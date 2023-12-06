Buttermilk Biscuit 1634 Virginia Avenue
Breakfast & Brunch
Shareables
- Breakfast Deviled Eggs$9.00
5 creamy filled halves with ground chicken sausage, topped with crispy bacon.
- Buttermilk Biscuit Trio$6.00
Blueberry Lemon Zest, Garlic Cheddar and Buttermilk Biscuit with housemade jam.
- Smoked Grouper Fingers$12.00
Crispy grouper filets dredged in flour, creole seasoning and deep-fried. Served with remoulade sauce on the side.
- Fried Green Tomatoes$12.00
Unripe tomatoes battered and fried until golden brown. Served with remoulade sauce on the side.
- Short Rib Birria Breakfast Tacos$19.00
Corn tortillas, tender short rib, scrambled eggs, mozzarella cheese, onions and cilantro.
- Avocado Toast$12.00
Lime avocado spread on toasted multigrain gluten free bread, topped with pickled red onions. **Optional sunny side up egg on top.
Entrees
- Buttermilk Chicken Biscuit$12.00
Crispy chicken breast with an egg any style on a fresh-baked garlic cheddar biscuit. Choice of breakfast potatoes or grits.
- Buttermilk Biscuits 'n Gravy$12.00
Open-faced, fresh baked biscuits, eggs any style, antibiotic-free chicken sausage in award-winning, cajun cream gravy sauce.
- The Morning Dish Breakfast$15.00
Choice of biscuit or toast with two eggs, choice of breakfast potatoes or grits, and choice of breakfast sausage or bacon. *Optional vegan substitutes.
- Buttermilk Pancake Stack$13.00
House made, fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar and house made maple butter. Served with maple syrup on the side.
- Very Berry French Toast$15.00
Topped with seasonal berries and powdered sugar. Served with house-made berry compote and maple syrup on the side.
- Sunrise Stacker Breakfast Sandwich$15.00
Choice of a biscuit or brioche bun, with bacon, a fried egg, and cheddar cheese. Choice of breakfast potatoes, grits, or cheese grits.
- Meat Lover's Delight Omelet$15.00
Farm-fresh eggs, bacon, chicken sausage, and sautéed onions and bell peppers with a blanket of melted cheddar cheese, served with a biscuit and your choice of breakfast potatoes, grits or cheese grits.
- Garden Harvest Omelet$14.00
Farm-fresh eggs, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and spinach with a blanket of melted cheddar cheese. Served with a side of breakfast potatoes or grits, and a biscuit.
Brunch
- The Cluck 'n Fluff$18.00
Three crispy chicken wings, served with our famous waffles, powdered sugar, and maple butter.
- Cajun Shrimp 'n Grits$18.00
Creamy grits, jumbo shrimp, sautéed spinach, peppers and onions, cherry tomatoes, award winning Cajun cream sauce
- Catfish 'n Eggs$19.00
2 catfish filets, choice of grits or potatoes, served with 2 eggs and a biscuit.
- BB Short Rib 'n Grits$20.00
Tender short rib, onion and peppers, creamy grits in short rib gravy.
Lunch
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Crispy fried chicken breast coated in Nashville cajun hot sauce, topped with Romaine lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, two bacon slices, cheddar cheese, on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
- Salmon BLT$20.00
Seared salmon filet, bacon, lettuce and tomato garlic aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
- BB Po Boy$14.00
Choice of catfish or jumbo shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, remoulade on a hoagie roll. Served with fries.
- BB Seafood Platter$22.00
Fried jumbo shrimp, 2 crispy catfish filets, and grouper fingers. Served with fries and a garlic cheddar biscuit.
- Blackened Caesar Salad$8.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, with creamy Caesar dressing on the side. Optional add protein (salmon, chicken).
- House Salad$8.00
Crisp spinach leaves with cherry tomatoes, Cucumbers, boiled egg and red onions. With Italian dressing on the side.