Butter & Jam | Pico & Guac 30 Cook Plaza
CAFE MENU
Cold Beverage- Iced Coffee
Hot Beverage- Espresso Drinks
Americano
Café Latte
Café Mocha
Cappuccino
Chai Latte
Cortado
Espresso
Flat White
Honey Lavendar Latte
Lavendar London Fog Latte
Espresso Macchiato
Traditional Espresso Macchiato. Single or double shot of espresso with dallop of steamed foam
Nutella Cappuccino
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Hot Beverage- Tea
Hot Beverage- Chai & Matcha
Hot Beverage- Coffee
Hot Beverage- Holiday Specials
Frozen Beverage- Espresso Drinks
Frozen Beverage- Cocoa
Hot Beverage- Cocoa
Cold Beverage- Espresso Drinks
Cold Beverage- Chai & Matcha
Cold Beverage- Cold Brew & Nitro
DRINKS
Cold Beverage- Iced Coffee
Cold Beverage - Bottled Water
Cold Beverage - Iced Tea & Lemonade
Cold Beverage - Juice
Cold Beverage - Milk & Chocolate Milk
Cold Beverage - Mocktails & Mixers
Cold Beverage - Soda & Soft Drinks
CRUMB CAKE & PASTRIES
Mo's Crumb Cake
Croissants
BREAKFAST
BUTTERS & JAMS
Butter & Jam Board
(serves 2-4) house-made flavored butters & fresh jams, mini croissants, mini corn muffins, and mini buttermilk biscuits.
Flight of Flavored Butters
(serves 1-2) choice of 3 house-made butters. served with mini croissant, mini corn muffin & mini buttermilk biscuit
Flight of Fresh Jams
(serves 1-2) choice of 3 house-made jams. served with mini croissant, mini corn muffin & mini buttermilk biscuit
Choice of Flavored Butter
choice of house-made butter
Choice of Fresh Jam
choice of house-made jam
BREAKFAST STARTERS
GOURMET TOASTS
Herbed Goat Cheese & Smoked Salmon Toast
herbed whipped goat cheese, smoked salmon, pickled red onion, fresh thyme
Fresh Ricotta & Strawberry Jam Toast
fresh ricotta, house-made strawberry jam, sliced toasted almonds, honey drizzle
Avocado & Cherry Tomato Toast
avocado mash, cherry tomatoes, sour cream, evoo drizzle
Mediterranean Toast
house-made hummus, diced cucumber & tomato, red onion, chick peas, feta, evoo drizzle
SWEET BREAKFAST
Vanilla Buttermilk Pancakes
house-made vanilla buttermilk batter, powdered sugar, fresh strawberries
Brioche French Toast
thick sliced brioche dipped in vanilla cinnamon egg custard, powdered sugar, fresh berries. served with house-made honey cinnamon butter
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
lemon ricotta batter, fresh lemon ricotta, lemon zest, powdered sugar
Strawberry Nutella French Toast
thick slcied brioche, fresh strawberries, nutella, strawberry jam, caramel drizzle, chocolate shavings, sliced toasted almonds
EGGS
B & J Eggs Benedict
poached eggs, canadian bacon, tomato, baby spinach, chives, buttermilk biscuit, dijon herb beurre blanc
Garden Omellet
white cheddar, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, mushrooms, toast points
Peppers & Mozzerrella Scramble
bell peppers, scramble eggs, onions, fresh mozzarella, toast point
Smoked Salmon Omellet
baby spinach, cherry tomato, gruyere, smoked salmon, sour cream, toast points
Spinach & Goat Cheese Omellete
baby spinach, herbed goat cheese, toast points
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
CHEF'S SPECIALS
SIDES
Three Pepper Home Fries
Pork Sausage Links
Chicken Sausage Patties
Applewood Smoked Bacon
Mixed Greens Salad
French Fries
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Fresh Berries
Grits Side
TOAST SIDE
Multigrain, Rye, White, Wheat, Sourdough, English Muffin Gluten Free White +1
Sliced Avocado
Eggs Side
LUNCH
LUNCH STARTERS
SEASONAL SPECIALS
Summer Chowder
New England style, grilled corn, diced clams, house-made tortilla strips cup 6 bowl 10
Summer Citrus Salad
mixed greens, orange & grapefruit slices, red onion, honey toasted almonds, crumbled goat cheese, orange agave dressing 17
Salmon Burger
grilled atlantic salmon, house-made remulada, bibb lettuce, crunchy cabbage slaw, brioche bun. choice of side
GOURMET TOASTS
SALADS
SANDWICHES
CHEF'S SPECIALS
SIDES
WEEKEND BRUNCH
BUTTERS & JAMS
Butter & Jam Board
(serves 2-4) house-made flavored butters & fresh jams, mini croissants, mini corn muffins, and mini buttermilk biscuits.
Flight of Flavored Butters
(serves 1-2) choice of 3 house-made butters. served with mini croissant, mini corn muffin & mini buttermilk biscuit
Flight of Fresh Jams
(serves 1-2) choice of 3 house-made jams. served with mini croissant, mini corn muffin & mini buttermilk biscuit
Choice of Flavored Butter
choice of house-made butter
Choice of Fresh Jam
choice of house-made jam
BRUNCH STARTERS
SEASONAL SPECIALS
Summer Chowder
New England style, grilled corn, diced clams, house-made tortilla strips cup 6 bowl 10
Summer Citrus Salad
mixed greens, orange & grapefruit slices, red onion, honey toasted almonds, crumbled goat cheese, orange agave dressing 17
Salmon Burger
grilled atlantic salmon, house-made remulada, bibb lettuce, crunchy cabbage slaw, brioche bun. choice of side
GOURMET TOASTS
SWEET BREAKFAST
EGGS
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
CHEF'S SPECIALS
LUNCH STARTERS
SALADS
SANDWICHES
SIDES
Applewood Smoked Bacon
Chicken Sausage Patties
TOAST SIDE
Multigrain, Rye, White, Wheat, Sourdough, English Muffin Gluten Free White +1
Creamy Tomato Soup Cup
Eggs Side
French Fries
Fresh Berries
Grits Side
Mixed Greens Salad
Pork Sausage Links
Sliced Avocado
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Three Pepper Home Fries
KID'S MENU
KID'S BREAKFAST
KID'S LUNCH
KID'S DRINKS
CATERING
BUTTERS & JAMS
BRUNCH STARTERS
SEASONAL SPECIALS
Half Tray Summer Citrus Salad
mixed greens, orange & grapefruit slices, red onion, honey toasted almonds, crumbled goat cheese, orange agave dressing 17
Full Tray Summer Citrus Salad
Half Tray Salmon Burger
grilled atlantic salmon, house-made remulada, bibb lettuce, crunchy cabbage slaw, brioche bun
Full Tray Salmon Burger
GOURMET TOASTS
Half Tray Herbed Goat Cheese & Smoked Salmon Toast
herbed whipped goat cheese, smoked salmon, pickled red onion, fresh thyme
Full Tray Herbed Goat Cheese & Smoked Salmon Toast
Half Tray Fresh Ricotta & Strawberry Jam Toast
fresh ricotta, house-made strawberry jam, sliced toasted almonds, honey drizzle
Full Tray Fresh Ricotta & Strawberry Jam Toast
Half Tray Avocado & Cherry Tomato Toast
avocado mash, cherry tomatoes, sour cream, evoo drizzle
Full Tray Avocado & Cherry Tomato Toast
Half Tray Mediterranean Toast
house-made hummus, diced cucumber & tomato, red onion, chick peas, feta, evoo drizzle
Full Tray Mediterranean Toast
SWEET BREAKFAST
Half Tray Vanilla Buttermilk Pancakes
house-made vanilla buttermilk batter, powdered sugar, fresh strawberries
Full Tray Vanilla Buttermilk Pancakes
Half Tray Brioche French Toast
thick sliced brioche dipped in vanilla cinnamon egg custard, powdered sugar, fresh berries. served with house-made honey cinnamon butter
Full Tray Brioche French Toast
Half Tray Brussels Waffles
Brussels style, vanilla buttermilk batter, powdered sugar, fresh strawberries
Full Tray Brussels Waffles
Half Tray Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
lemon ricotta batter, fresh lemon ricotta, lemon zest, powdered sugar
Full Tray Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Half Tray Strawberry Nutella French Toast
thick slcied brioche, fresh strawberries, nutella, strawberry jam, caramel drizzle, chocolate shavings, sliced toasted almonds
Full Tray Strawberry Nutella French Toast
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Half Tray Madison
taylor ham, two farm fresh eggs, white american
Full Tray Madison
Half Tray New Yorker
applewood smoked bacon, two farm fresh eggs, white american
Full Tray New Yorker
Half Tray California
sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, two farm fresh eggs, white cheddar
Full Tray California
Half Tray Chicago
bell peppers, onion, two farm fresh eggs, fresh mozerrella
Full Tray Chicago
Half Tray Williamsburg
grilled flat iron steak, two farm fresh eggs, white cheddar, peter luger steak sauce
Full Tray Williamsburg
EGGS
Half Tray Eggs Any Style
farm fresh eggs made your way
Full Tray Eggs Any Style
Half Tray Garden Omelette
white cheddar, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, mushrooms
Full Tray Garden Omelette
Half Tray Wild Mushroom Scramble
oyster, shitake & cremini mushrooms, chives
Full Tray Wild Mushroom Scramble
Half Tray Smoked Salmon Omelette
baby spinach, cherry tomato, gruyere, smoked salmon, sour cream
Full Tray Smoked Salmon Omelette
Half Tray Peppers & Mozzarella Scramble
bell peppers, scramble eggs, onions, fresh mozzarella
Full Tray Peppers & Mozzarella Scramble
Half Tray B & J Eggs Benedict
poached eggs, canadian bacon, tomato, baby spinach, chives, buttermilk biscuit, dijon herb beurre blanc
Full Tray B & J Eggs Benedict
Half Tray Spinach & Goat Cheese Omelette
baby spinach, herbed goat cheese
Full Tray Spinach & Goat Cheese Omelette
CHEF'S SPECIALS
Half Tray Louisiana Shrimp & Grits
cajun-seasoned wild gulf shrimp, aged white cheddar grits, peppers & onions red gravy, baby spinach
Full Tray Louisiana Shrimp & Grits
Half Tray Hot Honey Chicken & Waffles
brussels waffles, fried chicken, siracha honey sauce
Full Tray Hot Honey Chicken & Waffles
Half Tray Steak & Eggs Breakfast Skillet
grilled flat iron steak, eggs any style, home fries, pickled cabbage, comeback sauce
Full Tray Steak & Eggs Breakfast Skillet
Half Tray Brisket Eggs Benedict
poached eggs, slow roasted brisket, tomato, baby spinach, chives, buttermilk biscuit, dijon herb beurre blanc
Full Tray Brisket Eggs Benedict
LUNCH STARTERS
SALADS
Half Tray Chopped Cobb Salad
chopped arugula, mixed greens, boiled egg, avocado, bacon, cherry tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, red wine vinaigrette
Full Tray Chopped Cobb Salad
Half Tray Power Bowl
baby kale, pickled red cabbage, quinoa, walnuts, eggs, beets, avocado, goat cheese, charred lemon vinaigrette
Full Tray Power Bowl
Half Tray Chopped Milanese Salad
breaded chicken cutlet, baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, charred lemon vinaigrette, parmesan shavings
Full Tray Chopped Milanese Salad
Half Tray Roasted Beets Salad
mixed greens, roasted beets, goat cheese, walnuts, avocado, sherry dijon vinaigrette
Full Tray Roasted Beets Salad
Half Tray Strawberry Spinach Salad
baby spinach, sliced strawberries, goat cheese, red onion, quinoa walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Full Tray Strawberry Spinach Salad
Half Tray Baby Kale Caesar Salad
baby kale, parmesan, croutons caesar dressing
Full Tray Baby Kale Caesar Salad
Half Tray Southwest Salad
romaine lettuce, avocado, cherry tomatoes, black beans, shredded white cheddar, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
Full Tray Southwest Salad
SANDWICHES
Half Tray B & J Burger
pickled onion, applewood smoked bacon, pickles, aged white cheddar, brioche bun
Full Tray B & J Burger
Half Tray Crispy Chicken Sandwich
crispy buttermilk chicken, bacon, crunchy apple slaw, chipotle ranch, brioche bun
Full Tray Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Half Tray Chipotle Black Bean Burger
organic black bean patty, avocado, butter lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, chipotle aioli, artisan bun
Full Tray Chipotle Black Bean Burger
Half Tray Croque Monsieur
ham, gruyere, dijon herb beurre blanc, sourdough add over easy egg +3
Full Tray Croque Monsieur
Half Tray Grown-up Grilled Cheese
white cheddar, swiss, gruyere, white toast, sliced tomato, tomato soup. add ham +4 (sides sold separately)
Full Tray Grown-up Grilled Cheese
Half Tray Chicken Avocado Club
grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, butter lettuce, herb mayo, multigrain
Full Tray Chicken Avocado Club
Half Tray Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Panini
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, roasted peppers, balsamic vinaigrette, pressed ciabatta
Full Tray Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Panini
Half Tray Chipotle Chicken Wrap
crispy chicken, avocado, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato. chipotle ranch
Full Tray Chipotle Chicken Wrap
SIDES
Half Tray Three Pepper Home Fries
Full Tray Three Pepper Home Fries
Half Tray Mixed Greens Salad
Full Tray Mixed Greens Salad
Half Tray French Fries
Full Tray French Fries
Half Tray Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Full Tray Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Half Tray Fresh Berries
Full Tray Fresh Berries
Half Tray Grits Side
Full Tray Grits Side
Half Tray Pork Sausage Links
Full Tray Pork Sausage Links
Half Tray Chicken Sausage Patties
Full Tray Chicken Sausage Patties
Half Tray Applewood Smoked Bacon
Full Tray Applewood Smoked Bacon
Half Tray Choice of Toast
Multigrain, Rye, White, Wheat, Sourdough, English Muffin Gluten Free White +1