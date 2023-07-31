Drink Menu

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Jaeggermeister

$5.00

Wine

Test Red Wine

$5.00

Test White Wine

$5.00

Test Rose

$5.00

Test Champagne

$5.00

Beer

Test Draft Beer

$5.00

Test Bottled Beer

$5.00

Cider

Test Cider

$5.00

Seltzers

White Claw

$5.00

Butcher Block Social Menu

By the Half

Brisket

$10.00

1/2 lb of Brisket

Pulled Pork

$5.00

1/2 lb of Pulled Pork

Pulled Chicken

$5.00

1/2 lb of Pulled Chicken

Combos

Little Brother (Joey) Platter

$25.00

Feeds 1 Person - 6oz. Pulled Pork, 6oz Brisket, choice of 2 sides

Big Brother (Anthony) Platter

$60.00

Feeds 3 Ribs (6 Bones) 8oz Pulled Pork, 8oz Brisket, Choice of 2 sides

Papa Sal Platter

$110.00

Feeds 6 Full Slab of Ribs 12oz Pulled Pork, 12 oz Brisket, 12oz Pulled Chicken, Chocice of 3 Sides

Lil Rascals

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

3 Chicken Fingers

BBQ Slider

$5.00

Choice of meat, Slider Bun

By the Each

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$15.00

6 Jumbo Chicken WIngs

Sausage Link 1

$8.00

1 6" Sausage link

Sausage Link 2

$8.00

1 6" Sausage link

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

1 Brisket Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

1Pulled Pork Sandwich

The Tony

$15.00

Baked Beans, Pulled Pork, Tots, Cole Slaw

Pulle Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

1 Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Pork Chop

$20.00

1 8oz Pork Chop

Chicken Leg "Quarter"

$20.00

1/4 Chicken Smoked

Fired Pickles

$12.00

10 oz fried pickles

Onion Rings

$12.00

12 oz onion rings

By the Eache

Saladino Stacker

$20.00

Brisket, Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw

Sides

Baked Beand

$5.00

6oz Baked Beans

Cheese Potatoes

$5.00

6oz Cheesey Potatos

Collard Greens

$5.00

6oz Collard Greens

Cornbread Casserole

$5.00

6oz Cornbread Casserole

Fire Roasted Street Corn

$5.00

6oz Fire Roasted Street Corn

Grilled Veggies

$5.00

6oz Grilled Veggies

Homade Sweet Potato Casserole

$5.00

6oz Homade Sweet Potato Casserole

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

6oz Mac n Cheese

Tater Tots

$5.00

6oz Tater Tots

Cornbread Muffin Top

$5.00

6oz Cornbread Muffin Top

Fiesta Corn

$5.00

6oz Fesita Corn

Pork Chips

$10.00

Bbucket of Pork Chips

MAC Bowls

Mac n Cheese Bowl

$10.00

Mixed w/ BBQ Sauce & Tots

Mac n Cheese Bowl Chicken

$13.00

Mixed w/ Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Tots

Mac n Cheese Bowl Pork

$13.00

Mixed w/ Prok, BBQ Sauce & Tots

Mac n Cheese Bowl Brisket

$15.00

Mixed w/ Brisket, BBQ Sauce & Tots

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots w/ Chicken

$13.00

Toped W/ Pulled Chicken, Queso, BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Jalapeno, Green Onions & Cilantro

Loaded Tots w/ Pork

$13.00

Toped W/ Pulled Pork, Queso, BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Jalapeno, Green Onions & Cilantro

Loaded Tots w/ Brisket

$16.00

Toped W/ Brisket, Queso, BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Jalapeno, Green Onions & Cilantro

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

Banana Cream Pie Parafait

$6.00

Banana Cream Pie Parafait

Banana Bread Pudding W/ Rum Carmel Sauce

$9.00

Banana Bread Pudding W/ Rum Carmel Sauce

Cupcake Trio

$5.00

Cupcake Trio

Salads

BB House

$12.00

Revolution Farm Greens, ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, housemade crutons, cucumber, tomato & red onion

BB Signature

$15.00

Revolution Farm Greens, Apple cider vinaigrette dressing, roasted fuji apples, gorgonzola cheese & Candy Glazed Walnuts