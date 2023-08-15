The Butt Hutt Smokehouse 3210 Roosevelt Boulevard
Platters
Pulled Pork Platter
Slow smoked using pecan wood. Served with two sides and garlic toast.
Azar's Spicy Pork Sausage Platter
Served with two sides and garlic toast
Jerk Chicken Thigh Platter
Served chopped with two sides and garlic toast.
Beef Brisket Platter
Served sliced/chopped with 2 sides and a garlic toast. Choice of fatty, lean or mixed cut.
(3) Rib Platter
3 honey butter glazed ribs with 2 sides and garlic toast
Pit Platter
Sides
Side Sampler
Choice of 3 side items
Small Cilantro Lime Slaw
Hand cut cabbage, red onion, cilantro, and a house made slaw dressing. Mayo/vin base
Large Cilantro Lime Slaw
Hand cut cabbage, red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, and a house made slaw dressing. Mayo/vin base
Small Baked Beans
With caramelized onions, azar's spicy sausage, and liquid gold BBQ sauce
Large Baked Beans
With caramelized onions, azar's spicy sausage, and liquid gold BBQ sauce
Small Spicy Mac and Cheese
Elbow noodles in melted Cheddar and Jack cheese, real butter, garlic, black pepper, and red pepper
Large Spicy Mac and Cheese
Elbow noodles in melted Cheddar and Jack cheese, real butter, garlic, black pepper, and red pepper
French Fries
Seasoned with our fry bomb, salt, black pepper, garlic, and chili powder
Corn Nuggets
Sweet corn battered and fried, served with our garlic ranch
Side Salad
Spring mix, shredded cheese, diced poblano and red bell peppers, pico de gallo, and garlic ranch
Small Collard Greens
Florida style with house made liquid gold seasoning
Large Collard Greens
Florida style with house made liquid gold seasoning
Cilantro Aioli
Blue Cheese Dressing
Sandwiches/Melts
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow smoked using pecan wood. Sandwich served with one side on garlic toasted brioche bun
Azar's Spicy Pork Sausage Sandwich
Sandwich served on a toasted roll with one side.
Jerk Chicken Thighs Sandwich
Served on a garlic toasted brioche bun, spring mix, red onion, tomato, garlic ranch with 1 side
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Slow smoked using pecan wood. Served on a garlic toasted brioche bun with one side
Florida Boy Sandwich
Stuffed sandwich with your choice of 1 meat. Our cilantro lime slaw, garlic aioli, on a brioche bun
Smoke House Melt
Served on Texas toast, our pulled pork caramelized in our original sweet BBQ sauce with Munster cheese and garlic aioli
Tacos / Loaded Fries / Salads / Wings
Street Corn
1 ear of corn smothered in mayo, parm, powdered garlic, and garlic aoili
Tacos
Flour tortillas served with 1 choice of meat, lime slaw, pico de gallo, and garlic ranch
Florida Fries
Fries loaded with choice of one meat, smothered with Cheddar cheese sauce, sautéed onions, topped with our garlic aioli
Bangin Curry Fries
Tasty fries tossed in our house made bangin curry rub, smothered with Cheddar cheese sauce, sautéed peps and onions, topped with garlic aioli and coconut curry honey mustard
Smoke House Salad
Fresh spring mix with choice of 1 meat, shredded Cheddar cheese, poblano peppers, onions, pico de gallo, and garlic aioli
Smoked Wings
Seasoned with our house made wing rub, smoked with pecan wood then fried crispy and tossed on our hand crafted Original Sweet BBQ Sauce
Meat by the LB
1 Rib
Half Rack Ribs
Full Rack Ribs
1 LB Bacon
1 LB Beef Brisket
1 LB Jerk Chicken
1 LB Pulled Pork
1 LB Spicy Sausage
1/2 LB Bacon
1/2 LB Beef Brisket
1/2 LB Jerk Chicken
1/2 LB Pulled Pork
1/2 LB Spicy Sausage
1/4 LB Bacon
1/4 LB Beef Brisket
1/4 LB Jerk Chicken
1/4 LB Pulled Pork
1/4 LB Spicy Sausage
Burnt Ends
Brisket tips smoked to perfection, glazed with our honey butter sweet sauce. Served with our in house pickled chilis.