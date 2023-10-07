Butter Bar & Kitchen 1127 North Avenue
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
Aquavit Aperol Cocktail
Aquavit, Aperol, lime, bitters
Margarita
Tequila, lime, agave, triple sec
Paloma
tequila, grapefruit, lime, agave
Lemon Drop Martini
Vodka, lemon, triple sec
Bee Smoker
tequila, mezcal, honey, lemon, Ancho Reyes
Pickle Martini
vodka, house-made pickles
Hibiscus Cosmo
vodka, hibiscus, lime, triple sec
Brooklyn to Burlington
Rye, dry vermouth, turmeric, anise, maraschino liqueur
Espresso Martini
Espresso, vodka, maple cream liqueur
Tom Cat and Ginger
Barr Hill Tom Cat Gin, ginger ale, honey, lemon, simple
North Ave Negroni
Gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, orange twist
Jane's Rum Punch
Bacardi white rum, Gosling’s dark rum, orange, pineapple, grenadine, splash of soda
Paper Plane
M.R. Maple Cask Rum Old Fashioned
Mad River Distillers Maple Cask Rum, lemon, orange, chocolate bitters
Barr Hill Bees Knees
Barr Hill gin, honey, lemon
Dark rum, apricot brandy, sweet vermouth
BRUNCH
BRUNCH PLATES
Classic French Toast
Classic challah french toast served with Vermont maple syrup
Buttermilk Pancakes
Two buttermilk pancakes served with Vermont maple syrup
Biscuits N Gravy
Housemade sausage gravy over breakfast biscuit, served with home fries.
Huevos Rancheros
All Souls corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, salsa roja, two over easy eggs, cotija cheese, lime crema, served with black beans and house pickle slaw
Blueberry Lemon Curd Pancakes
Blueberry buttermilk pancakes topped with house made lemon curd and served with Vermont maple syrup.
Berries and Cream French Toast
Crispy brioche french toast stuffed with strawberries and sweet cream cheese served with Vermont maple syrup and home fries.
Ham and Cheese Stuffed French Toast
Crispy brioche french toast stuffed with ham, melted swiss and herb aioli. Served with Vermont maple syrup and home fries.
BREAKFAST PLATES
Classic Breakfast Plate
Two eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage, vegan sausage or mushrooms, served with home fries , choice of toast – English muffin, french country wheat or sourdough
Steak and Eggs
Four ounce sirloin steak, two eggs any style, english muffin, served with home fries
The Basic Egg Sandwich
Egg with choice of cheese, American, Swiss or cheddar, on a toasted challah roll, served with home fries
Roasted Red Pepper Egg Sandwich
Egg with roasted red pepper salsa, cheddar cheese, herb aioli, mixed greens on a toasted challah roll
Build Your Own Egg Sandwich
Egg with choice of protein, bacon, sausage, veggie sausage or mushrooms, choice of cheese, American, Swiss or cheddar on a toasted challah roll
BENEDICTS
LUNCH PLATES
Classic Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge with crumbled bacon, blue cheese dressing, tomatoes and pickled onions
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk brined, dredged (GF) and fried chicken breast with arugula, dill pickle slices and herb aioli on a toasted roll
BLT
Smoked bacon, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce with herb aioli on toasted sourdough
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders
Buttermilk brined, breaded (GF), fried chicken tenders served with choice of sauce, ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks.
KIDS BREAKFAST
BRUNCH SIDES
BRUNCH SPECIALS
Herb Mushroom Breakfast Croissant
Shiitake and portabello mushrooms, herb cream, egg scramble on a toasted croissant served with dressed arugula
Pulled Pork Benedict
Pulled pork, house pickle slaw, poached eggs on a croissant. Topped with hollandaise.
Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Basil pesto and cheddar cheese melted between two slices of griddled sourdough bread
BRUNCH BAR
Brunch Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Mimosa
Rosemary Champagne
Coffee Bailey's
White Russian
VT Hot Toddy
Whiskey, maple, lemon, cinnamon stick, anise star
Hot Toddy
Michelada
Irish Coffee
Hot locally roasted coffee, whiskey, whipped cream
Irish Vermonter
M.R. Bourbon, Metcalfe's Maple Creme, locally roasted coffee