Bushwaller's
DRINKS
Draft Beer
- Natty Bo DFT$3.67
Pint ABV 4.6% American Lager
- Miller Lite DFT$4.59
Pint ABV - 4.2% American Lager
- Blue Moon DFT$6.42
$6.50/Pint ABV - 4.5% Hefeweizen
- Idiom Pure Baltic DFT$6.42
$7.00 12oz/$35 Growler ABV 8.2% Style: Scotch Ale This classic Scotch Ale is a smooth balance of crisp bitterness and sweet malt. Welcomed notes of caramel and roasted malt make this Wee Heavy one to remember.
- CB Blackberry Wild DFT$6.42
$7.00/Pint ABV 5.0% Style: Apple-Blackberry Hard Cider As tempting as Eve. A delicious blend of crisp apple and juicy blackberries with unimaginable fruit flavors. Take a new wild path. A path filled with sweet ripe blackberries.
- Guinness DFT$6.42
Pint ABV - 4.2% Irish Stout
- Harp DFT$6.42
$6.50 Pints/$25 Growler ABV 4.5% Style: Irish Lager
- Smithwick's DFT$6.42
$6.50/Pint ABV 4.5% Irish Red
- Kilkenny DFT$6.42
Pint ABV 4.3% Irish Cream Ale
- Black & Blue DFT$6.42
Pint 1/2 Guinness 1/2 Blue Moon
- Black & Tan DFT$6.42
Pint 1/2 Guinness 1/2 Smithwick's
- Half & Half DFT$6.42
Pint 1/2 Guinness 1/2 Harp
- Smoothie DFT$6.42
Pint 1/2 Guinness 1/2 Cider
- Snake Bite DFT$6.42
Pint 1/2 Harp 1/2 Cider
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale DFT$6.88
$7.50 Pint ABV 5.6% Style: American Pale Ale Its unique piney and grapefruit aromas from the use of whole-cone American hops have fascinated beer drinkers for decades and made this beer a classic, yet it remains new, complex and surprising to thousands of beer drinkers every day.
- Great Lakes Hazecraft DFT$6.88
$7.50 Pint ABV 5.5% Style: Hazy IPA Blast into orbit through a hazy galaxy of otherworldy tropical fruit aromas.
- Lone Pine Brightside DFT$6.88
$7.50 12oz BV 7.1% Style: American IPA Our American IPA balances a subtle malt character with smooth, clean bitterness and layers of complex citrus zest, tropical fruit, and pine.
- Ten Eyck Taildragger Sunset DFT$6.88
$7.50 Pint ABV 7.0% Style: Blood Orange IPA We took our flagship hazy IPA and infused it with copious amounts of sweet and citrusy blood orange
- Saugatuck Pear Hugs DFT$6.42
$7.00 12oz/$35Growler ABV 5.0% Style: Spiced Pear Ale
- Ellicottville Blueberry Wheat DFT$6.42
$7.00 pint ABV 4.8% Style: Blueberry Wheat Ale A refreshing beer any time of the year! A light golden brew that starts out with Canadian 2 row barley, White wheat, and noble German Hops. Then we add just the right amount of blueberry to give a great flavor and aroma.
- Black Flag Cherry Limeade DFT$6.42Out of stock
$7.00 Pint ABV 4.8% Style: Sour We added cherry to our Salted Lime Sour and it is perfect for these sunny days!
- Weihenstephan Feistbier DFT$6.88
$7.50 Pint - ABV 5.8% Style: Germen Festbier A full rich bodied, hoppy, seasonal lager. Especially brewed for the Festbier season. This beer truly represents the Bavarian way of celebrating. Deep gold color, great mouthfeel and lots of flavor. Prost!
- Delirium Tremens DFT$8.72
$9.50 9oz ABV 8.5% Style: Belgium Strong Pale Ale
- Ellicotville Blueberry Maple DFT$6.42Out of stock
$7.00 12oz ABV 7.7% Style: Wheat Ale Reminiscent of a Northeastern pancake breakfast, this wheat ale is brewed with locally-made maple syrup from @spraguesmaplefarms and fresh blueberry fruitiness. Skillfully balanced blend of luscious flavors compliment an earthy wheat beer, followed by a smooth and rich mouth feel — with a lingering palate of a comfort brunch.
- Funk Citrus IPA DFT$6.88Out of stock
$7.50 Pint ABV 6.7% Style: Citrus IPA A beautifully crafted, bright, and juicy IPA brewed with grapefruit, blood orange, and loads of late additions american hops.
- 2 Brs Razz, White & Blue DFT$6.42
$7.00 Pint ABV 4.1% Style: Fruited Sour
- Ithaca Everyday Haze DFT$6.42Out of stock
$7.00 Pint ABV 5.0% Style: Hazy IPA A juicy, fruity and deceptively smooth hazy ipa. Brewed with a combination of aromatic hops, boasts a uniquely tropical citrus depth. True to the east coast-style, is soft and creamy on the palate and gets its light haze and silky mouthfeel from healthy additions of wheat and oats.
- CB Mimosa DFT$6.42Out of stock
$7.00 pint - ABV 5.0% Style: Apple-Orange Hard Cider Sunshine always dances here. Some call this fruitful pairing surreal – ruby red apples uniting with succulent juicy oranges. Sweet yet tart – tasty and unique. Nothing stops the passion found in a Grand Mimosa. All natural orange juice added, natural settling may occur.
- CB Cranberry Razz DFT$6.42Out of stock
$7.00 pint ABV 5.0% Style: Apple, Cranberry, Raspberry Cider
- Slyfox Hazefix IPA DFT$6.88Out of stock
$7.50 pint ABV 5.5% STYLE: HAZY IPA Soft, pillowy wheat and oats swirl while lush, fruity hops twirl throughout this hazy thing of beauty. Brewed with Trident, Azacca, and El Dorado hops, this easy-drinking hazy IPA is remarkably smooth on the palate with enchanting notes of candied orange. Get your fix!
- Sierra Nevada Celebration DFT$6.88Out of stock
$7.50 pint – ABV 6.8% Style: Hoppy Ale We first brewed Celebration in 1981, blazing the path for American-style IPAs and offering a new take on holiday beers, which are often spiced and sweet. Famous for its citrus and pine aromas, Celebration is bold and intense, featuring Cascade, Centennial and Chinook hops.
- Smuttynose Finest Kind DFT$6.88Out of stock
$7.50 pint ABV 6.9% Style: American IPA The citrusy hop flavor coming from a mixture of Simcoe, Centennial and Santiam is pleasantly balanced by a smooth bitterness from the Amarillo hops. The beer itself is light bodied and crisp with a golden color that will throw a slight haze, as we bottle it unfiltered. At 70 IBU's, this is definitely not a training-wheels IPA, but is meant for hop lovers looking to satisfy their craving.
- Delirium Red DFT$8.72Out of stock
$9.50 9oz ABV 8.5% Style: Belgium Strong Red Ale
- Schlafly Raspberry Hefe DFT$6.42Out of stock
$7.00 Pint ABV 5.7% Style: Raspberry Hefeweizen A true fruit beer. We add pureed raspberries to our Hefeweizen during the primary fermentation process. Although we add no sugar, color or flavors, the resulting beer is a hazy pink color, with citrus aromas from the wheat and a flavor that is neat and tart. While this beer is low in bitterness, it is not overwhelmingly sweet, making it a thoroughly drinkable beer for the season.
- Weihensteph Hefe DFT$6.88Out of stock
$7.50 pint - ABV 5.4% Style: Wheat Beer - Hefeweizen Our golden-yellow wheat beer, with its fine-pored white foam, smells of cloves with refreshing banana flavour. Full bodied and smooth yeast taste. Brewed according to our centuries-old brewing tradition on the Weihenstephan hill.
- St. Bernardus Abt 12 DFT$8.72Out of stock
$9.50 9oz – ABV 10.0% Style: Belgian Quadrupel Widely regarded as one of the best beers in the world and therefore also the real flagship of our brewery. It is brewed in the classic quadrupel style and adheres to the original 1946 recipe. St.Bernardus Abt 12 is a dark beer of top fermentation with a robust head that is ivory in colour. It has a very fruity aroma that is the result of using our own unique yeast. It brims over with different, complex tastes and stands out through its long, bittersweet finish.
- Lost Rhino Face Plant DFT$6.88Out of stock
$7.50 Pint ABV 6.8% Style: American IPA A strong, malty backbone balances the mountain of whole cone hops we pack into our American Style IPA. Moderate grapefruit bitterness and herbal aromas take your palate for a ride. Malty, citrusy and resinous, with moderate bitterness.
- GROWLER $25 - 6.50/pint$25.00
- GROWLER $27 - 7.00/pint$27.00
- GROWLER $33 - 6.50/12oz$33.00
- GROWLER $35 - 7.00/12oz$35.00
- GROWLER $41 - 8.00/12oz$41.00Out of stock
- GROWLER $58 - 8.50/9oz$58.00
Bottle Beer
- Bud Light BTL$4.59
- Coors Light BTL$4.59
- Michelob Ultra BTL$4.59
- Miller High Life BTL$3.67
- Miller Lite BTL$4.59
- Pabst Blue Ribbon BTL$3.67
- Yuengling Lager BTL$4.59
- Corona BTL$5.96
- Idiom Sailor Mouth BTL$6.42
- Duck Rabbit Brown Ale BTL$6.42
- Epic Tart N Juicy Sour IPA BTL$6.42
- Great Lakes IPA BTL$6.42
- Heineken BTL$6.42
- Guinness NA BTL$4.72
- 2 Brothers Wobble IPA BTL$6.42
- New Belgium Fat Tire BTL$6.42
- Magner's Irish Cider BTL$6.42
- Twisted Tea Original BTL$5.96
- Twisted Tea 1/2&1/2 BTL$5.96
- Mike's Hard Lemonade BTL$5.96
- White Claw Black Cherry BTL$6.42
- 6 Pack To Go - Craft$15.66
- 6 Pack To Go - Domestic$11.93
- Blue Moon BTL$5.50Out of stock
Wine & Champagne
- House Malbec Glass$6.88
- House Pinot Noir Glass$6.88
- House Cabernet Sauvignon Glass$6.88
- House Chardonnay Glass$6.88
- House Pinot Grigio Glass$6.88
- House Riesling Glass$6.88
- Bleu de Blanc Champagne$6.88
- House Champagne$6.88
- House Malbec Bottle$25.00
- House Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$25.00
- House Pinot Noir Bottle$25.00
- House Chardonnay Bottle$25.00
- House Riesling Bottle$25.00
- House Pinot Grigio Bottle$25.00
- Blanc de Bleu Champagne Bottle$25.00Out of stock
- House Champagne Bottle$25.00
NA Beverages
- Apple Juice$3.29
- Chocolate Milk$3.29
- Club Soda$2.84
- Coffee$3.29
- Coke$2.84
- Cranberry Juice$3.29
- DeCafe Coffee$3.29
- Diet Coke$2.84
- Gingerale$2.84
- Grapefruit Juice$3.29
- Hot Chocolate$3.29
- Hot Tea$3.29
- Iced Tea$2.84
- Lemonade$2.84
- Milk$3.29
- Orange Juice$3.29
- Pineapple Juice$3.29
- Red Bull$4.72
- Root Beer$2.84
- Shirley Temple$4.72
- Sprite$2.84
- Tonic$2.84
- Water - Bottle$1.88
- Water - Sparkling$2.35
- Fanta Orange$2.84
FOOD
Starters
- Crab Dip$15.00
Crab, cream cheese, cheddar, house made crostinis.
- Crab Pretzel$15.00
Crab dip, beer cheese sauce, & marinara.
- Calamari$11.00
Hand-breaded tubes & tentacles, marinara.
- Buffalo Shrimp$10.00
Popcorn shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, soughdough toast, blue cheese dressing.
- Jumbo Breaded Shrimp$10.00
- Wings - 6$9.00
Comes with celery, carrots, and dressing.
- Wings - 12$15.00
Comes with celery, carrots, and dressing.
- Wings - 24$27.00
Comes with celery, carrots, and dressing.
- Reuben Egg Rolls$12.00
House-braised corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1.000 Island dipping sauce.
- Scotch Eggs$10.00
Hard-boiled eggs wrapped in sausage, spicy mustard.
- Cheese Curds$10.00
Served with marinara.
- Jalapeno Poppers$10.00
House-made, cheddar, cream cheese, ranch.
- Irish Nachos$13.00
Potato wedges, jalapenos, red onions, Irish bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, sour cream.
- Potato Skins$11.00
Irish bacon, red onions, cheddar, sour cream.
- Cheese & Bacon Fries$11.00
Served with ranch.
- Quesadilla$11.00
Cheddar, peppers, onions, tomato, pico de gallo, sour cream.
- Tacos - FIsh$13.00
Cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, rice.
- Tacos - Corned Beef$13.00
Cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, rice.
- Tacos - Pulled Pork$13.00
Cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, rice.
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$15.00
Hand-breaded, honey mustard.
- Sliders - Beef$14.00
2 sliders, lettuce, tomato, hand-cut fries.
- Sliders - Pulled Pork$14.00
2 sliders, hand-cut fries.
- Sliders - Chicken$14.00
2 sliders, lettuce, tomato, hand-cut fries.
- Sliders - Sweet Potato, Black Bean$14.00
2 sliders, lettuce, tomato, hand-cut fries.
- Irish Spice Bag - Chicken$16.00
- Irish Spice Bag - Shrimp$16.00
- Irish Cheese Board$20.00Out of stock
Kerrygold Cheddar, Cahill's Porter, Cashel Bleu, Sage Derby, apple cutney,crostinis.
Soups & Salads
- Irish Onion Crock$8.00
Caramelized onions, Guinness broth, crustinis, provolone gratinee.
- House-made Chili - Cup$8.00
Ground beef & beans, topped with red onions, sour cream, & cheddar cheese.
- House-made Chili - Bowl$12.00
Ground beef & beans, topped with red onions, sour cream, & cheddar cheese.
- Maryland Crab Soup - Cup$6.00
Crab, tomato, corn, celery, peas, onions.
- Maryland Crab Soup - Bowl$10.00
Crab, tomato, corn, celery, peas, onions.
- Cream of Crab & Corn Chowder - Cup$6.00
Lump crab, corn, potatoes, carrots, onions.
- Cream of Crab & Corn Chowder - Bowl$10.00
Lump crab, corn, potatoes, carrots, onions.
- Cobb Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, Irish bacon crumbles, turkey, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, 1,000 Island dressing.
- House Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, red onions, mushrooms, hard-boiled egg.
- Salad - Side$9.00
Handhelds
- Reuben$15.00
House-braised corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1,000 Island, marbled rye.
- Rachel$15.00
Herb-roasted turkey, cabbage slaw, Swiss, 1,000 Island, marbled rye.
- Irish BLT$15.00
Irish bacon, lettuce, tomato, pesto mayo, house-made soda bread.
- Dublin Dog$15.00
Banger, sauerkraut, chili, cheddar, hoagie roll.
- Crab Cake Sandwich$22.00
- Fish Sandwich$15.00
House-made Harp battered fish, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, tartar sauce, brioche bun.
- Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
Buttermilk shrimp, lettuce, tomato, lemon aioli, hoagie roll.
- Eastern Shore Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, house-made crab dip, lettuce, tomato, lemon aioli.
- Chicken Cheesesteak$15.00
Mushrooms, onions, lettuce, tomato, provolone, chipotle aioli, hoagie roll.
- Steak Cheesesteak$15.00
Mushrooms, onions, lettuce, tomato, provolone, chipotle aioli, hoagie roll.
- Turkey Club$15.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, pesto mayo, toasted multigrain.
- Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap$15.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch.
- BBQ Crispy Chicken Wrap$15.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch.
- Pulled Pork$15.00
House-made, brioche bun, side slaw
- Sweet Potato Black Bean Burger$15.00
House-made, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, sweet chili BBQ, brioche bun.
- Bush Burger$16.00
Our signature seasoned patty, lettuce, tomato.
- Reuben Burger$20.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1,000 Island.
- Irish Farmhouse Burger$17.00
Kerrygold Cheddar cheese, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, fried egg.
- Bleu Burger$17.00
Bleu cheese crumbles, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, hickory BBQ.
- Irish Bacon Cheese Burger$18.00
Kerrygold cheddar, Irish bacon, pickled onion, lettuce, tomato, 1,000 Island.
Entrees
- Fish N Chips$18.00
House-made Harp beer batter, hand dipped filet, fries.
- Guinness Beef Stew$19.00
Beef tips, Irish vegetables, house-made soda bread.
- Shepherd's Pie$19.00
Ground beef, Irish vegetables, mashed potatoes, in a bread bowl.
- Corned Beef & Cabbage$18.00
House-braised corned beef, potatoes, carrots, celery, onions, served in a broth with soda bread.
- Bangers & Mash$19.00
English sausage, mashed potatoes, sauteed peas, caramelized onion gravy.
- Chicken Pot Pie$19.00
House-made, diced chicken, mixed vegetables, puff pastry.
- Sriracha Lime Chicken$22.00
Chicken breast, peppers, onions, house-made sriracha lime sauce, side vegetables, rice.
- Open Faced Turkey$20.00
Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, sourdough bread, side vegetable.
- Crab Cake Dinner$32.00
- Crab Mac & Cheese$22.00
Penne pasta, crab, cheddar, tomatoes, peppers, bacon, & Old Bay cracker crumble.
- Cedar Plank Salmon$25.00
6oz. Salmon filet, twice baked potato, seasonal vegetable.
- Surf & Turf$30.00
5oz. Bistro filet, buttermilk shrimp, twice baked potato, seasonal vegetable.
Sides
- Cabbage Slaw$6.00
- Hand-cut fries$6.00
- House-made Irish soda bread$6.00
- Mashed Potato & Gravy$6.00
- Rice$6.00
- Salad - Side$9.00
- Sauerkraut$6.00
- Seasonal Vegetable$6.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Twice Baked Potato$7.00
Baked potato, mashed potatoes, cheddar, bacon, sour cream.
- Potato Chips$6.00
- Veggie Plater$15.00
Assorted raw vegetables, ranch.
Kid's Menu
Sunday Brunch
- Steak & Eggs$20.00
- Banger Gravy & Biscuits$18.00
- Chicken & Waffles$18.00
- Irish Breakfast$18.00
- Reuben Omelet$17.00
- Build Your Own Omelet$16.00
- Irish Benedict$17.00
- Huevos Rancheros$18.00
- Breakfast Burrito$15.00
- Irish Hash$17.00
- Breakfast Sandwich$15.00
- 2 Egg Brunch$15.00
- Side Fruit Cup$6.00
- Side 2 eggs$5.00
- Side Beans & Rice$6.00
- Side Bacon$6.00
- Side Irish Bacon$6.00
- Side Banger$6.00
- Side Biscuit$5.00
- Side Boxty$5.00
- Side Home Fries$5.00
- Side Toast$5.00
- Side Waffle$5.00
Extra Sauce/Dressing
- Sida Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.75
- Side 1,000$0.75
- Side Beer Cheese Sauce$1.00
- Side Blue Cheese Crumbles$1.00
- Side Blue Cheese Dressing$0.75
- Side Buffalo$0.75
- Side Caesar Dressing$0.75
- Side Chipotle Aioli$0.75
- Side Citrus Chipotle BBQ$0.75
- Side Hickory BBQ$0.75
- Side Honey Mustard$0.75
- Side Italian$0.75
- Side Lemon Aioli$0.75
- Side Lemon Pepper$0.75
- Side Maple Syrup$1.00
- Side Marinara$0.75
- Side of Gravy$3.50
- Side Old Bay$0.75
- Side Pesto Mayo$0.75
- Side Ranch$0.75
- Side Sour Cream$1.00
- Side Spicy Honey$0.75
- Side Spicy Mustard$0.75
- Side Sriracha Lime$0.75
- Side Sweet Chili$0.75
- Side Tarter Sauce$0.75