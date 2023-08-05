2x points now for loyalty members
By The Bucket Greenwood Village
Pasta
Family Bucket
One and a half pounds pasta with sauce, with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread.
Medium Bucket
One pound pasta with 1/4 loaf of garlic bread.
Small Bucket
Half pound pasta with 3 slices of garlic bread.
Large Mac and Cheese
Creamy mac and cheese with elbow pasta and a delicious house made cheese sauce. Served with 3 slices of garlic bread.
Side Mac and Cheese
Creamy mac and cheese with elbow pasta and a delicious house made cheese sauce.
Chopped Lunch Combo
A small bucket with bolognese or marinara. Chopped for convenience. Comes with garlic bread and a 20oz soda of your choice.
Protein
Meatball
Signature blend of Italian spices, aged cheese, and select cuts of beef and pork.
Chicken Parmesan
Parmesan crusted chicken breast, sliced and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
Italian Sausage
Mild Italian pork sausage link with fennel and other Italian spices.
Grilled Chicken
Tender slices of grilled chicken.
Big Bucket o' Balls!
10 Meatballs smothered in marinara.
Pepperoni
1.5oz to add to garlic bread, cheesy bread or anything you'd like.
Kids
Sandwiches
Meatball Sub
Sliced meatballs, marinara, and melted mozarella. Served on a lightly toasted roll.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Parmesan crusted all white chicken breast, baked and sliced, topped with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella. Served on a lightly toasted roll.
Italian Sausage Sub
Mild Italian sausage link with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a lightly toasted roll.
Combo
Add a 20oz beverage and a bag of Lay's chips to your order.
3 Sliders
3 full meatball sliders on brioche buns, topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara
2 Sliders
2 full meatball sliders on brioche buns, topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara.
1 Slider
1 full meatball slider on a brioche bun, topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara.
Salads
Dessert
NY Style Cheesecake
Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Double Chocolate Chunch Salted Cookie
Rice Krispies
Sweet Street's Chewy Marshmallow with brown butter and sea salt. Gluten Free.
Butter Toffee Cake
Mini Bundt Cake with a butter toffee topping. Simply heat up in the bakeable container at home!
Luigi's Frozen Lemon Italian Ice
Sides
Full Loaf Garlic Bread
Full loaf of fresh baked bread with house made garlic butter spread. Toasted to order.
Half Loaf Garlic Bread
Half loaf of fresh baked bread with house made garlic butter spread. Toasted to order.
Cheesy Bread
Half loaf of toasted garlic bread smothered in mozzarella cheese. Baked to order.
Extra Sauce
8oz of our signature sauce.
Chips
Fresh Parmesan
Freshly shredded parmesan cheese.
Extra Bucket
Beverages
Catering
Party Pack
2 Large Buckets with marinara, 12 Meatballs, 2 full loaves garlic bread, 2 large caesar salads & a 2 liter Pepsi Product.
Pan Marinara
5lbs Spaghetti with marinara. Comes with 1.5 loaves of garlic bread. Serves approximately 10 people.
Pan Bolognese
5lbs Spaghetti with bolognese. Comes with 1.5 loaves of garlic bread. Serves approximately 10 people.
Mac and Cheese
Pan Alfredo
5lbs Spagehtti with alfredo. Comes with 1.5 loaves of garlic bread. Serves approximately 10 people.
Meatballs with Marinara
20 meatballs with marinara. Cut in half upon request.
Italian Sausage (10)
Garlic Bread
2 full loaves of garlic bread cut into slices.
Pan Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and house made croutons. Dressing comes on the side to ensure crispness of croutons and romaine. Serves 10-12 people.
Cheesecake in mini slices
Full NY style cheesecake, cut into 16 half size pieces.