Busy Bee Cafe
Drinks
Lotus Drinks
- Berry Breeze$6.75+
Blue lotus with blackberry, strawberry, and blue raspberry.
- Pink Starburst$6.75+
Pink lotus with watermelon and vanilla.
- Purple Rain$6.75+
Purple lotus with coconut and vanilla. Topped with coconut milk.
- Tiger's Blood$6.75+
Red Lotus with watermelon, strawberry & coconut
- Blue Razz$6.75+
Blue lotus with blue raspberry.
- Mango Colada$6.75+
White lotus with mango, pineapple, and coconut.
- Sunburn Elixer$6.75+
Pink lotus with cherry, orange, and pineapple.
- Beach Bum$6.75+
Purple lotus with pineapple and mango.
- Sunshine Mimosa$6.75+
Gold Lotus with pineapple, topped with orange juice.
- Build your own$6.70+
Espresso Drinks
- Americano$3.00+
- Cappuccino$3.75+
- The Honeycomb$6.10+
Sweet honey and vanilla mixed together in steamed milk and espresso with a hint of lavender
- The Busy Bee$6.10+
Cinnamon, white chocolate, and brown sugar flavors together with steamed milk and espresso
- The Bumble$6.10+
Chocolate and caramel syrup, steamed milk, and espresso
- The Queen Bee$6.10+
White chocolate and caramel syrup, steamed milk, and espresso
- The Basic B$6.10+
Salted caramel and butterscotch syrup, steamed milk, and espresso
- The Bees Knees$6.10+
White Chocolate and honey together with steamed milk and espresso, garnished with cinnamon
- Plain latte$5.50+
Brewed Coffee and Teas
Redbull Kicker
Lemonades
Food
Food items
- Ham Egg & Cheese Panini$8.75
- Avocado Toast$5.75
- Bacon Avocado & Tomato Panini$9.00
- Quiche$5.95
- Hand Pie$5.75
- Yogurt Parfait$4.60
- Overnight Oats$4.25
- Toasted Bagel$4.00
- Avocado Chicken & Mozzarella Panini$9.00
- Ham & Cheddar Wrap$7.50
- Chicken Bacon & Ranch Wrap$7.75
- Grilled Cheese$5.80
- Cup of Soup$5.75
- PBJ$5.50
