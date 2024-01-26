Byrds Hot Chicken - Novi
COMBOS
- SANDWICH$13.99
A juicy hand battered chicken tender, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles. Served with Fries & Potato Salad (or choose to double up on a side)
- TENDERS$13.99
Two juicy chicken tenders served on toast, 24k sauce, and pickles. Fries and potato salad (or choose to double up on a side).
- BYRD BOMB$14.99
A juicy diced chicken tender, cheese, slaw, 24k sauce, and pickles, served on a bed of fries and toast.
- REBEL$14.99
A juicy plant based chicken patty, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles. Served with Fries & Potato Salad (or choose to double up on a side)
- JUST WING IT$14.99
A pound of wings and side of fries. Pick a flavor : Original Plain, Mango Habanero, Buffalo, BBQ
- CHICK 'N DONUT$13.99
Juicy hand battered chicken tender, served on a glazed donut with pickles. Served with fries and Potato Salad.
- 10 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS$7.99
10 piece chicken nuggets. Choice of sauce: Ranch/24k sauce
SINGLES
KIDS & SIDES
- HAPPY BYRD'S$7.99
5 chicken nuggets served with fries 24k sauce and a small drink.
- MAC & CHEESE$6.99
Creamy dreamy mac and cheese.
- POTATO SALAD$5.99
A cold and yummy red skin potato salad.
- CHEESE FRIES$6.99
A bed of fries with gooey cheese on top.
- CRISPY GREEN BEANS$4.99+
Crispy green beans dusted with your choice of spice. Served with Ranch
- FRIES$3.99+
Large Bed of Crispy French Fries
DRINKS
CAKE SHAKES
- VANILLA CAKE SHAKE$6.99
Yummy cake blended with hand-scooped vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream.
- CHOCOLATE CAKE SHAKE$6.99
Yummy cake blended with hand-scooped chocolate ice cream topped with whipped cream.
- STRAWBERRY CAKE SHAKE$6.99
Yummy cake blended with hand-scooped strawberry ice cream topped with whipped cream.