Byron Family Restaurant 2527 84th Street SW
Food
Beverages
- Coffee$2.36
- Hot Tea$2.36
- Soft Drinks$2.99
- Hot Chocolate$2.99
- Vanilla Cappuccino$3.49
- Sm Juice$2.25
- Lg. Juice$4.49
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$2.99
- Sm. White Milk$2.49
- Lg. White Milk$4.99
- Sm. Choc Milk$2.49
- Lg. Choc Milk$4.99
- Raspberry Iced Tea$2.59
- Lemonade$2.99
- Rootbeer Float$5.99
- Medium Drink$1.49
- Iced Coffee$3.49
- Nitro Coffee$3.99
- Iced Latte$4.99
- Kids Specialty$1.99
- BFR Signature Iced Latte$4.49
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate$3.29
- Nitro float$7.99
Breakfast
Homemade Cinnamon Roll$4.99
- Homemade Muffin$3.99
- Big Daddy w/ Beverage
3 eggs any style, choice of meat, amercian fries or shredded hashbrowns, toast, jelly and any beverage.$13.49
- Big Daddy w/o Beverage
3 eggs any style, choice of meat, amercian fries or shredded hashbrowns, toast, and jelly.$12.49
- Grand Daddy
2 eggs, 1 slice of toast, and choice of grits or oatmeal with Coffee.$6.99
- Irish Breakfast
Corned Beef Hash, 2 eggs, toast and jelly$9.99
- Cattlemans Breakfast w/o pototoes
6 oz sizzler, 2 eggs, toast and jelly$14.49
- Cattlemans Breakfast
6 oz sizzler, 2 eggs, american fries or shredded hashbrowns, toast and jelly$15.99
- Eye Opener
Just Enough! 2 eggs, coice of meat OR potatoes, toast and jelly$8.99
- Family Muffin
English muffin topped with egg and cheese and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage patty.$6.49
- Breakfast Burrito$8.99
- Byron Sunrise
Mini Breakfast. One egg, toast and jelly, and beverage$6.49
- 'Our Family's' Benedict
Shaved ham, english muffin, eggs, and hollandaise sauce.$9.49
- 1 Egg & Toast$4.49
- 2 Eggs & Toast
2 eggs, toast and jelly$5.49
- 3 Eggs & Toast$6.49
- Toast & Jelly$2.99
- Avocado Toast
2 eggs, any style, with 1 piece of toast and avocado.$8.99
- Biscuits and Gravy
2 Biscuits smothered in country gravy$7.99
- 1/2 Biscuits and Gravy
1 Biscuit smothered in country gravy$5.99
- Cup of Oatmeal/Grits
Choice of Oatmeal or Grits$3.99
- Bowl of Oatmeal/Grits
Choice of Oatmeal or Grits$4.59
- 1 - Pancake$4.99
- 2 - Pancakes - Short Stack
2 Big, Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes *add blueberries, pecans, or raisins, (a small upcharge may apply)$7.49
- French Toast - 1 pc$4.49
- French Toast - 2 pcs$6.99
- Waffle$7.49
- Tri-fecta
1 Waffle, 2 eggs, 2 bacon or 2 links$11.99
- 2 by 2
2 eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes$8.99
- 2 by 2 by 2
2 eggs, 2 buttermilk pancakes, and meat$10.99
- Cheese Omelet$8.99
- Corned Beef Hash Omelet
Corned Beef Hash and swiss cheese$12.49
- Family Omelet
Mushroom, bacon, green peppers, potatoes, and cheese$11.99
- Ham and Cheese Omelet$10.99
- Meat Lovers Omelet
Ham, sausage, bacon, and cheese$12.49
- Plain Omelet$7.99
- Veggie Omelet
Mushrooms, onions, tomato, green peppers, and cheese$10.99
- Western Omelet
Ham, green peppers, onions, and cheese$11.99
- All the Meats Skillet
Bacon, ham, sausage & cheddar cheese. With Red Skinned potatoes, scrambled eggs, and sausage gravy. Served with your choice of toast.$13.99
- Garden Skillet
Green pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom, & cheddar cheese with red skinned mashed potatoes. Served with 2 eggs, any style, on top.$12.99
- Matty P's Skillet
Bacon, diced tomato, onion, cheddar cheese with Tator Tots and 2 eggs, any style.$12.99
- Uncle Ken's Skillet
Bacon, sausage, onion, pepperjack cheese, and tator tots. Served with 2 eggs, any style, and a dollup of sour cream.$12.99
- Ham, Bacon, or Sausage$4.49
- Shredded Hashbrowns$4.99
- American Fries$4.99
- Tator Tots$4.99
- Corned Beef Hash$4.99
- Cup of Sausage Gravy$1.49
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.99
- Red Skin Potaoes$4.99
- Yuck$8.99
- 1 Biscuit$1.49
- 1 Link$1.99
- 1 Patty$2.99
- 1 Slice of Toast$1.99
- 1/2 Grits$2.99
- 1/2 Yuck$7.99
- 2 Bacon$2.99
- 2 Biscuits$2.99
- 2 Eggs$2.99
- 2 Links$2.99
- 3 Bacon$4.49
- 3 Eggs$3.99
- Bagel w/Cream Cheese$3.99
- Bowl of Cereal$2.99
- Breakfast Ham$4.49
- Corned Beef Hash$4.99
- Croissant$2.49
- Grits$3.99
- Honey$1.49
- Loaded Oatmeal$6.49
- Muffin$3.99
- One Bacon$1.99
- One Egg$1.50
- Sausage Links$4.49
- Side Avacado With Tomato$4.49
- Muffin (Copy)$3.99
- Side Of Hollandaise$1.49
- pecan glaze$0.99
- OUT OF STOCK2 French Toasts and 2 MeatsOUT OF STOCK$8.99
- 1blue Pancake W/1 Link Or I Bac$5.79
- OUT OF STOCKChicken And WafflesOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- Western Croissant$9.99
- Meatlover Quesadilla$10.99
- OUT OF STOCK1 Egg, 1 Toast, and 1 MeatOUT OF STOCK$5.99
- OUT OF STOCK1/2 Biscuits and GravyOUT OF STOCK$5.49
- Breakfast Burrito$9.99
- Western Quesadilla$10.99
- OUT OF STOCKFamily Muffin with CoffeeOUT OF STOCK$8.49
- OUT OF STOCK1 Pan W/ 1 Egg And CoffeeOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- Meatlovers Croissant W/coffee$10.99
- OUT OF STOCKMixed Berry Glaze WaffleOUT OF STOCK$7.49
- OUT OF STOCKStuffed French Toast W/ Mixed BerryOUT OF STOCK$8.49
- OUT OF STOCKFrench Toast W/strawberry GlazeOUT OF STOCK$6.99
- OUT OF STOCKGrand DaddyOUT OF STOCK$6.99
- OUT OF STOCKOatmeal & CoffeeOUT OF STOCK$5.99
- OUT OF STOCKSATURDAY - Breakfast BurritoOUT OF STOCK$9.49
- SATURDAY - 2 FRENCH TOAST AND 2 MEAT$8.99
- OUT OF STOCKAvocado ToastOUT OF STOCK$8.99
- OUT OF STOCKMulti grain WaffleOUT OF STOCK$7.49
- OUT OF STOCKMultigrain Pancake and 1 MeatOUT OF STOCK$6.99
- OUT OF STOCKBerry Waffle W/ MeatOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKBowl Of Oatmeal With ToppingsOUT OF STOCK$6.49
- OUT OF STOCKPumpkin WaffleOUT OF STOCK$6.99
- OUT OF STOCKPumpkin Cake and 1 MeatOUT OF STOCK$6.99
- OUT OF STOCKStrawberry Cr Chz CrepeOUT OF STOCK$5.99
- OUT OF STOCKCin Sugar Waffle W/ 2meatOUT OF STOCK$8.49
- OUT OF STOCKSmores WaffleOUT OF STOCK$6.99
- OUT OF STOCKMuffin W FruitOUT OF STOCK$6.99
Desserts
- Sundae$4.99
- Pie Slice
Choose from our fabulous assortment of Homemade Pies$5.49
- York Peppermint Patty$0.50
- Carrot Cake$5.49
- Coconut Cream Dessert$4.99
- Malt or Shake$5.49
- Hot Fudge Sundae$6.49
- 1 Scoop of Ice Cream$2.49
- Whole Peanut Butter Pie$16.99
- Whole Fruit Pie$14.99
- Whole Coconut Cream Dessert$44.99
- Whole Carrot Cake$44.99
- Strawberry Shortcake$3.99
- Oreo Dessert$4.99
- Gluten Free/Vegan Peanut Butter Tart$5.99
- OUT OF STOCKPumpkin CakeOUT OF STOCK$4.49
- Pecan Pie$4.49
- Almond Bar$4.99
- Gooey Butter Cake$5.49
- Whole Pan Almond Bar$34.99
- Bar\brownie Alamode$5.99
- Lemon Blueberry Bar$4.00
- Walnut Brownie Cake$4.50
- Protien Balls$3.49
- Cheescake$4.50
- Rootbeer Float$5.99
- Plain Brownie$4.00
Kids menu
- Kids - Chicken Tenders
Comes with one side and small drink$6.49
- Kids - Grilled Cheese
Comes with one side and small drink$5.49
- Kids - Beef Hotdog
Comes with one side and small drink$4.99
- Kids - Macaroni and Cheese
Comes with one side and small drink$5.49
- Kids - Chicken Nuggets
Comes with one side and small drink$5.49
- Kids - Hamburger
Comes with one side and small drink$5.49
- Kids - Cheeseburger
Comes with one side and small drink$5.99
- Kids - One Pancake & One Bacon or Sausage Link
Comes with a small drink$5.49
- Kids - One French Toast and One Bacon or Sasuage Link
Comes with a small drink$5.49
- Kids - One egg, One Toast, & One Bacon or Sausage Link
Comes with a small drink$5.49
Lunch & Dinner Extras
- OUT OF STOCK1 Chicken NuggetOUT OF STOCK$0.99
- 1 Chicken Tender$1.99
- Chicken Salad Scoop$4.99
- Diet Plate$8.99
- Egg Salad Sandwich$4.99
- Egg Salad Scoop$2.99
- Garlic Toast$1.49
- Honey$0.99
- Hot dog$4.49
- Pint of Ranch Dressing$3.79
- Pint of Soup$8.99
- Potato Salad Scoop$1.99
- Quart of Soup$10.99
- OUT OF STOCKQuesadillaOUT OF STOCK$12.99
- Roll$0.99
- OUT OF STOCKSide of FluffOUT OF STOCK$3.99
- Tuna Salad Scoop$4.99
- York Peppermint Patty$0.47
- BBQ Sanwich ONLY$6.49
- 1/2 Dozen Muffins$17.99
- 12 Muffins (dozen)$29.99
- 1/2 Dozen Sweet Rolls$19.99
- 12 Sweet Rolls (Dozen)$34.99
- 1 Pc Cod$3.99
- 1/4 Burger Patty$4.99
- Grilled Chix Breast$5.49
- Sizzler Steak$7.99
- whole tomato$1.99
Lunch Specials
- Goulash with Garlic Toast$8.99
- Tuna or Chicken Salad Scoop with Tossed Salad
A scoop of fresh homemade chicken or tuna salad served beside a tossed salad with your choice of dressing.$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKgrilled ham and cheese w/ garlic parmasean friesOUT OF STOCK$11.99
- OUT OF STOCK1/2 Hot Swiss Steak SandwichOUT OF STOCK$8.99
- OUT OF STOCKPulled pork w\potato saladOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKPulled Pork W/ Curly FriesOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKBeef BBQ and FriesOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKBBQ W/soupOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- Fishwich W/ Curly Fries$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKHot Swiss Steak Sandwich W/ PotatoesOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKHot Turkey SandwichOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKTurkey DinnerOUT OF STOCK$14.99
- OUT OF STOCKSwiss Steak w/mashedOUT OF STOCK$12.99
- 1/2 Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$10.49
- OUT OF STOCKPork Tend Sand With ChipsOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCK1/2 Tuna Melt with SoupOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKHam Dinner W/ Cheesy PotatoesOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKBeef Stew W/ Roll Or Garlic BreadOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCK1/2 Chicken Salad Melt with SoupOUT OF STOCK$8.99
- OUT OF STOCKGrilled Cheese with SoupOUT OF STOCK$6.99
- OUT OF STOCKGrilled Ham & Cheese w/ Onion RingsOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCK1/2 Hot Turkey SandwichOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKChicken Salad Croiss W/sweet potato FriesOUT OF STOCK$8.99
- Chicken Tenders and Fries$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKReuben W/Potato SaladOUT OF STOCK$10.99
- OUT OF STOCKPulled Pork W/ Cheesy PotatoesOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKChicken Salad Croissant with FruitOUT OF STOCK$8.99
- OUT OF STOCKPot Roast With Mashed PotatoOUT OF STOCK$12.99
- OUT OF STOCKHam w/cheesy PotatoesOUT OF STOCK$10.99
- OUT OF STOCKTaco SaladOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKClub Croissant with ChipsOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKSummer SaladOUT OF STOCK$10.99
- OUT OF STOCKBeef StroganoffOUT OF STOCK$10.99
- OUT OF STOCK1/2 Tuna Melt with FruitOUT OF STOCK$7.49
- OUT OF STOCKReuben With FriesOUT OF STOCK$11.99
- OUT OF STOCK1/2 Chicken Salad Melt With FriesOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKBuffalo Wings and FriesOUT OF STOCK$7.49
- OUT OF STOCKChicken Salad Croissant with Potato SaladOUT OF STOCK$8.99
- OUT OF STOCKClub Croissant with FruitOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKCod with FriesOUT OF STOCK$10.99
- OUT OF STOCK1/2 Hot Meatloaf SandwichOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKCrispy Chicken Deluxe with FriesOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKLiver & Onions with MashedOUT OF STOCK$8.99
- OUT OF STOCKMeatloaf and Mashed PotatoesOUT OF STOCK$6.99
- OUT OF STOCKMeatloaf With Chzy PotatoesOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKPulled Pork and Curly FriesOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKSouthwest Chicken WrapOUT OF STOCK$8.99
- OUT OF STOCKSpicy Chicken Sandwich With Potato SaladOUT OF STOCK$10.99
- OUT OF STOCKSpicy Chx With FriesOUT OF STOCK$11.99
- OUT OF STOCKBox LunchOUT OF STOCK$12.99
- OUT OF STOCKTurkey Pest Melt W/friesOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKChili Cheese Dog W/friesOUT OF STOCK$6.99
- OUT OF STOCKHomemade Muffin W/ FruitOUT OF STOCK$6.99
- OUT OF STOCKSpaghetti & meatballsOUT OF STOCK$8.99
- OUT OF STOCKRueben Sandwich W/ FruitOUT OF STOCK$10.99
- OUT OF STOCK1/3 lb. Bacon Cheeseburger W/ FriesOUT OF STOCK$10.99
- OUT OF STOCKChipotle Chicken Ranch Wrap W/ ColeslawOUT OF STOCK$10.99
- OUT OF STOCKPulled Turkey Sandwich W/ SoupOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKCrispy Chix Dlx with pot saladOUT OF STOCK$9.99
Salads & More
- Bowl of Soup
Every Soup is homemade$6.49
- Cup of Soup$4.99
- Dutch Treat
Choose two from the following: Muffin, Tossed Salad, Bowl of Soup$9.99
- Cold Plate with Homemade Muffin
Homemade muffin, Tuna or Chicken Salad with fresh fruit and cottage cheese$12.99
- Family Signature Salad
A generous portion of mixed greens topped with golden chicken tenders, sliced eggs, shredded cheddar cheese and tomoatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.$12.99
- Chef's Salad
Choose from ham or turkey. Served with tomoatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, and sliced egg on top of crisp iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing.$10.99
- Tossed Salad
Served with shredded cheddar cheese, cucumber, and croutons.$4.99
- Tuna or Chicken Salad Scoop with Tossed Salad
A scoop of fresh homemade chicken or tuna salad served beside a tossed salad with your choice of dressing.$9.99
- Chicken BLT Salad
Grilled chicken breast on fresh lettuce with tomoatoes, bacon, sliced egg, cucumber, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.$14.99
- Summer Salad
Grilled Chicken breast, strawberries, pecans, served on fresh spinach with poppyseed dressing.$12.99
- 1 lb. Chicken Salad$7.99
- 1/2 lb. Chicken Salad$4.99
- 1 lb. Potato Salad$5.49
- 1 lb. Pea & Peanut Salad$5.99
- 1 lb. Tuna Salad$7.99
- 1 lb. Coleslaw$4.99
- 1 lb. Fruit Salad$7.99
- OUT OF STOCK1 lb. Egg SaladOUT OF STOCK$4.99
Sandwiches
- Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Decilious slow cooked roast beef served with mashed potatoes, gravy$13.49
- 1/2 Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$10.49
- 1/4 lb Hamburger$7.49
- 1/4 lb. Cheeseburger$8.49
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with tender bacon with American Cheese$13.99
- Mushroom Burger
Topped with sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese.$13.49
- Western Burger
Topped with our unique blend of golden BBQ sauce, juicy bacon and crispy onion rings & Swiss cheese.$13.49
- Olive Burger Deluxe
This Family favorite is a quarter pounder served with mayo, lettuce, tomoato and our own homeade olive sauce.$10.99
- Ranch Burger
Topped with onion rings, ranch dressing, Swiss cheese$13.49
- BLT
Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.$11.99
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our homemade chicken salad, served in your choice of bread or wrap garnished with lettuce.$10.99
- Fishwich
Deep-fried beer battered cod on a bun garnished with lettuce, cheese and tartar sauce.$12.49
- Grilled Cheese$6.49
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$11.49
- Slim Gem
Shaved Hickory Ham and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on grilled Hoagie bun.$11.49
- Chicken Salad Melt$11.99
- Clubmelt
Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, American & Swiss cheese, served DLX on grilled 9 grain bread$13.49
- Patty Melt
This juice quarter pounder is cooked the way you like it & smothered with sauteed onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye.$11.49
- Tunamelt
Tuna salad melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye$11.49
- Turkey Pesto Melt
Turkey, swiss cheese, pesto mayo, tomato, and lettuce served on sourdough bread.$12.99
- Tunafish Sandwich$9.99
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken, red hot mayo, pepper jack cheese, and bacon served deluxe on a bun.$13.49
- CBA
Chicken Breast, bacon, avocado, pesto mayo, Swiss Cheese on a bun.$13.99
- Smothered Grilled Chicken$13.99
- French Dip
Onion, green pepper, Swiss cheese with Au Jus on a hoagie bun.$12.99
- Reuben$12.99
- Chicken Salad Wrap$11.49
- Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken breast, avacado, bacon, Swiss Cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato served in a flour tortilla.$13.49
- Chicken Tender Ranch Wrap
Crispy Chicken Tenders, tomato, lettuce, and ranch served in a flour tortilla.$11.49
Combos
Sides
- American Fries$4.99
- Coleslaw$3.49
- Cup of Fruit$4.99
- Cup of Soup$4.59
- Curly Fries$4.99
- French Fries$4.49
- Onion Rings$5.49
- Potato Salad$3.49
- Red Skinned Potatoes$4.99
- Shredded Hashbrowns$4.99
- Side of Mashed Potatoes and Gravy$3.99
- Tator Tots$4.99
- Tossed Salad$4.99
- Warm Apples with Cinnamon$3.99
- Applesauce$1.99
- Red skinned potatoes$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
- Cottage Cheese$3.49
The BFR Classics
- Slow Cooked Beef Pot Roast
Marinated, seasoned and slow cooked pot roast drizzled with beef gravy will melt in your mouth.$14.99
- Chicken Tenders
3 pieced of juicy all white meat chicken, deep fried to perfection. Try it with our signature sweet honey mustard sauce.$11.99
- Ham Dinner
A classic home town dinner. Hickory smoked old fashioned Ham generously sliced in 10 oz steaks$11.49
- Family's Famous Liver & Onions
One of our most popular dishes! Tender calves liver topped with a ton of glazed onions$10.99
- Battered Cod
Three pieces of delcious beer battered Cod fried to a golden brown$12.49
- Sizzler Steak
Expertly cut from the bottom sirloin. This 6 ounce sizzler offers a flavorful steak experience.$13.99
- Wing Basket$14.49
- Lake Perch$15.99
- 1/2 Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$10.49
- Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Decilious slow cooked roast beef served with mashed potatoes, gravy$13.49
Seasonal Specials
- Reuben Mac & Cheese$12.99
- Buffalo chicken Mac & cheese$12.99
- OUT OF STOCKChicken Bacon Avocado WrapOUT OF STOCK$10.99
- Egg Salad w/ Fruit & chips$8.99
- OUT OF STOCKBanana Pecan PancakeOUT OF STOCK$4.49
- OUT OF STOCKBLT w/ Potato FriesOUT OF STOCK$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKMixed Berry LemonadeOUT OF STOCK$3.99
- Pumpkin spiced latte$4.99
- Rootbeer Float$5.99
- Nitro Float$7.99
- Pumpkin waffle$8.99
- BFR bread bowl$7.99
- Strawberry Shortcake$3.99
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate$3.29
- Meatlover Quesadilla$10.99
- Western Quesadilla$10.99
- Soup/salad/roll$13.99