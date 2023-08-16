Butter and Cream - Norcross 127 S Peachtree St
Merch
Butter & Cream Logoed Ice Cream Scoop - Silver
This size 12 ice cream scoop is engraved with the Butter & Cream logo and creates the perfect round scoops. Please note that this scoop is handwash only.
Butter & Cream Logoed Ice Cream Scoop - Black
This size 12 ice cream scoop is engraved with the Butter & Cream logo and creates the perfect round scoops. Please note that this scoop is handwash only.
Butter & Cream Logoed Insulated Bag
This insulated bag measures 9" by 5.5" at the base and is 12" tall with a printed Butter & Cream logo. It closes with a velcro flap.
Coop's™ Salted Caramel Sauce
This delicious salted caramel sauce comes in a 10.6 oz. jar. It's also all-natural and gluten-free.
Coop's™ Hot Fudge
This incredible hot fudge comes in a 10.6 oz. container. It's also all-natural, gluten-free, certified Kosher, and non-GMO.
Joy® Cone Sugar Cones
Box of 12 sugar cones.
Joy® Jumbo Cups
12 Joy® Jumbo Cups (AKA: Large Cake Cones) Contains gluten.
Joy® Enjoy-A-Bowls
12 Enjoy-A-Bowls (AKA: Mini Waffle Bowls) Contains gluten and soy.
Joy® Gluten Free Sugar Cones
Butter & Cream Unicorn Sprinkles
Adorable sprinkles to make your ice cream even more delectable
Luxardo Cherries
The original maraschino cherries.
Scoops
Kids
Half scoop of ice cream. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan
Single
Single scoop of ice cream. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan
Double
Double scoop of ice cream. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan
Triple
Triple scoop of ice cream. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan
Novelties
Vanilla on Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (G)
Ice cream hugged by two house-made cookies. Vanilla with Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (G)
Dairy Free Vanilla on Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (G)
Dairy Free Vanilla with Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (G)
Midnight Snacks on Caramel Chocolate Chip Sandwich (G)
Mint Chocolate Chip on Dark Chocolate Sandwich (G)
Ice cream hugged by two house-made cookies. Mint Chocolate Chip on Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (G)
The Munchies on Caramel Chocolate Potato Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich (N) (G)
Muscadine on Peanut Butter Cookie Sandwich (N) (G)
OG Goodness on OG Cookie Sandwich (G)
Pup Cup - Pumpkin Honey
A frozen treat for your four-legged friend. Low-fat Greek yogurt, pumpkin, and honey.
Pup Cup - Peanut Butter Banana (N)
Contains nuts. A frozen treat for your four-legged friend. Low-fat Greek yogurt, peanut butter, and bananas.
For Your Freezer
Pint
A pint of your favorite ice cream or sorbet. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (AC) – Contains Artificial Coloring (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) – Vegan
Quart
A quart of your favorite ice cream or sorbet. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (AC) – Contains Artificial Coloring (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) – Vegan
Drinks
Montane Sparlinkg Spring Water
Plain, carbonated spring water. As pure as it gets. Crisp, clean, refreshing effervescence. *LOCAL*
Boxed Water
Made of paper from sustainable well-managed forests. 100% recyclable and 100% BPA free. 92% plant-based box with a bioplastic cap: the most renewable in the water aisle. 1L box
Red Hare Root Beer
Red Hare Brewing craft root beer soda makes a great float, mixer, or refreshing drink in its own right! Brewed with pure cane sugar. 12 oz. can *LOCAL*