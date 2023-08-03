Food

Starters

Coctel De Camaron

$22.99

Classic shrimp cocktail, molcajete only

Calamari

$12.99

Shrimp Tostada Bites

$8.99

Tostada chips served with shrimp, guacamole, and sour cream on the side

Nachos Supreme

$18.99

Tortilla chips with shrimp, steak, grilled chicken, cheese, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, and sour cream

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

10 Chicken Wings

$14.99

Mild, hot, barbecue, burrito sauce, butter garlic, chipotle sauce, and green sauce

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Border Fries

$12.99

Ground beef or chorizo

Peque Tacos

$8.99

Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Pico De Gallo with Chips

$5.99

Nachos Bandera

$14.99

Choice of meat: chicken, steak, ground beef, or pork. Red salsa, green salsa, queso dip, and light cilantro

Elote

$6.25

Fresh Salads

Mexican Salad

$16.99

Tortilla bowl, lettuce, carne asada, cactus, zucchini, tomato, onions, corn, jalapeños, queso fresco, sour cream, broccoli, and spinach

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Parmesan, and croutons

Avocado Salad

$13.99

Tortilla bowl, romaine, avocado, cherry tomato, red onion, salt, pepper, and olive oil

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, buffalo chicken, tomato, and cucumber. Comes with a side of bleu cheese

Strawberry Salad

$14.99

Strawberries, mandarins, dried cranberries, almonds, and feta

Greek Salad

$14.99

Romaine, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, and feta

Taco Salad

$14.99

Choice of ground beef, chicken, shrimp (+1.50), or steak (+1.50) with lettuce, beans, tomato, onion, crushed chips, and cheese, with a side of sour cream and salsa

Seafood Salad

$17.99

Shrimp, calamari, red onion, celery, and lime with olive oil and black pepper

Tostadas

Steak Tostadas

$12.99

Chicken Tostadas

$13.99

Spicy Chicken Tostadas

$13.99

Veggie Tostada

$10.99

Shrimp Camaron Tostada

$14.99

Fresh Mexican cheese, fresh avocado, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Fish Tostada

$14.99

Dips Delicioso

Taco Dip

$9.50

Mexican cheese, ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Queso Dip

$7.99

Choriqueso Dip

$11.99

Chorizo and cheese

Guacamole Dip

$7.99

Chipotle Dip

$7.99

Chicken Enchilada Dip

$9.50

Cheese, chicken, black beans, and cilantro

Guacamole MOLCAJETE

$19.24

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Steak Quesadilla

$15.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$12.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.99

Spicy Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Chicken Wing Quesadilla

$14.99

Comes with bleu cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Quesadilla Loca

$17.25

Shrimp, steak, onion, jalapeños, cilantro, guacamole, and quesillo

Mother Birria Quesadilla

$26.99

Beef stew meat, onion, cilantro, and mozzarella, comes with a side of beef broth

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.99

Fajita Quesadilla

$21.24

Sizzling Fajitas

Shrimp Fajita

$22.99

Steak Fajita

$20.99

Mixed Fajita

$24.99

Combo of all three meats

Fajita Ranchera

$24.99

Jalapeños, onions, chorizo, and your choice of chicken or steak. Topped with two over-easy eggs

Chicken Fajita

$19.99

Paisana Fajita

$20.99

Steak, onions, and jalapeños

Seafood Fajita

$27.99

Ribeye Fajita

$32.24

Nachos

Steak Nachos

$13.99

Shrimp Nachos

$14.99

Cheese Nacho

$14.99

Ground Beef Nachos

$11.99

Broiled Chicken Nachos

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Entrees Platillos

Steak a La Mexicana

$25.99

T-bone sautéed with grilled jalapenos, onions, and tomatoes

Steak Ranchero

$31.99

Ribeye steak sautéed with cactus, onions, peppers, and jalapeños with Mexican sausage / ribeye con pimientos verdes, nopales, cebolla y jalapeños con chorizo

Mole Poblano

$14.99

An exquisite sauce made with 11 different ingredients

Chipotle Steak & Shrimp

$30.99

Choice of t-bone or ribeye steak bathed in our creamy chipotle sauce topped with shrimp / t-bone o ribeye bañada en nuestra salsa cremosa de chipotle con camarones

For Two Platillo Loco

$35.99

T-bone steak with grilled shrimp, onions, and jalapeños, accompanied by choice of two red or green chicken enchiladas

Bistec A La Veracruzana

$17.99

Topped round steak with jalapeño, onions, green olives tomato and cilantro. Comes with tortillas, rice, and beans

Carne Azada With Rice And Beans

$19.24

Grilled Chicken With Rice And Beans

$19.24

Seafood Mariscos

Grilled Salmon

$22.99

White rice, asparagus, and choice of a small side salad / arroz blanco, asparagus y una ensalada pequeña

Paraiso Tropical

$38.99

Snow crab legs, crab meat, shrimp, calamari, clams, mussels, and octopus bathed in our pineapple sauce with a side of white rice

Camarones A La Diabla

$20.99

Shrimp bathed in our spicy red diabla sauce with a side of white rice

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$20.99

Shrimp sautéed in garlic sauce with a side of white rice / camarones en salsa de ajo con arroz blanco

Molcajete Fish Ceviche

$22.99

Molcajete Shrimp Ceviche

$22.99

Mojarra Frita

$17.99

Aguachile

$39.24

Molcajetes

Molcajete Azteca

$39.99

Cecina or steak, chicken, Mexican sausage, cactus, fresh Mexican cheese, and shrimp bathed in red sauce / cecina o bistec, chorizo, pollo, nopal, queso fresco, camarones bañados en salsa roja

Molcajete Cholula

$36.99

Pork chops and ribs bathed in green salsa accompanied with fresh Mexican cheese, cactus, cambry onion root, and avocado / chuletas, costillas en salsa verde acompañado con queso fresco, nopal, cebollitas y aguacate topped off with shrimp

Molcajete Seafood

$41.99

Shrimp, fish, lobster, octopus, seafood sauce, and melted cheese with calamari / camarón, pescado, langosta, pulpo y salsa de seafood con queso derretido y calamari

Molcajete San Juan

$40.99

Steak, chicken, pork chops, shrimp, hot dog, sausage, and salsa borracha

Molcajete Mar 4 Tierra

$45.99

Steak, chicken, pork chops, shrimp, bacon wrapped chorizo, calamari, scallops, mussels topped with salsa borracha

Burritos

Burrito Loco

$16.99

Steak, shrimp, jalapeños, fried onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, cheese, and melted cheese on top / bistec, camarón, jalapeños, cebolla, guacamole, pico de gallo, arroz, frijol, queso y queso derretido encima

Burrito Chicago

$14.99

Steak, beans, guacamole, french fries, and quesillo / bistec, frijoles, guacamole, papas fritas y quesillo

Burrito Al Pastor

$14.99

Al pastor meat, guacamole, quesillo, cilantro, onion, rice, beans, and cheese / carne al pastor, guacamole, cilantro, quesillo, cebolla, arroz, frijol y queso

Burrito Bandera

$14.99

Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, cilantro, topped with red salsa, green salsa, and melted cheese/ escoja su carne, arroz, frijol, queso, cilantro, con salsa roja, verde, y queso derretido encima

Burrito Fajita

$14.99

Choice of chicken or steak sauteed in onions and peppers with rice, beans, and cheese / escoja entre pollo o bistec con pimientos verdes, cebolla con arroz frijol y queso adentro

Burrito Paisano

$14.99

Carnitas or al pastor with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, quesillo / carnitas o al pastor con arroz, frijol, queso, guacamole, y quesillo

Burrito De Mole

$16.99

Rice, quesillo, and chicken. Topped with mole sauce

Birria Burrito

$16.99

Birria meat, cilantro, onion, mozzarella cheese, and rice. Comes with a small side of broth

Burrito San Jose

$16.99

Chicken, Mexican sausage, rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, with melted cheese on top with more pico de gallo / pollo, chorizo, arroz, frijol, queso, pico de gallo, con queso derretido encima y más pico de gallo

Burrito Arabe

$14.99

Rice, beans, quesillo, arabe meat, and Arabic salsa inside / arroz, frijol, quesillo, carne arabe con salsa arabe adentro

Cheeseburger Burrito

$13.99

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and French fries / carne molida, lechuga, tomate, cebolla, queso y papas fritas

Burrito Me Canso Ganso

$32.99

Two-foot long burrito with your choice of meat, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, cheese, with melted cheese and green salsa on top / dos pies de largo, escoja su carne con arroz, frijol, queso, guacamole, pico de gallo con queso derretido y salsa ver

Make Your Own Burrito

$13.99

Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese and anything else you want

Wet Burrito

$15.99

Carnitas, guacamole, quesillo, and rice. Topped with green salsa and sour cream

Burrito Bowl

$15.99

Your choice of chicken or steak, comes in a tortilla bowl, with rice, guacamole, cheese dip, and shredded cheese

Chimichangas

Steak Chimichanga

$12.50

Chicken Chimichanga

$11.99

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$11.99

Shrimp Chimichanga

$13.99

Cheese Chiimichanga

$10.99

Seafood Chimichanga

$14.99

Shrimp and lobster with a side of chipotle sauce

Enchiladas

Red Enchiladas

$16.99

Green Enchiladas

$16.99

Queso Enchiladas

$17.99

Not topped with lettuce, tomato, etc

Mole Enchiladas

$17.99

Bandera Enchiladas

$17.99

One red, one green, and one queso with no lettuce

Cancun Enchiladas

$21.24

Shrimp, lobster, and our seafood chipotle sauce with no lettuce

4 Enchiladas Supreme

$19.99

Your choice of filling: (only) chicken, beef, cheese beans, or pork choice of sauce: red, green, queso, or mole only

Tacos

Tacos De Bistec

$11.99

Tacos De Cecina

$12.99

Tacos De Carne Molida (Soft)

$10.99

Hard Shell Ground Beef Tacos w/ Rice & Beans

$11.99

With rice and beans

Tacos De Birria

$14.99

Beef stew meat tacos with mozzarella cheese, cilantro, and onions on them, comes with a side of broth for dipping

Ribeye Tacos

$17.99

Choice of meat temp. On a flour tortilla with guacamole and pico de gallo

La Gringa

$14.99

Flour tortilla with al pastor meat, guacamole, cilantro, onions, and quesillo / tortilla de harina con carne al pastor, quesillo, guacamole, cebolla y cilantro

El Gringo

$11.99

Flour tortilla, ground beef, Jack cheese, fried onions, cilantro, and avocado / tortilla de harina, carne molida, Jack cheese, cebolla asada, cilantro y aguacate

Tacos Dorados

$13.99

Fried taquitos with sour cream, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and fresh Mexican cheese, with a side of rice and beans / con crema, lechuga, aguacate, tomate y queso fresco acompañados con arroz y frijol

Tacos De Lengua

$14.99

Tacos De Carne Enchilada

$11.99

Tacos De Carnitas

$11.99

Tacos Al Pastor

$11.99

Tacos De Chorizo

$11.99

Tacos Arabes

$12.99

Seasoned pork rolled in flour tortilla with Arabic salsa

Tacos De Pollo

$11.99

Tacos De Pescado

$13.99

Guacamole, pico de gallo, and fresh Mexican cheese on them / con guacamole, pico de gallo y queso fresco encima

Tacos De Camaron

$14.99

Come with guacamole, pico de gallo, and fresh Mexican cheese on them / con guacamole, pico de gallo y queso fresco encima

Tacos De Tinga

$11.99

Shrimp Tropical Tacos

$15.99

On a flour tortilla

Fajita Tacos

$12.99

On a flour tortilla with onions, peppers, cheese dip, cilantro, and your choice of chicken 12.99, steak 13.99, or shrimp 14.99

Single Taco de Bistec

$7.25

Single Taco de Grilled Pollo

$7.25

Single Taco de Carnitas

$7.25

Single Taco de Ground Beef

$7.25

Single Taco de Carne Enchilada

$7.25

Single Taco Alpastor

$7.25

Single Taco de Camaron

$8.25

Single Taco De Cecina

$8.25

Tortas

Milanesa De Pollo Torta

$13.99

Milanesa De Res Torta

$14.99

Cubana Torta

$15.99

Carnitas, jamon, carne enchilada, and milanesa de pollo

Bistec Torta

$14.99

Carnitas Torta

$13.99

Only quesillo, guac, pico, and mayo

AlPastor Torta

$13.99

Carne Enchilada Torta

$13.99

Spicy Pork with Pineapple Bits Al Pastor Torta

$13.99

Spicy Pork Carne Enchilada Torta

$13.99

Paisana Torta

$14.99

Con nopai

Torta Loca

$16.99

Egg, ham, Mexican sausage, and breaded steak / huevo, jamón, chorizo, milanesa de res

Cemitas Poblanas

Cemita Milanesa De Pollo

$14.99

Cemita Milanesa De Res

$15.99

Cemita de Bistec

$15.99

Carnitas Cemita

$15.99

only quesillo, papalo, guacamole, pico de gallo 1

Al Pastor Cemita Poblano

$14.99

Carne Enchilada Cemita

$14.99

Cubana Cemita Poblano

$15.99

pulled pork, spicy pork, breaded steak only quesillo, papalo, guacamole, pico de gallo 15.99 and ham / carnitas, carne enchilada, milanesa de res, y jamón

Arabe Cemita

$14.99

arabe meat, quesillo and arabic salsa / carne arabe, quesillo y salsa arabe

Paisana Cemita

$15.99

steak, cactus, jalapeños and onion / bistec, nopal, jalapeño y cebolla

Ribeye Cemita

$21.99

pico de gallo, guacamole, quesillo and papalo. Choice of meat temp.

Vegetarian Plates

Veggie Fajitas

$14.99

onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomato, zucchini, and spinach, comes with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa and sour cream on the side / cebolla, pimientos, hongos, tomate, zucchini, espinacas, acompañada con arroz, frijol, lechuga, tomate, queso, salsa, y crema

Veggie Tacos

$13.99

onions, peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, and fresh mexican cheese on top / cebolla, pimientos, hongos, zucchini, espinacas y queso fresco encima

Veggie Burrito

$14.99

rice , beans, cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomato zucchini and spinach / arroz, frijol, queso, cebolla, pimientos, tomate, zucchini, y espinacas

Veggie Chimichanga

$14.99

comes with a side of rice beans lettuce tomato, salsa and sour cream / viene con arroz, frijol, queso, lechuga, tomate, salsa y crema 1

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.99

comes with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream on the side / viene acompañada de arroz, frijol, lechuga, tomate, salsa y crema

Veggie Enchiladas

$14.99

comes with a side of rice and beans, your choice of sauce / viene acompañado con arroz y frijol y usted escoje su salsa

Veggie Pizza

$13.99

spinach, tomato, mushroom, and onion 1

Veggie Nachos

$14.99

Personal Pizzas

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Chicken Chipolte Pizza

$11.99

Mexican Pizza

$13.99

Taco Pizza

$12.99

Birria Pizza

$14.99

Fajita Pizza

$11.99

Kids Menu

Mini Burrito

$6.99

MIni Chimichanga

$6.99

Kids Chicken Rice & Beans

$6.99

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Extras/Sides

Side of Rice and Beans

$4.99

Side Of Rice

$4.99

Side Of Beans

$4.99

Extra Chip Salsa

$3.00

Extra Chips

$2.25

Sour Cream

$0.75

Red Salsa

$0.75

Green Salsa

$0.75

Small Side Of Guacamole 2oz

$2.25

2oz Side of queso Dip

$2.25

Side of Raw Jalapeño

$2.25

Side of Grilled Jalapeños

$2.25

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

French fries

$4.50

Extra limes

$1.25

2oz Queso Fresco

$1.50

Side Of Avocado

$2.00

Small Side Of Pico De Gallo 2 Oz.

$2.25

Salsa De Piña 2oz

$0.75

Salsa De Piña 8oz

$4.99

Side Of Chipotle Sauce 2 oz

$0.75

Side Of Chipotle Sauce 8 Oz

$4.99

Side Of 8 Grilled Shrimp

$10.99

Side Of Guacamole

$6.25

Side of Cheese Dip

$4.99

Side Of Pico De Gallo

$4.99

Desserts

Choco Flan

$9.75

Flan

$9.25

Churros With Ice Cream

$13.24

Pastel de Tres Leches

$9.25

Bar

Beer

Dos Equis draft

$5.99

Modelo draft

$6.50

Blue Moon draft

$6.50

Wine

carbenet sauvignon

$7.99

Malbec

$7.99

Merlot

$7.99

Lambrusco

$7.99

Pinot Noir Carmenere

$7.99

white Merlot

$7.99

Moscato

$7.99

Pinot Grigio

$7.99

Chardonnay

$7.00

House Champagne

$6.99

Liquor

House vodka

$4.99

Absolut

$6.75

Titos

$6.99

Chopin

$8.50

Ciroc

$8.99

Ciroc Peach

$8.99

Grey Goose

$8.00

Sky

$5.50

DBL House vodka

$9.99

DBL Absolut

$13.50

DBL Titos

$13.99

DBL Chopin

$17.00

DBL Ciroc

$17.99

DBL Ciroc Peach

$17.99

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Sky

$11.00

House gin

$5.99

DBL House gin

$11.98

House tequila

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Casa Amigos

$10.25

Jimador

$8.50

Don Julio Anejo

$12.50

Patron Anejo

$11.25

1800 Tequila

$9.50

Patron extra anejo

$13.50

Patron reposado shot

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Don Julio silver shot

$11.50

Don Julio reposado shot

$12.00

Don julio 1942 shot

$22.00

Clase azul shot

$25.00

Herradura SIlver shot

$9.50

Herradura reposado shot

$10.00

Corralejo silver shot

$9.00

Corralejo Reposado shot

$10.00

Hornitos silver shot

$9.00

Casa noble anejo

$11.50

Cincoro silver

$19.00

Tres Generaciones reposado

$9.50

Tres generaciones anejo

$9.00

DBL House tequila

$16.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$17.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$18.00

DBL Casa Amigos

$20.50

DBL Jimador

$17.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$25.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$22.50

DBL 1800 Tequila

$19.00

DBL Patron extra anejo

$27.00

DBL Patron reposado shot

$22.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

DBL Don Julio silver shot

$23.00

DBL Don Julio reposado shot

$24.00

DBL Don julio 1942 shot

$44.00

DBL Clase azul shot

$50.00

DBL Herradura SIlver shot

$19.00

DBL Herradura reposado shot

$20.00

DBL Corralejo silver shot

$18.00

DBL Corralejo Reposado shot

$20.00

DBL Hornitos silver shot

$18.00

DBL Casa noble anejo

$23.00

DBL Cincoro silver

$38.00

DBL Tres Generaciones reposado

$19.00

DBL Tres generaciones anejo

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Black Label

$9.99

Buchanas

$9.99

Blue Label

$25.00

Green Label

$9.99

Gold Label

$10.50

Red Lable

$9.99

Buchanas Master

$11.99

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.00

DBL Black Label

$19.99

DBL Buchanas

$19.99

DBL Blue Label

$50.00

DBL Green Label

$19.98

DBL Gold Label

$21.00

DBL Red Lable

DBL Buchanas Master

$23.99

Henessy

$9.00

Remmy Martin

$10.25

Fireball

$8.00

DBL Henessy

$18.00

DBL Remmy Martin

$20.50

DBL Fireball

$16.00

Captain Morgan

$7.51

Margaritas

Original Margarita (Limon)

$10.99

Strawberry Margarita

$11.99

Peach Margarita

$11.99

Bulldog Original Margarita

$13.99

Bulldog Flavored Margarita

$14.99

Mango Margarita

$13.99

Tamarind Margarita

$13.99

Skinny Margarita

$12.99

Raspberry Margarita

$14.99

Margarita Fly

$14.99

Strawberry + Mango Margarita (FROZEN ONLY)

$14.99

Lime + Strawberry Margarita (FROZEN ONLY)

$14.99

Peach + Mango Margarita (FROZEN ONLY)

$14.99

Peach + Strawberry Margarita (FROZEN ONLY)

$14.99

Peach + Limon Margarita (FROZEN ONLY)

$14.99

Cantaritos

Small Cantarito

$9.99

Medium Cantarito

$19.99

Large Cantarito

$140.00

Mojitos

Tamarind Mojito

$11.99

Strawberry Mojito

$10.99

Lime Mojito

$9.99

Blueberry Mojito

$10.99

Mango Mojito

$10.99

Pineapple Mojito

$10.99

Mamay Mojito

$10.99

Raspberry Mojito

$11.99

Strawberry Blueberry Mojito

$12.99

Bottled Beer

Blue moon

$5.50

Budweiser

$4.99

Coors lite

$4.99

Miller light

$4.99

Red apple

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.99

Corona Light

$5.99

Corona Premier

$5.99

Modelo Especial

$5.99

Negra Modelo

$5.99

Sol

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Stella Aortis

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Tea

$3.00

Tap water

Milk

Aguas Frescas

$3.50+

Coffee

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

$3.85+

Jarrito

$3.75

Coca Cola

$3.75

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange juice

$2.50

Brunch

Brunch

Sopes

$13.99

3 handmade corn sopes topped with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, queso fresco, and choice of meat: chorizo, bistec (steak),chicken, carne enchilada (spicy pork)

Chalupas

$8.99

3 corn tortillas sauteed with olive oil and chopped onion bathed in homemade green or red salsa topped with 2 over easy or sunny side-up eggs, sour cream, and queso fresco

Chorizo Con Huevo

$11.99

A delicious combo of scrambled egg and chorizo and a side of our homemade Mexican salsa

Huevos a La Mexicana

$10.99

Flavorful scrambled egg with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, and a side of our homemade Mexican salsa

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

2 fried tortillas topped with our homemade red salsa, chorizo, over easy or sunny side-up egg, avocado, sour cream, and queso fresco

Chilaquiles

$11.99

Fried tortillas bathed in our homemade green or red sauce topped with 2 eggs, sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce and avocado

Birria Chilaquiles

$16.99

2 eggs sunny side up or over easy, birria meat, mozzarella cheese, guacamole, and your choice of green or red salsa fried tortillas bathed in our homemade

Mananero with Waffle Fries

$9.99

Lettuce, 2 fried eggs, tomato on a roll

Desayuno Roll with French Fries

$9.99

Sesame seed roll with mayo, scrambled egg, American cheese, bacon, avocado, and pickled jalapeño peppers

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Scrambled eggs, home fries, cheeses dip, bacon, or chorizo

Ranchero Burrito

$9.99

Beans, scrambled egg, avocado, queso fresco with green or red salsa on top

Brunch Sides

Cup of Fresh Fruit

Pancakes

$3.99

2 buttermilk pancakes

French Toast

$5.00

2 pc homemade French toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

2 pieces of toast topped with our homemade guacamole

Avocado Smoked Salmon Toast

$14.99

2 pieces of toast with guac and smoked salmon

Home Fries

$2.99

Pico Toast

$8.00

2 pieces of toast topped with pico de gallo and queso fresco

Bacon

$4.79

4 pieces of bacon

Kids Brunch

Buenos Dias

$8.99

1 pancake, 1 mini burrito (egg and cheese), and 2 pieces of bacon

Amanecer

$7.99

1 cheese omelette, home fries or waffle fries

El Gallo

$10.99

Egg & cheese quesadilla with a cup of fresh fruit and your choice of a kids smoothie

Lunch

Mini Burrito 2 Enchiladas LUNCH

$8.99

Side of rice and beans choice of meat. Choice of red, green, or cheese dip salsa

2 Mini Chimichanga LUNCH

$8.99

Side of rice and beans choice of meat

Cheesestake Burrito LUNCH

$18.99

Steak, shredded cheese, grilled onions, and peppers topped with queso dip and a side of fries

Burrito Bowl LUNCH

$7.99

Choice of meat. Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and guacamole

Lunch Nachos

$8.99

3 types of cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and ground beef or chicken

Quesadilla LUNCH

$8.99

Cheese with choice of meat ground beef or chicken side of sour cream and ranchero salsa

Lunch Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and feta cheese

Avocado Salad Lunch

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, squeezed lime, salt, pepper and olive oil

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and cheese

Casa Salad

$7.99

House salad-romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, croutons, and cheese

Food ( Toast Online Ordering )

Starters

Coctel De Camaron

$26.24

Classic shrimp cocktail, molcajete only

Calamari

$16.24

Shrimp Tostada Bites

$12.24

Tostada chips served with shrimp, guacamole, and sour cream on the side

Nachos Supreme

$20.24

Tortilla chips with shrimp, steak, grilled chicken, cheese, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, and sour cream

Jalapeño Poppers

$13.24

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.24

10 Chicken Wings

$18.24

Mild, hot, barbecue, burrito sauce, butter garlic, chipotle sauce, and green sauce

Cheese Fries

$9.24

Border Fries

$16.24

Ground beef or chorizo

Peque Tacos

$12.24

Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Pico De Gallo with Chips

$9.24

Nachos Bandera

$18.24

Choice of meat: chicken, steak, ground beef, or pork. Red salsa, green salsa, queso dip, and light cilantro

Elote

$6.25

Fresh Salads

Mexican Salad

$20.24

Tortilla bowl, lettuce, carne asada, cactus, zucchini, tomato, onions, corn, jalapeños, queso fresco, sour cream, broccoli, and spinach

Caesar Salad

$11.24

Lettuce, Parmesan, and croutons

Avocado Salad

$17.24

Tortilla bowl, romaine, avocado, cherry tomato, red onion, salt, pepper, and olive oil

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$18.24

Romaine lettuce, buffalo chicken, tomato, and cucumber. Comes with a side of bleu cheese

Strawberry Salad

$18.24

Strawberries, mandarins, dried cranberries, almonds, and feta

Greek Salad

$18.24

Romaine, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, and feta

Taco Salad

$18.24

Choice of ground beef, chicken, shrimp (+1.50), or steak (+1.50) with lettuce, beans, tomato, onion, crushed chips, and cheese, with a side of sour cream and salsa

Seafood Salad

$21.24

Shrimp, calamari, red onion, celery, and lime with olive oil and black pepper

Tostadas

Steak Tostadas

$16.24

Chicken Tostadas

$14.24

Spicy Chicken Tostadas

$14.24

Veggie Tostada

$13.24

Shrimp Camaron Tostada

$18.24

Fresh Mexican cheese, fresh avocado, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Fish Tostada

$18.24

Dips Delicioso

Taco Dip

$12.75

Mexican cheese, ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Queso Dip

$11.24

Choriqueso Dip

$15.24

Chorizo and cheese

Guacamole Dip

$11.24

Chipotle Dip

$11.24

Chicken Enchilada Dip

$12.75

Cheese, chicken, black beans, and cilantro

Guacamole MOLCAJETE

$19.24

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.24

Steak Quesadilla

$19.24

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$16.24

Shrimp Quesadilla

$20.24

Spicy Chicken Quesadilla

$18.24

Chicken Wing Quesadilla

$18.24

Comes with bleu cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$14.24

Quesadilla Loca

$20.50

Shrimp, steak, onion, jalapeños, cilantro, guacamole, and quesillo

Mother Birria Quesadilla

$24.24

Beef stew meat, onion, cilantro, and mozzarella, comes with a side of beef broth

Chorizo Quesadilla

$14.24

Fajita Quesadilla

$21.24

Sizzling Fajitas

Shrimp Fajita

$26.24

Steak Fajita

$24.24

Mixed Fajita

$28.24

Combo of all three meats

Fajita Ranchera

$28.24

Jalapeños, onions, chorizo, and your choice of chicken or steak. Topped with two over-easy eggs

Chicken Fajita

$23.24

Paisana Fajita

$24.24

Steak, onions, and jalapeños

Seafood Fajita

$31.24

Ribeye Fajita

$32.24

Nachos

Steak Nachos

$17.24

Shrimp Nachos

$18.24

Cheese Nacho

$18.24

Ground Beef Nachos

$15.24

Broiled Chicken Nachos

$16.24

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$17.24

Entrees Platillos

Steak a La Mexicana

$29.24

T-bone sautéed with grilled jalapenos, onions, and tomatoes

Steak Ranchero

$35.24

Ribeye steak sautéed with cactus, onions, peppers, and jalapeños with Mexican sausage / ribeye con pimientos verdes, nopales, cebolla y jalapeños con chorizo

Mole Poblano

$18.24

An exquisite sauce made with 11 different ingredients

Chipotle Steak & Shrimp

$34.24

Choice of t-bone or ribeye steak bathed in our creamy chipotle sauce topped with shrimp / t-bone o ribeye bañada en nuestra salsa cremosa de chipotle con camarones

For Two Platillo Loco

$39.24

T-bone steak with grilled shrimp, onions, and jalapeños, accompanied by choice of two red or green chicken enchiladas

Bistec A La Veracruzana

$21.24

Topped round steak with jalapeño, onions, green olives tomato and cilantro. Comes with tortillas, rice, and beans

Carne Azada With Rice And Beans

$19.24

Grilled Chicken With Rice And Beans

$19.24

Seafood Mariscos

Grilled Salmon

$26.24

White rice, asparagus, and choice of a small side salad / arroz blanco, asparagus y una ensalada pequeña

Paraiso Tropical

$42.24

Snow crab legs, crab meat, shrimp, calamari, clams, mussels, and octopus bathed in our pineapple sauce with a side of white rice

Camarones A La Diabla

$24.24

Shrimp bathed in our spicy red diabla sauce with a side of white rice

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$24.24

Shrimp sautéed in garlic sauce with a side of white rice / camarones en salsa de ajo con arroz blanco

Molcajete Fish Ceviche

$26.24

Molcajete Shrimp Ceviche

$26.24

Mojarra Frita

$21.24

Aguachile

$39.24

Molcajetes

Molcajete Azteca

$43.24

Cecina or steak, chicken, Mexican sausage, cactus, fresh Mexican cheese, and shrimp bathed in red sauce / cecina o bistec, chorizo, pollo, nopal, queso fresco, camarones bañados en salsa roja

Molcajete Cholula

$40.24

Pork chops and ribs bathed in green salsa accompanied with fresh Mexican cheese, cactus, cambry onion root, and avocado / chuletas, costillas en salsa verde acompañado con queso fresco, nopal, cebollitas y aguacate topped off with shrimp

Molcajete Seafood

$45.24

Shrimp, fish, lobster, octopus, seafood sauce, and melted cheese with calamari / camarón, pescado, langosta, pulpo y salsa de seafood con queso derretido y calamari

Molcajete San Juan

$44.24

Steak, chicken, pork chops, shrimp, hot dog, sausage, and salsa borracha

Molcajete Mar 4 Tierra

$49.24

Steak, chicken, pork chops, shrimp, bacon wrapped chorizo, calamari, scallops, mussels topped with salsa borracha

Burritos

Burrito Loco

$20.24

Steak, shrimp, jalapeños, fried onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, cheese, and melted cheese on top / bistec, camarón, jalapeños, cebolla, guacamole, pico de gallo, arroz, frijol, queso y queso derretido encima

Burrito Chicago

$18.24

Steak, beans, guacamole, french fries, and quesillo / bistec, frijoles, guacamole, papas fritas y quesillo

Burrito Al Pastor

$18.24

Al pastor meat, guacamole, quesillo, cilantro, onion, rice, beans, and cheese / carne al pastor, guacamole, cilantro, quesillo, cebolla, arroz, frijol y queso

Burrito Bandera

$18.24

Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, cilantro, topped with red salsa, green salsa, and melted cheese/ escoja su carne, arroz, frijol, queso, cilantro, con salsa roja, verde, y queso derretido encima

Burrito Fajita

$18.24

Choice of chicken or steak sauteed in onions and peppers with rice, beans, and cheese / escoja entre pollo o bistec con pimientos verdes, cebolla con arroz frijol y queso adentro

Burrito Paisano

$18.24

Carnitas or al pastor with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, quesillo / carnitas o al pastor con arroz, frijol, queso, guacamole, y quesillo

Burrito De Mole

$20.24

Rice, quesillo, and chicken. Topped with mole sauce

Birria Burrito

$20.24

Birria meat, cilantro, onion, mozzarella cheese, and rice. Comes with a small side of broth

Burrito San Jose

$20.24

Chicken, Mexican sausage, rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, with melted cheese on top with more pico de gallo / pollo, chorizo, arroz, frijol, queso, pico de gallo, con queso derretido encima y más pico de gallo

Burrito Arabe

$18.24

Rice, beans, quesillo, arabe meat, and Arabic salsa inside / arroz, frijol, quesillo, carne arabe con salsa arabe adentro

Cheeseburger Burrito

$17.24

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and French fries / carne molida, lechuga, tomate, cebolla, queso y papas fritas

Burrito Me Canso Ganso

$30.24

Two-foot long burrito with your choice of meat, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, cheese, with melted cheese and green salsa on top / dos pies de largo, escoja su carne con arroz, frijol, queso, guacamole, pico de gallo con queso derretido y salsa ver

Make Your Own Burrito

$17.24

Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese and anything else you want

Wet Burrito

$18.24

Carnitas, guacamole, quesillo, and rice. Topped with green salsa and sour cream

Burrito Bowl

$19.24

Your choice of chicken or steak, comes in a tortilla bowl, with rice, guacamole, cheese dip, and shredded cheese

Chimichangas

Steak Chimichanga

$15.75

Chicken Chimichanga

$15.24

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$15.24

Shrimp Chimichanga

$17.24

Cheese Chiimichanga

$14.24

Seafood Chimichanga

$18.24

Shrimp and lobster with a side of chipotle sauce

Enchiladas

Red Enchiladas

$20.24

Green Enchiladas

$20.24

Queso Enchiladas

$21.24

Not topped with lettuce, tomato, etc

Mole Enchiladas

$21.24

Bandera Enchiladas

$21.24

One red, one green, and one queso with no lettuce

Cancun Enchiladas

$21.24

Shrimp, lobster, and our seafood chipotle sauce with no lettuce

4 Enchiladas Supreme

$23.24

Your choice of filling: (only) chicken, beef, cheese beans, or pork choice of sauce: red, green, queso, or mole only

Tacos

Tacos De Bistec

$15.24

Tacos De Cecina

$16.24

Tacos De Carne Molida (Soft)

$13.24

Hard Shell Ground Beef Tacos w/ Rice & Beans

$15.24

With rice and beans

Tacos De Birria

$18.24

Beef stew meat tacos with mozzarella cheese, cilantro, and onions on them, comes with a side of broth for dipping

Ribeye Tacos

$21.24

Choice of meat temp. On a flour tortilla with guacamole and pico de gallo

La Gringa

$18.24

Flour tortilla with al pastor meat, guacamole, cilantro, onions, and quesillo / tortilla de harina con carne al pastor, quesillo, guacamole, cebolla y cilantro

El Gringo

$15.24

Flour tortilla, ground beef, Jack cheese, fried onions, cilantro, and avocado / tortilla de harina, carne molida, Jack cheese, cebolla asada, cilantro y aguacate

Tacos Dorados

$17.24

Fried taquitos with sour cream, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and fresh Mexican cheese, with a side of rice and beans / con crema, lechuga, aguacate, tomate y queso fresco acompañados con arroz y frijol

Tacos De Lengua

$18.24

Tacos De Carne Enchilada

$15.24

Tacos De Carnitas

$15.24

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.24

Tacos De Chorizo

$15.24

Tacos Arabes

$16.24

Seasoned pork rolled in flour tortilla with Arabic salsa

Tacos De Pollo

$15.24

Tacos De Pescado

$17.24

Guacamole, pico de gallo, and fresh Mexican cheese on them / con guacamole, pico de gallo y queso fresco encima

Tacos De Camaron

$18.24

Come with guacamole, pico de gallo, and fresh Mexican cheese on them / con guacamole, pico de gallo y queso fresco encima

Tacos De Tinga

$15.24

Shrimp Tropical Tacos

$19.24

On a flour tortilla

Fajita Tacos

$16.24

On a flour tortilla with onions, peppers, cheese dip, cilantro, and your choice of chicken 12.99, steak 13.99, or shrimp 14.99

Single Taco de Bistec

$7.25

Single Taco de Grilled Pollo

$7.25

Single Taco de Carnitas

$7.25

Single Taco de Ground Beef

$7.25

Single Taco de Carne Enchilada

$7.25

Single Taco Alpastor

$7.25

Single Taco de Camaron

$8.25

Single Taco De Cecina

$8.25

Tortas

Milanesa De Pollo Torta

$17.24

Milanesa De Res Torta

$18.24

Cubana Torta

$19.24

Carnitas, jamon, carne enchilada, and milanesa de pollo

Bistec Torta

$18.24

Carnitas Torta

$17.24

Only quesillo, guac, pico, and mayo

AlPastor Torta

$17.24

Carne Enchilada Torta

$17.24

Spicy Pork with Pineapple Bits Al Pastor Torta

$17.24

Spicy Pork Carne Enchilada Torta

$17.24

Paisana Torta

$18.24

Con nopai

Torta Loca

$20.24

Egg, ham, Mexican sausage, and breaded steak / huevo, jamón, chorizo, milanesa de res

Kids Menu

Mini Burrito

$10.24

MIni Chimichanga

$10.24

Kids Chicken Rice & Beans

$10.24

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$10.24

Kids Quesadilla

$10.24

Cemitas Poblanas

Cemita Milanesa De Pollo

$18.24

Cemita Milanesa De Res

$19.24

Cemita de Bistec

$19.24

Carnitas Cemita

$19.24

only quesillo, papalo, guacamole, pico de gallo 1

Al Pastor Cemita Poblano

$19.24

Carne Enchilada Cemita

$18.24

Cubana Cemita Poblano

$20.24

pulled pork, spicy pork, breaded steak only quesillo, papalo, guacamole, pico de gallo 15.99 and ham / carnitas, carne enchilada, milanesa de res, y jamón

Arabe Cemita

$18.24

arabe meat, quesillo and arabic salsa / carne arabe, quesillo y salsa arabe

Paisana Cemita

$19.24

steak, cactus, jalapeños and onion / bistec, nopal, jalapeño y cebolla

Ribeye Cemita

$23.24

pico de gallo, guacamole, quesillo and papalo. Choice of meat temp.

Vegetarian Plates

Veggie Fajitas

$18.24

onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomato, zucchini, and spinach, comes with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa and sour cream on the side / cebolla, pimientos, hongos, tomate, zucchini, espinacas, acompañada con arroz, frijol, lechuga, tomate, queso, salsa, y crema

Veggie Tacos

$17.24

onions, peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, and fresh mexican cheese on top / cebolla, pimientos, hongos, zucchini, espinacas y queso fresco encima

Veggie Burrito

$18.24

rice , beans, cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomato zucchini and spinach / arroz, frijol, queso, cebolla, pimientos, tomate, zucchini, y espinacas

Veggie Chimichanga

$18.24

comes with a side of rice beans lettuce tomato, salsa and sour cream / viene con arroz, frijol, queso, lechuga, tomate, salsa y crema 1

Veggie Quesadilla

$18.24

comes with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream on the side / viene acompañada de arroz, frijol, lechuga, tomate, salsa y crema

Veggie Enchiladas

$18.24

comes with a side of rice and beans, your choice of sauce / viene acompañado con arroz y frijol y usted escoje su salsa

Veggie Pizza

$17.24

spinach, tomato, mushroom, and onion 1

Veggie Nachos

$18.24

Personal Pizzas

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.24

Cheese Pizza

$13.24

Chicken Chipolte Pizza

$15.24

Mexican Pizza

$17.24

Taco Pizza

$16.24

Birria Pizza

$18.24

Fajita Pizza

$15.24

Kids Menu

Kids Milk

$3.25

Chocolate or strawberry

Apple Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Mini Burrito

$10.24

MIni Chimichanga

$10.24

Kids Chicken Rice & Beans

$10.24

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$10.24

Kids Quesadilla

$10.24

Desserts

Choco Flan

$9.75

Flan

$9.25

Churros With Ice Cream

$13.24

Pastel de Tres Leches

$9.25

Brunch ( Toast Online Ordering )

Brunch

Sopes

$17.24

3 handmade corn sopes topped with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, queso fresco, and choice of meat: chorizo, bistec (steak),chicken, carne enchilada (spicy pork)

Chalupas

$12.24

3 corn tortillas sauteed with olive oil and chopped onion bathed in homemade green or red salsa topped with 2 over easy or sunny side-up eggs, sour cream, and queso fresco

Chorizo Con Huevo

$15.24

A delicious combo of scrambled egg and chorizo and a side of our homemade Mexican salsa

Huevos a La Mexicana

$14.24

Flavorful scrambled egg with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, and a side of our homemade Mexican salsa

Huevos Rancheros

$15.24

2 fried tortillas topped with our homemade red salsa, chorizo, over easy or sunny side-up egg, avocado, sour cream, and queso fresco

Chilaquiles

$15.24

Fried tortillas bathed in our homemade green or red sauce topped with 2 eggs, sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce and avocado

Birria Chilaquiles

$20.24

2 eggs sunny side up or over easy, birria meat, mozzarella cheese, guacamole, and your choice of green or red salsa fried tortillas bathed in our homemade

Mananero with Waffle Fries

$13.24

Lettuce, 2 fried eggs, tomato on a roll

Desayuno Roll with French Fries

$13.24

Sesame seed roll with mayo, scrambled egg, American cheese, bacon, avocado, and pickled jalapeño peppers

Breakfast Burrito

$13.24

Scrambled eggs, home fries, cheeses dip, bacon, or chorizo

Ranchero Burrito

$13.24

Beans, scrambled egg, avocado, queso fresco with green or red salsa on top

Brunch Sides

Cup of Fresh Fruit

$3.25

Pancakes

$7.24

2 buttermilk pancakes

French Toast

$8.25

2 pc homemade French toast

Avocado Toast

$11.25

2 pieces of toast topped with our homemade guacamole

Avocado Smoked Salmon Toast

$3.25

2 pieces of toast with guac and smoked salmon

Home Fries

$6.24

Pico Toast

$11.25

2 pieces of toast topped with pico de gallo and queso fresco

Bacon

$8.04

4 pieces of bacon

Kids Brunch

Buenos Dias

$12.24

1 pancake, 1 mini burrito (egg and cheese), and 2 pieces of bacon

Amanecer

$11.24

1 cheese omelette, home fries or waffle fries

El Gallo

$14.24

Egg & cheese quesadilla with a cup of fresh fruit and your choice of a kids smoothie

Lunch

Mini Burrito 2 Enchiladas LUNCH

$12.24

Side of rice and beans choice of meat. Choice of red, green, or cheese dip salsa

2 Mini Chimichanga LUNCH

$12.24

Side of rice and beans choice of meat

Cheesestake Burrito LUNCH

$22.24

Steak, shredded cheese, grilled onions, and peppers topped with queso dip and a side of fries

Burrito Bowl LUNCH

$11.24

Choice of meat. Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and guacamole

Lunch Nachos

$12.24

3 types of cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and ground beef or chicken

Quesadilla LUNCH

$10.24

Cheese with choice of meat ground beef or chicken side of sour cream and ranchero salsa

Lunch Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.24

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and feta cheese

Avocado Salad Lunch

$13.24

Romaine lettuce, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, squeezed lime, salt, pepper and olive oil

Caesar Salad

$11.24

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and cheese

Casa Salad

$11.24

House salad-romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, croutons, and cheese