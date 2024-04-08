Bustas Burgers - Huffman 29720 Huffman Cleveland Rd
Bustatizers
- Busta Platter$14.99
6 cheese sticks, 6 onion rings, 6 corn nuggets & fries. Includes a cup of ranch & marinara sauce
- Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries$7.50
Bacon, ranch, & cheese sauce
- Cheese Sticks$7.50
Our Cheesesticks come with ranch or marinara
- Corn Nuggets$6.50
Deep fried creamed corn nuggets
- Onion Rings$4.00
Beer battered onion rings
- Fries$3.75
- Tator Tots$3.25
Try our tots before they are gone!
- Boudin & Pepper Jack Cheese Egg Rolls$7.99Out of stock
Our boudin egg rolls have pepper jack cheese and don't even really need a dipping sauce! But we offer it with ranch.
Smash Burger Combos
- Smash CheeseBurger Combo$12.99
Our Smashed burger combo comes with 2 of our smashed patties, our homemade fries, and a fountain drink! ALL VEGGIES (pickles, onions, tomatoes, lettuce) and condiments come on the side.
- Smash HamburgerBurger Combo$12.99
Our Smashed burger combo comes with 2 of our smashed patties, our homemade fries, and a fountain drink! ALL VEGGIES (pickles, onions, tomatoes, lettuce) and condiments come on the side.
All Combos
- Bacon Cheeseburger & Fry$13.99
- Big Blue & Fry$13.99
Our 100% all beef patty gets smothered with Blue cheese crumbles and bacon.
- Cheeseburger & Fry$12.99
- Hot Mama & Fry$13.99
This burger comes with spicy mayo, bacon,American Cheese, 3 pepper Colby jack cheese, and jalapeños.
- Hot Cheeto & Fry$13.99
Our Hot Cheeto Burger is just amazing. We do keep the cheese sauce and Cheetos on the side (assembly required)
- Hulk & Fry$13.99
Our famous Hulk Burger comes with our 100% all beef patty, topped with grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, grilled jalapeños, bacon, and American cheese.
- Wet Dreams & Fry$12.99
Our wet dream is a combination of grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and melted Swiss cheese on Texas Toast! You'll probably order this more than once!
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fry$12.00
- Grilled Chicken Wrap & Fry$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap & Fry$12.00
Crispy tenders dipped in our fiery buffalo sauce get wrapped up in a spinach tortilla with lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and tangy red onions. Melted cheese adds a creamy touch, while ranch dressing brings a cooling counterpoint to the heat. This wrap is a flavor explosion in every bite!
Kids Meals
Salads, Sandwiches, & Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Strip Wrap & Fries$12.00
Buffalo chicken, red onion, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and ranch in a huge spinach wrap
- Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap & Fries$12.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and ranch in a huge spinach wrap
- Deli Wrap$8.99
Turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and ranch rolled in a huge spinach wrap
- Green Machine Salad$12.00
Our salad comes with shredded carrots, red onions, tomatoes, boiled eggs, shredded cheese, and mixed greens.
- BLT Sandwich & Fries$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on Texas toast
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a toasted Hawaiian bun
- Buffalo Chicken Strip Sandwich$8.99
Buffalo chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, and ranch on a toasted Hawaiian bun
- Iron Melt & Fries$12.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, melted swiss & American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard, mayo, Texas toast
- Turkey Melt & Fries$12.00
A simple sandwich with great flavor! Deli turkey, Swiss cheese, American Cheese, and honey mustard on a Hawaiian bun!
Desserts
- Fried Oreos$5.99Out of stock
5 awesome fried Oreos
- Apple Pie Egg Rolls$4.99
Crispy golden pockets filled with warm, spiced apples and gooey pie filling, drizzled with rich caramel and dusted with a cinnamon sugar explosion. Each bite is a nostalgic taste of apple pie in a handheld delight!
- Cheesecake Eggrolls$4.99
Our sweet cheesecake egg rolls with a side of caramel. You will love them!
Not So Secret Menu
- Hulk Fingers & Fries$12.00
Chicken strips & a side of ranch
- Busta Balls$12.00
Our boneless wing balls dipped in your favorite flavor and fries
- The Philly Melt & Fries$15.99
Mayo, grilled onions and colored bell peppers, steak, and melted cheese on a toasted Texas Toast with fries
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla & Fries$13.99
Our Quesadilla is stuffed with Buffalo sauce, ranch, chicken and melted cheese!
- Bacon Ranch Chicken Quesadilla & Fries$13.99
Our Quesadilla is stuffed with Bacon, Ranch, Chicken, and melted cheese!
- Veggie Quesadilla & Fries$13.99
Our Veggie Quesadilla comes with grilled veggies (jalapeños, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms), melted cheese in one of our spinach wraps!
- Beast Quesadilla & Fries$14.99
Our Beast Quesadilla comes with ground beef, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, grilled jalapeños, ranch, and melted cheese.