Byblos Restaurant 1501 Metairie Road
BYBLOS MENU
Appetizer
- As App
- Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$15.00
beurre monte, garlic, parsley, lemon
- Combo Grape Leaves$12.00
- Drunken Halloumi$15.00
Ouzo-flambeed cheese, tomatoes, evoo, garlic
- Falafel$11.00
Garbanzo beans, herbs, spices, vegetables, taratour
- Feta Cheese Fingers$14.00
feta, monterey jack, cream cheese, pepper jelly
- Fried Brussel Sprouts$14.00
garlic dressing
- Fried Cauliflower$13.00
- Meat Grape Leaves$12.00
rice, ground beef, onions, tomatoes
- Mousaka$13.00
eggplant, onions, chickpeas, stewed tomatoes
- Mujadra"lentil stew"$11.00
Green lientils, rice, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers
- Smoked Salmon$17.00
smoked in-house, chef dressing, toast points
- Spanakopita$13.00
spinach, onions, feta cheese, baked in philo
- Stuffed Cabbage Rolls$12.00
spiced rice, beef, lemon juice, mint
- Stuffed Kibbeh$14.00
beef, bulgur wheat,stuffed with beef, onions, pine nuts
- Vegetarian Grape Leaves$11.00
rice, vegetables, evoo, lemon juice
- Yogurt Salad$7.00
Dip
- As App
- Baba Ghanouj "eggplant dip"$13.00
grilled eggplant, tahini, evoo, lemon juice, garlic
- Dip Sampler$17.00
Choose 3 Dips
- Hummus"chick pea dip"$10.00
chickpea puree, tahini, lemon juice, garlic
- Labneh Dip$13.00
kefir cheese, olives, cucumbers, dried min, evoo
- Mediterranean Hummus$13.00
sundried tomatoes, roasted garlic, kalamata olives, feta cheese, evoo
Salad
- Large Byblos Caesar$11.00
Romaine hearts, toasted pita bread, parmesan cheese
- Large Fattoush$11.00
Romaine hearts, Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, toasted pita, house vinaigrette
- Large Greek Salad$11.00
spinach, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, house vinaigrette
- Large Pine Nut Salad$11.00
romaine hearts, garlic dressing, pine nuts, jack cheese
- Large Tabouleh$11.00
parsley, cracked wheat, tomatoes, onions, fresh mint, evoo, lemon juice, sumac
- Small Byblos Caesar$8.00
Romaine hearts, toasted pita bread, parmesan cheese
- Small Fattoush "garden salad"$8.00
Romaine hearts, Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, toasted pita, house vinaigrette
- Small Greek Salad$8.00
spinach, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, house vinaigrette
- Small Pine Nut Salad$8.00
romaine hearts, garlic dressing, pine nuts, jack cheese
- Small Tabouleh$8.00
parsley, cracked wheat, tomatoes, onions, fresh mint, evoo, lemon juice, sumac
- As App
- ADD Feta$0.75
Soup
Kabobs
- Beef Kabobs$27.00
Evoo, garlic, onions, spices, grilled vegetables
- Chicken Kabob$20.00
Tomatoes, yogurt, lemon juice, herbs, grilled vegetables
- Combo Kabobs$27.00
choice of two Kabobs
- Fish Kabob$27.00
Evoo, chili, lime juice, dijon
- Gulf Shrimp$26.00
evoo, parsley, spices
- Kafta Kabob$20.00
beef, lamb, onions, parsley, lebanese spices
- Lamb Kabob$29.00
dijon, rosemary, spices
Shawarma
House Specialties
- Baby Back Pork Ribs$32.00
smoked in house, bbq sauce, french fries, red cabbage slaw
- Byblos Pasta$20.00
lebanese style bolognese, shaved parmesan
- Grilled Atlantic Salmon$26.00
- Grilled Gulf Fish$28.00
- Lamb Platter$37.00
Kafta kabob, lamb kabob, rack of lamb
- Mediterranean Pasta$24.00
Sauteed shrimp, vegetables, herbs, garlic, EVOO, feta cheese, kalamata olives
- Rack of Lamb$36.00
dijon, rosemary, spices
- Vegetarian Platter$22.00
choice of four items
Wrap
- Beef Shawarma Wrap$18.00
tahini, onions, tomatoes, parsley
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap$18.00
toume, hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
- Classic Burger$17.00
jack cheese, bacon, onions, tomatoes, shredded romain hearts, on brioche
- Falafel Wrap$17.00
tahini, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles
- Gyro wrap$18.00
tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onions
- Shrimp Wrap$20.00
fried eggplant, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta, house vinaigrette, toume
- Wrap no sides$15.00
Dessert
Kids Menu
- Cheese PIT-ZA$6.00
- Kids Beef Shawarma$10.00
- Kids butter Parmesan pasta with chicken$9.00
- Kids Chicken Shawarma$9.00
served with one side
- Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.00
served with one side
- Kids Fried Shrimp$10.00
served with one side
- Kids Grilled Shrimp$10.00
- Kids Gyro$9.00
- Kids pasta marinara with chicken$9.00
- Kids Pasta, Butter and Parmesan$6.00
- Kids Pasta, Marinara Sauce$6.00
Sides
- 4 x Shrimp$14.00
- ADD Feta$0.75
- Baba Ghanuj$7.00
- Beef Shawarma$14.00
- Beef Skewer$14.00
- Brown Rice$3.00
- Brussel Sprouts$7.00
- Caesar$5.00
- Cheese Finger$3.50
- Chicken Shawarma$10.00
- Chicken Skewer$10.00
- Creamed Spinach$5.00
- Cucumbers$1.00
- Falafel$6.00
- Fattoush$5.00
- Fish Skewer$14.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Side Fried Cauliflower$7.00
- Greek Salad$5.00
- Grilled Veggie Skewer$4.00
- Gyro$10.00
- Hummus$6.00
- Kafka Skewer$8.00
- Kibbeh$7.00
- Labneh$7.00
- Lamb Skewer$18.00
- Mashed Potatoes$4.50
- Meat Grape Leaves$6.00
- Mediterranean Hummus$7.00
- Mousakka$7.00
- Mujadrah$6.00
- Pasta$4.00
- Pine Nut Salad$5.00
- Rice Pilaf$3.50
- Sautéed Spinach$5.00
- Sautéed Veggies$5.00
- Spanakopita$4.50
- Tabbouleh$5.00
- Toume$1.00
- Vegetable Grape Leaves$6.00
- Yogurt Salad$5.00
Catering
- Ashta Dozen$60.00
- Baklavah Dozen$20.00
- BBQ Ribs 5 Full Rack$120.00
- Beef Kebab 40 Pieces$100.00
- Beef Shawarma Large Pan$190.00
- Beef Shawarma small Pan$100.00
- Beef Shawarma Wrap 10 Count$100.00
- Bread Pudding Small Pan$45.00
- Byblos Pasta$100.00
- Cabbage Rolls Dozen$30.00
- Cheese Fingers Dozen$30.00
- Chicken Kebab 40 pieces$85.00
- Chicken Shawarma Large Pan$170.00
- Chicken Shawarma Small Pan$90.00
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap 10 Count$100.00
- Combo Shawarma Large Pan$190.00
- Combo Shawarma Small Pan$100.00
- Falafel Dozen$20.00
- Falafel Wrap 10 Count$100.00
- Fish Kebab 40 Pieces$100.00
- Gallon Chicken Soup$50.00
- Gallon Lentil Soup$50.00
- Gyro Meat Large Pan$170.00
- Gyro Meat Small Pan$90.00
- Gyro Wrap 10 Count$100.00
- Kafta Kebab 10 pieces$90.00
- Key Lime Pie Whole$40.00
- Kibbeh Dozen$68.00
- Lamb Kebab 40 Pieces$130.00
- Large Pan Baba Ghanuj$95.00
- Large Pan Caesar Salad$75.00
- Large Pan Caesar Salad With Chicken$135.00
- Large Pan Fattoush Salad$75.00
- Large Pan Fattoush Salad With Chicken$135.00
- Large Pan Greek Salad$75.00
- Large Pan Greek Salad With Chicken$135.00
- Large Pan Hummus$85.00
- Large Pan Mediterranean Hummus$100.00
- Large Pan Pine Nut Salad$75.00
- Large Pan Pine Nut Salad With Chicken$135.00
- Large Pan Rice Pilaf$60.00
- Large Pan Tabbouleh$75.00
- Large Pan Tabbouleh With Chicken$135.00
- Meat Grape Leaves Dozen$20.00
- Mediterranean Pasta$120.00
- Pint House Dressing$10.00
- Quart Baba Ghanuj$20.00
- Quart Chicken Soup$18.00
- Quart Hummus$16.00
- Quart Labneh$25.00
- Quart Lentil Soup$16.00
- Quart Mediterranean Hummus$22.00
- Quart Mousakka$16.00
- Quart Mujjadarah$14.00
- Rack Of Lamb 16 Bones$85.00
- Rack Of Lamb 32 Bones$165.00
- Shrimp Kebab 40 Pieces$100.00
- Small Pan Baba Ghanuj$55.00
- Small Pan Caesar Salad$40.00
- Small Pan Caesar Salad With Chicken$100.00
- Small Pan Fattoush Salad$40.00
- Small Pan Fattoush Salad With Chicken$100.00
- Small Pan Greek Salad$40.00
- Small Pan Greek Salad With Chicken$135.00
- Small Pan Hummus$45.00
- Small Pan Mediterranean Hummus$60.00
- Small Pan Mousakka$60.00
- Small Pan Mujjadarah$50.00
- Small Pan Pine Nut Salad$40.00
- Small Pan Pine Nut Salad With Chicken$100.00
- Small Pan Rice Pilaf$35.00
- Small Pan Tabbouleh$40.00
- Small Pan Tabbouleh With Chicken$100.00
- Smoked Salmon Whole Side$100.00
- Spanakopita Dozen$42.00
- Veggie Grape Leaves Dozen$18.00
- Veggie Wrap 10 Count$100.00
LIQUOR
Vodka
- Absolut$9.00
- Absolut Citron$9.00
- Absolute Grapefruit$8.00
- Absolute Mandarin$8.00
- Cathead$9.00
- Cathead Honey Suckle$9.00
- Chopin$9.00
- Effen$9.00
- Finlandia$9.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Ketel One$10.00
- Smirnoff$9.00
- St. Roch$10.00
- Stoli Bluberry$9.00
- Stoli Raspberry$9.00
- Stoli Vanilla$10.00
- Stolichnaya$9.00
- Titos$10.00
- Wheatley$7.00
- Smirnoff Double$15.00
- Absolut Double$16.00
- Absolut Citron Double$16.00
- Stolichnaya Double$16.00
- Effen Double$16.00
- Titos Double$16.00
- Grey Goose Double$16.00
- Ketel One Double$16.00
Rum
Gin
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Angels Envy$15.00
- Basil Hayden$14.00
- Blanton's$18.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Bulleit Rye$12.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- E.H. Taylor$16.00
- Eagle Rare$13.00
- Gentleman Jack$10.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jamison$10.00
- Jeffersons Ocean$18.00
- Jim Beam$10.00
- Knob Creek$12.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Russels Reserve$10.00
- Sazerac Rye$10.00
- Weller Special Reserve$13.00
- Wild Turkey$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Jim Beam Double$16.00
- Basil Hayden Double$21.00
- Blanton's Double$29.00
- Buffalo Trace Double$18.00
- Bulleit Rye Double$18.00
- Jack Daniels Double$16.00
- Gentleman Jack Double$16.00
- Knob Creek Double$18.00
- Jamison Double$16.00
- Makers Mark Double$16.00
- Wild Turkey Double$16.00
- Russels Reserve Double$16.00
- Sazerac Rye Double$16.00
- Woodford Reserve Double$18.00
- Crown Double$16.00
- Jeffersons Ocean Double$28.00
- Angels Envy Double$26.00
Scotch
- J&B$10.00
- Chivas Regal$14.00
- Johnny Walker Black$14.00
- Dewars$12.00
- Glenlivet 12$15.00
- Glenfiddich$15.00
- Balvenie 12$18.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$10.00
- Macallan 12$18.00
- J&B Double$16.00
- Chivas Regal Double$21.00
- Johnny Walker Black Double$21.00
- Dewards Double$18.00
- Glenlivet 12 Double$23.00
- Glenfiddich Double$23.00
- Balvenie 12 Double$28.00
- Johnnie Walker Red Double$16.00
- Macallan 12 Double$28.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno$10.00
- Aperol$10.00
- Arak$10.00
- B&B$12.00
- Baileys$12.00
- Campari$10.00
- Cointreau$10.00
- Drambuie$10.00
- Fernet Branca$12.00
- Frangelico$12.00
- Godiva$14.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Hennessy VS$14.00
- Jagermeister$10.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Lemoncello$10.00
- Midori$10.00
- Nocello$14.00
- Ouzo$10.00
- Sambuca$12.00
- Southern Comfort$10.00
- Taylor Fladgate Port$12.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno Double$16.00
- Aperol Double$16.00
- Campari Double$16.00
- Taylor Fladgate Port Double$18.00
- Cointreau Double$16.00
- Drambuie Double$16.00
- Frangelico Double$18.00
- Hennessy VS Double$21.00
- Grand Marnier Double$18.00
- Kahlua Double$16.00
- Jagermeister Double$16.00
- Arak Double$16.00
- Lemoncello Double$16.00
- Ouzo Double$16.00
- B&B Double$18.00
- Fernet Branca Double$18.00
- Nocello Double$20.00
- Sambuca Double$18.00
- Midori Double$16.00
- Nocello Double$20.00
- Godiva Double$21.00
BEER/WINE
GLS Red Wine
GLS White Wine
Beer
BTL Red Wine
- Belle Glos Pinot Noir BTL$58.00
- Bennett Valley Pinot Noir$60.00
- Bonanza Cabernet$38.00
- Caymus Cabernet BTL$120.00
- Chapoutier Belleruche Cotes du Rhône BTL$40.00
- Corking Fee$15.00
- Daou Cabernet BTL$56.00
- Duckhorn Merlot BTL$58.00
- Frank Family Cabernet$65.00
- House Cabernet BTL$30.00
- House Merlot BTL$30.00
- Kasara Reserve De Couvent BTL$44.00
- La Crema Pinot Noir BTL$48.00
- Louis Jadot Beaujolais$39.00
- Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL$42.00
- Moises Pinot Noir BTL$60.00
- Quilt Cabernet BTL$58.00
- Red Schooner Malbec BTL$70.00
- Rombauer Red Zinfandel BTL$55.00
- The Prisoner BTL$80.00
- The Walking Fool$48.00
- Yacoubian-Hobbs Areni BTL$62.00
BTL White Wine
- Butter Chardonnay BTL$46.00
- Cakebread Chardonnay BTL$60.00
- Corking Fee$15.00
- Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc$50.00
- House Chardonnay BTL$30.00
- Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc BTL$40.00
- Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay BTL$42.00
- Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio BTL$48.00
- Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay BTL$50.00
- Terra D’oro Pinot Grigio$40.00
BTL Sparkling
NA BEV
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Dr Pepper$3.00
- Lemonade$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lebanese Tea$4.00
- Republic Tea$4.50
- Coffee$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Espresso$3.50
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.00
- Decaf Cappuccino$4.50
- Double Espresso$4.50
- Aqua Panna Spring 1L$6.00
- Aqua Panna Spring 500ML$4.00
- Pellegrino Sparkling 1L$6.00
- Pellegrino Sparkling 500ML$4.00
- Orange juice$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Employee Cappuccino / espresso$0.92
- Milk$3.50
COCKTAILS
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Boulevardier$11.00
- Brandy Alexander$11.00
- Chocolate Martini$13.00
- Classic Martini$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Creole Spritz$10.00
- Cucumber Martini$11.00
- Dark And Stormy$10.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- French 75$11.00
- Greek Sazerac$10.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Kiss From A Rose$11.00
- Lemon Drop$11.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
- Madras$10.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Pineapple Upside Down$11.00
- Pomegranate Martini$11.00