowl, romaine, avocado, cherry tomato, red onion, salt, pepper, and olive oil
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, buffalo chicken, tomato, and cucumber. Comes with a side of bleu cheese
Strawberry Salad
Strawberries, mandarins, dried cranberries, almonds, and feta
Greek Salad
Romaine, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, and feta
Taco Salad
Choice of ground beef, chicken, shrimp (+1.50), or steak (+1.50) with lettuce, beans, tomato, onion, crushed chips, and cheese, with a side of sour cream and salsa
Seafood Salad
Shrimp, calamari, red onion, celery, and lime with olive oil and black pepper
Tostadas
Dips Delicioso
Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Spicy Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Wing Quesadilla
Comes with bleu cheese
Cheese Quesadilla
Quesadilla Loca
Shrimp, steak, onion, jalapeños, cilantro, guacamole, and quesillo
Mother Birria Quesadilla
Beef stew meat, onion, cilantro, and mozzarella, comes with a side of beef broth
Chorizo Quesadilla
Fajita Quesadilla
Sizzling Fajitas
Shrimp Fajita
Steak Fajita
Mixed Fajita
Combo of all three meats
Fajita Ranchera
Jalapeños, onions, chorizo, and your choice of chicken or steak. Topped with two over-easy eggs
Chicken Fajita
Paisana Fajita
Steak, onions, and jalapeños
Seafood Fajita
Ribeye Fajita
Nachos
Entrees Platillos
Steak a La Mexicana
T-bone sautéed with grilled jalapenos, onions, and tomatoes
Steak Ranchero
Ribeye steak sautéed with cactus, onions, peppers, and jalapeños with Mexican sausage / ribeye con pimientos verdes, nopales, cebolla y jalapeños con chorizo
Mole Poblano
An exquisite sauce made with 11 different ingredients
Chipotle Steak & Shrimp
Choice of t-bone or ribeye steak bathed in our creamy chipotle sauce topped with shrimp / t-bone o ribeye bañada en nuestra salsa cremosa de chipotle con camarones
For Two Platillo Loco
T-bone steak with grilled shrimp, onions, and jalapeños, accompanied by choice of two red or green chicken enchiladas
Bistec A La Veracruzana
Topped round steak with jalapeño, onions, green olives tomato and cilantro. Comes with tortillas, rice, and beans
Carne Azada With Rice And Beans
Grilled Chicken With Rice And Beans
Seafood Mariscos
Grilled Salmon
White rice, asparagus, and choice of a small side salad / arroz blanco, asparagus y una ensalada pequeña
Paraiso Tropical
Snow crab legs, crab meat, shrimp, calamari, clams, mussels, and octopus bathed in our pineapple sauce with a side of white rice
Camarones A La Diabla
Shrimp bathed in our spicy red diabla sauce with a side of white rice
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp sautéed in garlic sauce with a side of white rice / camarones en salsa de ajo con arroz blanco
Molcajete Fish Ceviche
Molcajete Shrimp Ceviche
Mojarra Frita
Aguachile
Molcajetes
Molcajete Azteca
Cecina or steak, chicken, Mexican sausage, cactus, fresh Mexican cheese, and shrimp bathed in red sauce / cecina o bistec, chorizo, pollo, nopal, queso fresco, camarones bañados en salsa roja
Molcajete Cholula
Pork chops and ribs bathed in green salsa accompanied with fresh Mexican cheese, cactus, cambry onion root, and avocado / chuletas, costillas en salsa verde acompañado con queso fresco, nopal, cebollitas y aguacate topped off with shrimp
Molcajete Seafood
Shrimp, fish, lobster, octopus, seafood sauce, and melted cheese with calamari / camarón, pescado, langosta, pulpo y salsa de seafood con queso derretido y calamari
Molcajete San Juan
Steak, chicken, pork chops, shrimp, hot dog, sausage, and salsa borracha
Molcajete Mar 4 Tierra
Steak, chicken, pork chops, shrimp, bacon wrapped chorizo, calamari, scallops, mussels topped with salsa borracha
Burritos
Burrito Loco
Steak, shrimp, jalapeños, fried onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, cheese, and melted cheese on top / bistec, camarón, jalapeños, cebolla, guacamole, pico de gallo, arroz, frijol, queso y queso derretido encima
Burrito Chicago
Steak, beans, guacamole, french fries, and quesillo / bistec, frijoles, guacamole, papas fritas y quesillo
Burrito Al Pastor
Al pastor meat, guacamole, quesillo, cilantro, onion, rice, beans, and cheese / carne al pastor, guacamole, cilantro, quesillo, cebolla, arroz, frijol y queso
Burrito Bandera
Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, cilantro, topped with red salsa, green salsa, and melted cheese/ escoja su carne, arroz, frijol, queso, cilantro, con salsa roja, verde, y queso derretido encima
Burrito Fajita
Choice of chicken or steak sauteed in onions and peppers with rice, beans, and cheese / escoja entre pollo o bistec con pimientos verdes, cebolla con arroz frijol y queso adentro
Burrito Paisano
Carnitas or al pastor with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, quesillo / carnitas o al pastor con arroz, frijol, queso, guacamole, y quesillo
Burrito De Mole
Rice, quesillo, and chicken. Topped with mole sauce
Birria Burrito
Birria meat, cilantro, onion, mozzarella cheese, and rice. Comes with a small side of broth
Burrito San Jose
Chicken, Mexican sausage, rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, with melted cheese on top with more pico de gallo / pollo, chorizo, arroz, frijol, queso, pico de gallo, con queso derretido encima y más pico de gallo
Burrito Arabe
Rice, beans, quesillo, arabe meat, and Arabic salsa inside / arroz, frijol, quesillo, carne arabe con salsa arabe adentro
Cheeseburger Burrito
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and French fries / carne molida, lechuga, tomate, cebolla, queso y papas fritas
Burrito Me Canso Ganso
Two-foot long burrito with your choice of meat, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, cheese, with melted cheese and green salsa on top / dos pies de largo, escoja su carne con arroz, frijol, queso, guacamole, pico de gallo con queso derretido y salsa ver
Make Your Own Burrito
Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese and anything else you want
Wet Burrito
Carnitas, guacamole, quesillo, and rice. Topped with green salsa and sour cream
Burrito Bowl
Your choice of chicken or steak, comes in a tortilla bowl, with rice, guacamole, cheese dip, and shredded cheese
Chimichangas
Enchiladas
Red Enchiladas
Green Enchiladas
Queso Enchiladas
Not topped with lettuce, tomato, etc
Mole Enchiladas
Bandera Enchiladas
One red, one green, and one queso with no lettuce
Cancun Enchiladas
Shrimp, lobster, and our seafood chipotle sauce with no lettuce
4 Enchiladas Supreme
Your choice of filling: (only) chicken, beef, cheese beans, or pork choice of sauce: red, green, queso, or mole only
Tacos
Tacos De Bistec
Tacos De Cecina
Tacos De Carne Molida (Soft)
Hard Shell Ground Beef Tacos w/ Rice & Beans
With rice and beans
Tacos De Birria
Beef stew meat tacos with mozzarella cheese, cilantro, and onions on them, comes with a side of broth for dipping
Ribeye Tacos
Choice of meat temp. On a flour tortilla with guacamole and pico de gallo
La Gringa
Flour tortilla with al pastor meat, guacamole, cilantro, onions, and quesillo / tortilla de harina con carne al pastor, quesillo, guacamole, cebolla y cilantro
El Gringo
Flour tortilla, ground beef, Jack cheese, fried onions, cilantro, and avocado / tortilla de harina, carne molida, Jack cheese, cebolla asada, cilantro y aguacate
Tacos Dorados
Fried taquitos with sour cream, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and fresh Mexican cheese, with a side of rice and beans / con crema, lechuga, aguacate, tomate y queso fresco acompañados con arroz y frijol
Tacos De Lengua
Tacos De Carne Enchilada
Tacos De Carnitas
Tacos Al Pastor
Tacos De Chorizo
Tacos Arabes
Seasoned pork rolled in flour tortilla with Arabic salsa
Tacos De Pollo
Tacos De Pescado
Guacamole, pico de gallo, and fresh Mexican cheese on them / con guacamole, pico de gallo y queso fresco encima
Tacos De Camaron
Come with guacamole, pico de gallo, and fresh Mexican cheese on them / con guacamole, pico de gallo y queso fresco encima
Tacos De Tinga
Shrimp Tropical Tacos
On a flour tortilla
Fajita Tacos
On a flour tortilla with onions, peppers, cheese dip, cilantro, and your choice of chicken 12.99, steak 13.99, or shrimp 14.99
Single Taco de Bistec
Single Taco de Grilled Pollo
Single Taco de Carnitas
Single Taco de Ground Beef
Single Taco de Carne Enchilada
Single Taco Alpastor
Single Taco de Camaron
Single Taco De Cecina
Tortas
Milanesa De Pollo Torta
Milanesa De Res Torta
Cubana Torta
Carnitas, jamon, carne enchilada, and milanesa de pollo
Bistec Torta
Carnitas Torta
Only quesillo, guac, pico, and mayo
AlPastor Torta
Carne Enchilada Torta
Spicy Pork with Pineapple Bits Al Pastor Torta
Spicy Pork Carne Enchilada Torta
Paisana Torta
Con nopai
Torta Loca
Egg, ham, Mexican sausage, and breaded steak / huevo, jamón, chorizo, milanesa de res
Cemitas Poblanas
Cemita Milanesa De Pollo
Cemita Milanesa De Res
Cemita de Bistec
Carnitas Cemita
only quesillo, papalo, guacamole, pico de gallo 1
Al Pastor Cemita Poblano
Carne Enchilada Cemita
Cubana Cemita Poblano
pulled pork, spicy pork, breaded steak only quesillo, papalo, guacamole, pico de gallo 15.99 and ham / carnitas, carne enchilada, milanesa de res, y jamón
Arabe Cemita
arabe meat, quesillo and arabic salsa / carne arabe, quesillo y salsa arabe
Paisana Cemita
steak, cactus, jalapeños and onion / bistec, nopal, jalapeño y cebolla
Ribeye Cemita
pico de gallo, guacamole, quesillo and papalo. Choice of meat temp.
Vegetarian Plates
Veggie Fajitas
onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomato, zucchini, and spinach, comes with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa and sour cream on the side / cebolla, pimientos, hongos, tomate, zucchini, espinacas, acompañada con arroz, frijol, lechuga, tomate, queso, salsa, y crema
Veggie Tacos
onions, peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, and fresh mexican cheese on top / cebolla, pimientos, hongos, zucchini, espinacas y queso fresco encima
Veggie Burrito
rice , beans, cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomato zucchini and spinach / arroz, frijol, queso, cebolla, pimientos, tomate, zucchini, y espinacas
Veggie Chimichanga
comes with a side of rice beans lettuce tomato, salsa and sour cream / viene con arroz, frijol, queso, lechuga, tomate, salsa y crema 1
Veggie Quesadilla
comes with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream on the side / viene acompañada de arroz, frijol, lechuga, tomate, salsa y crema
Veggie Enchiladas
comes with a side of rice and beans, your choice of sauce / viene acompañado con arroz y frijol y usted escoje su salsa
Veggie Pizza
spinach, tomato, mushroom, and onion 1
Veggie Nachos
Personal Pizzas
Kids Menu
Extras/Sides
Side of Rice and Beans
Side Of Rice
Side Of Beans
Extra Chip Salsa
Extra Chips
Sour Cream
Red Salsa
Green Salsa
Small Side Of Guacamole 2oz
2oz Side of queso Dip
Side of Raw Jalapeño
Side of Grilled Jalapeños
Chips & Salsa
French fries
Extra limes
2oz Queso Fresco
Side Of Avocado
Small Side Of Pico De Gallo 2 Oz.
Salsa De Piña 2oz
Salsa De Piña 8oz
Side Of Chipotle Sauce 2 oz
Side Of Chipotle Sauce 8 Oz
Side Of 8 Grilled Shrimp
Side Of Guacamole
Side of Cheese Dip
Side Of Pico De Gallo
Bar
Wine
Liquor
House vodka
Absolut
Titos
Chopin
Ciroc
Ciroc Peach
Grey Goose
Sky
DBL House vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Titos
DBL Chopin
DBL Ciroc
DBL Ciroc Peach
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Sky
House gin
DBL House gin
House tequila
Jose Cuervo
Jose Cuervo Gold
Casa Amigos
Jimador
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Anejo
1800 Tequila
Patron extra anejo
Patron reposado shot
Patron Silver
Don Julio silver shot
Don Julio reposado shot
Don julio 1942 shot
Clase azul shot
Herradura SIlver shot
Herradura reposado shot
Corralejo silver shot
Corralejo Reposado shot
Hornitos silver shot
Casa noble anejo
Cincoro silver
Tres Generaciones reposado
Tres generaciones anejo
DBL House tequila
DBL Jose Cuervo
DBL Jose Cuervo Gold
DBL Casa Amigos
DBL Jimador
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL 1800 Tequila
DBL Patron extra anejo
DBL Patron reposado shot
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Don Julio silver shot
DBL Don Julio reposado shot
DBL Don julio 1942 shot
DBL Clase azul shot
DBL Herradura SIlver shot
DBL Herradura reposado shot
DBL Corralejo silver shot
DBL Corralejo Reposado shot
DBL Hornitos silver shot
DBL Casa noble anejo
DBL Cincoro silver
DBL Tres Generaciones reposado
DBL Tres generaciones anejo
Jack Daniels
Black Label
Buchanas
Blue Label
Green Label
Gold Label
Red Lable
Buchanas Master
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Black Label
DBL Buchanas
DBL Blue Label
DBL Green Label
DBL Gold Label
DBL Red Lable
DBL Buchanas Master
Henessy
Remmy Martin
Fireball
DBL Henessy
DBL Remmy Martin
DBL Fireball
Captain Morgan
Margaritas
Original Margarita (Limon)
Strawberry Margarita
Peach Margarita
Bulldog Original Margarita
Bulldog Flavored Margarita
Mango Margarita
Tamarind Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Raspberry Margarita
Margarita Fly
Strawberry + Mango Margarita (FROZEN ONLY)
Lime + Strawberry Margarita (FROZEN ONLY)
Peach + Mango Margarita (FROZEN ONLY)
Peach + Strawberry Margarita (FROZEN ONLY)
Peach + Limon Margarita (FROZEN ONLY)
Mojitos
Bottled Beer
Brunch
Brunch
Sopes
3 handmade corn sopes topped with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, queso fresco, and choice of meat: chorizo, bistec (steak),chicken, carne enchilada (spicy pork)
Chalupas
3 corn tortillas sauteed with olive oil and chopped onion bathed in homemade green or red salsa topped with 2 over easy or sunny side-up eggs, sour cream, and queso fresco
Chorizo Con Huevo
A delicious combo of scrambled egg and chorizo and a side of our homemade Mexican salsa
Huevos a La Mexicana
Flavorful scrambled egg with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, and a side of our homemade Mexican salsa
Huevos Rancheros
2 fried tortillas topped with our homemade red salsa, chorizo, over easy or sunny side-up egg, avocado, sour cream, and queso fresco
Chilaquiles
Fried tortillas bathed in our homemade green or red sauce topped with 2 eggs, sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce and avocado
Birria Chilaquiles
2 eggs sunny side up or over easy, birria meat, mozzarella cheese, guacamole, and your choice of green or red salsa fried tortillas bathed in our homemade
Mananero with Waffle Fries
Lettuce, 2 fried eggs, tomato on a roll
Desayuno Roll with French Fries
Sesame seed roll with mayo, scrambled egg, American cheese, bacon, avocado, and pickled jalapeño peppers
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, home fries, cheeses dip, bacon, or chorizo
Ranchero Burrito
Beans, scrambled egg, avocado, queso fresco with green or red salsa on top
Brunch Sides
Cup of Fresh Fruit
Pancakes
2 buttermilk pancakes
French Toast
2 pc homemade French toast
Avocado Toast
2 pieces of toast topped with our homemade guacamole
Avocado Smoked Salmon Toast
2 pieces of toast with guac and smoked salmon
Home Fries
Pico Toast
2 pieces of toast topped with pico de gallo and queso fresco
Bacon
4 pieces of bacon
Kids Brunch
Lunch
Mini Burrito 2 Enchiladas LUNCH
Side of rice and beans choice of meat. Choice of red, green, or cheese dip salsa
2 Mini Chimichanga LUNCH
Side of rice and beans choice of meat
Cheesestake Burrito LUNCH
Steak, shredded cheese, grilled onions, and peppers topped with queso dip and a side of fries
Burrito Bowl LUNCH
Choice of meat. Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and guacamole
Lunch Nachos
3 types of cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and ground beef or chicken
Quesadilla LUNCH
Cheese with choice of meat ground beef or chicken side of sour cream and ranchero salsa
Lunch Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and feta cheese
Avocado Salad Lunch
Romaine lettuce, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, squeezed lime, salt, pepper and olive oil
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and cheese
Casa Salad
House salad-romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, croutons, and cheese
