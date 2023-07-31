Butcher Block Social 9900 Cherry Valley Avenue Southeast
Drink Menu
Liquor
Cider
Seltzers
Butcher Block Social Menu
By the Half
Combos
Little Brother (Joey) Platter
Feeds 1 Person - 6oz. Pulled Pork, 6oz Brisket, choice of 2 sides
Big Brother (Anthony) Platter
Feeds 3 Ribs (6 Bones) 8oz Pulled Pork, 8oz Brisket, Choice of 2 sides
Papa Sal Platter
Feeds 6 Full Slab of Ribs 12oz Pulled Pork, 12 oz Brisket, 12oz Pulled Chicken, Chocice of 3 Sides
Lil Rascals
By the Each
Jumbo Chicken Wings
6 Jumbo Chicken WIngs
Sausage Link 1
1 6" Sausage link
Sausage Link 2
1 6" Sausage link
Brisket Sandwich
1 Brisket Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
1Pulled Pork Sandwich
The Tony
Baked Beans, Pulled Pork, Tots, Cole Slaw
Pulle Chicken Sandwich
1 Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Pork Chop
1 8oz Pork Chop
Chicken Leg "Quarter"
1/4 Chicken Smoked
Fired Pickles
10 oz fried pickles
Onion Rings
12 oz onion rings
Sides
Baked Beand
6oz Baked Beans
Cheese Potatoes
6oz Cheesey Potatos
Collard Greens
6oz Collard Greens
Cornbread Casserole
6oz Cornbread Casserole
Fire Roasted Street Corn
6oz Fire Roasted Street Corn
Grilled Veggies
6oz Grilled Veggies
Homade Sweet Potato Casserole
6oz Homade Sweet Potato Casserole
Mac n Cheese
6oz Mac n Cheese
Tater Tots
6oz Tater Tots
Cornbread Muffin Top
6oz Cornbread Muffin Top
Fiesta Corn
6oz Fesita Corn
Pork Chips
Bbucket of Pork Chips
MAC Bowls
Loaded Tots
Loaded Tots w/ Chicken
Toped W/ Pulled Chicken, Queso, BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Jalapeno, Green Onions & Cilantro
Loaded Tots w/ Pork
Toped W/ Pulled Pork, Queso, BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Jalapeno, Green Onions & Cilantro
Loaded Tots w/ Brisket
Toped W/ Brisket, Queso, BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Jalapeno, Green Onions & Cilantro