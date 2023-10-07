SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Aquavit Aperol Cocktail

$12.00

Aquavit, Aperol, lime, bitters

Margarita

$12.00

Tequila, lime, agave, triple sec

Paloma

$12.00

tequila, grapefruit, lime, agave

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Vodka, lemon, triple sec

Bee Smoker

$12.00

tequila, mezcal, honey, lemon, Ancho Reyes

Pickle Martini

$10.00

vodka, house-made pickles

Hibiscus Cosmo

$11.00

vodka, hibiscus, lime, triple sec

Brooklyn to Burlington

$13.00

Rye, dry vermouth, turmeric, anise, maraschino liqueur

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Espresso, vodka, maple cream liqueur

Tom Cat and Ginger

$14.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat Gin, ginger ale, honey, lemon, simple

North Ave Negroni

$12.00

Gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, orange twist

Jane's Rum Punch

$11.00

Bacardi white rum, Gosling’s dark rum, orange, pineapple, grenadine, splash of soda

Paper Plane

$12.00

Pear Martini

$13.00

M.R. Maple Cask Rum Old Fashioned

$14.00

Mad River Distillers Maple Cask Rum, lemon, orange, chocolate bitters

Barr Hill Bees Knees

$14.00

Barr Hill gin, honey, lemon

Switchy Rosemary

$10.00

Garden Party Spritz

$12.00

Elderflower Spritz

$12.00

Disarrano Fizz

$12.00

Havana Yacht Club

$14.00

Dark rum, apricot brandy, sweet vermouth

BRUNCH

BRUNCH PLATES

Classic French Toast

$11.95

Classic challah french toast served with Vermont maple syrup

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.95

Two buttermilk pancakes served with Vermont maple syrup

Biscuits N Gravy

$13.95

Housemade sausage gravy over breakfast biscuit, served with home fries.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.95Out of stock

All Souls corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, salsa roja, two over easy eggs, cotija cheese, lime crema, served with black beans and house pickle slaw

Blueberry Lemon Curd Pancakes

$13.95Out of stock

Blueberry buttermilk pancakes topped with house made lemon curd and served with Vermont maple syrup.

Berries and Cream French Toast

$13.95

Crispy brioche french toast stuffed with strawberries and sweet cream cheese served with Vermont maple syrup and home fries.

Ham and Cheese Stuffed French Toast

$13.95Out of stock

Crispy brioche french toast stuffed with ham, melted swiss and herb aioli. Served with Vermont maple syrup and home fries.

Golden Milk French Toast

$13.95

Steak and Eggs

$18.00

BREAKFAST PLATES

Classic Breakfast Plate

$11.95

Two eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage, vegan sausage or mushrooms, served with home fries , choice of toast – English muffin, french country wheat or sourdough

Four ounce sirloin steak, two eggs any style, english muffin, served with home fries

The Basic Egg Sandwich

$8.95

Egg with choice of cheese, American, Swiss or cheddar, on a toasted challah roll, served with home fries

Roasted Red Pepper Egg Sandwich

$9.95

Egg with roasted red pepper salsa, cheddar cheese, herb aioli, mixed greens on a toasted challah roll

Build Your Own Egg Sandwich

$10.95

Egg with choice of protein, bacon, sausage, veggie sausage or mushrooms, choice of cheese, American, Swiss or cheddar on a toasted challah roll

BENEDICTS

Classic Eggs Benedict

$13.95

Two poached eggs, canadian bacon, hollandaise on a toasted English Muffin served with home fries

Veggie Eggs Benedict

$13.95

Two poached eggs, roasted mushrooms, sliced tomato, hollandaise on an English muffin with home fries

LUNCH PLATES (Copy)

Classic Wedge Salad

$11.95

Iceberg wedge with crumbled bacon, blue cheese dressing, tomatoes and pickled onions

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Buttermilk brined, dredged (GF) and fried chicken breast with arugula, dill pickle slices and herb aioli on a toasted roll

BLT

$11.95

Smoked bacon, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce with herb aioli on toasted sourdough

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders

$13.95

Buttermilk brined, breaded (GF), fried chicken tenders served with choice of sauce, ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks.

KIDS BREAKFAST

Kids Breakfast Plate

$8.00

Scrambled eggs with American cheese, sourdough toast, home fries

Kids French Toast

$8.00

Kids Pancakes

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Grilled American cheese sandwich on sourdough, served with house fries

BRUNCH SIDES

Side of Home Fries

$3.75

Side of Bacon

$3.75

Side of Sausage

$3.75

Side of Veggie Sausage

$3.75

One egg on the side

$2.00

Two eggs on the side

$4.00

Three eggs on the side

$5.00

Dressed Greens

$5.00

Single Pancake

$6.00

Maple Syrup Side

$2.00

Substitute GF Bun

$2.00

Serve over greens

$1.00

Side Toast

$2.00

BRUNCH SPECIALS

Herb Mushroom Breakfast Croissant

$14.00Out of stock

Shiitake and portabello mushrooms, herb cream, egg scramble on a toasted croissant served with dressed arugula

Pulled Pork Benedict

$16.00Out of stock

Pulled pork, house pickle slaw, poached eggs on a croissant. Topped with hollandaise.

Steak and Eggs

$16.00

Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.95

Basil pesto and cheddar cheese melted between two slices of griddled sourdough bread

BRUNCH BAR

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Rosemary Champagne

$10.00

Coffee Bailey's

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

VT Hot Toddy

$12.00

Whiskey, maple, lemon, cinnamon stick, anise star

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Michelada

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Hot locally roasted coffee, whiskey, whipped cream

Irish Vermonter

$14.00

M.R. Bourbon, Metcalfe's Maple Creme, locally roasted coffee

BEVERAGES - N/A

Beverages

Lemonade

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Juice

$3.50

Milk

$2.75

Kid Beverage

$2.00

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.50

Latte

$4.25

Mocha Latte

$4.75

Chai Latte

$4.75

Cappucino

$4.00

Mocktails

Mock Margarita

$8.00

Enjoy the fun flavors of the margarita without the tequila.

Coffee/Tea

Coffee Here

$2.75

Coffee Small ToGo

$2.50

Coffee Large ToGo

$3.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.25

Hot Cider

$4.00

NA Beers/Wines

N/A Rescue Club

$5.00

N/A Athletic Brewing

$5.00

Zietz Rose

$9.00