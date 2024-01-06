2x points now for loyalty members
C C Diner & Ice Cream
Food
Appetizers
- Fresh Cut Fries$5.99
We cut’em fresh, and they are not cardboard flavored. They can be rich and juicy.
- Nacho Fries$6.99
- Beer Battered Fries$5.99
Consistently good, if you don’t like fresh fries.
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
Golden browned sweetness
- Tater Tots$5.99
Better than you remember as a kid
- Nacho Tots$6.99
- Onion Rings$6.99
Beer battered for your enjoyment
- Deep Fried Mushrooms$6.99
Hard to find these days. Maybe we have them today?
- Cheese Bombs$7.29Out of stock
White cheddar cheese and lightly breaded. A flavor explosion.
- Garlic Cheese Bombs$7.29
White Cheddar cheese and garlic italian seasoning in the breading. Even bigger flavor explosion.
- Chicken Nuggets$5.99
Biscuit breaded chicken chunks, really good and kinda classy
- Chicken Strip Basket$9.99
Delicious chicken strips with a lightly zesty breading, battered fries on the side
- Pickle Fries$6.99
Dill pickles, breaded and deep fried. Dip them in burger sauce
- Corn Dog$4.99
Pancake battered hot dog on a stick. Fair fare at a fair price.
Burgers
- Our Classic$7.49
Quarter pound Patty on a potato roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle and our burger sauce. Add cheese or bacon, and make it a double!
- Cheeseburger$7.99
- Double Cheese Burger$9.49
Just like our Cheeseburger but for those who want more meat and cheese.
- Double Hamburger$8.49
Our classic with an extra 1/4 CAB patty.
- Kids Cheese Burger$6.29
Simple Cheese Burger for kids, with ketchup and pickles.
- Ortega Burger$8.99
Quarter pound Patty on a potato roll with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pepper jack cheese and a green ortega chile
- Avocado Burger$9.99
Quarter pound Patty on a potato roll with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pepper jack cheese avocado and two strips of bacon
- Swiss Mushroom Burger$8.99
Quarter pound Patty on a potato roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle and our burger sauce, topped with swiss cheese and mushrooms
- The Bacon Blue Beauty Burger$9.99
Quarter pound Patty on a potato roll with lettuce, tomato, topped with our special bacon bleu cheese sauce and two strips of bacon
- The Ghost Pepper Ranch Burger$9.99
Quarter pound Patty on a potato roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheddar cheese, two strips of bacon, topped with crispy jalapenos and our ghost pepper ranch sauce
- The Smothered Chili Burger$8.99
Quarter pound Patty on an open faced potato roll topped with chili, cheese and onion
- The New Jersey Burger$9.99
Quarter pound Patty on a potato roll with pickle, mayo, mustard, cheddar cheese and pepper jack topped with sliced pastrami
- The Hawaiian Burger$9.99
Quarter pound Patty on a potato roll with mozzarella, pineapple, ham, bacon and teriyaki
- The Steakhouse Burger$16.99
Quarter pound Patty on top of a quarter pound of sliced sirloin, a potato roll. Mozzarella and provolone cheese with our steakhouse sauce, pickles and crispy onions
Baconater
- The Baconater$14.99
½ pound Wagyu patty on a potato roll, two slices of american cheese, four strips of bacon and our burger sauce. Served with fries.
- The Southwest Baconater$16.99
½ pound Wagyu patty on a potato roll, two slices of pepper jack cheese, four strips of bacon and our chipotle mayo with onion straws. Served with fries
- The Nashville Baconater$16.99
½ pound Wagyu patty on a potato roll, two slices of cheddar cheese, four strips of bacon and our nashville hot sauce topped with pulled bacon. Served with sweet potato fries
- The Texas Baconater$16.99
½ pound Wagyu patty on a potato roll, two slices of pepper jack cheese, four strips of bacon mustard and bbq sauce, plus lettuce, tomato pickle and onion, topped with three onion rings. Served with fries.
- The Boom Boom Baconater$16.99
½ pound Wagyu patty on a potato roll, two slices of Muenster cheese, four strips of bacon and our creamy sweet chile Boom Boom sauce. Topped with cheese bombs and Served with fries.
- The Peanut Butter Baconater$14.99
½ pound Wagyu patty on a potato roll, two slices of american cheese, four strips of bacon and delicious peanut butter. Served with fries
Sandwiches/Salads
- Patty Melt$8.99
Two quarter pound patties, two slices of swiss cheese and grilled onions on grilled rye bread
- Turkey Melt$8.99
Sliced turkey breast, cheddar cheese, two strips of bacon, mayo and tomato on grilled sourdough
- Philly Cheese Steak$9.99
Shaved sirloin steak with grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms on a buttered hoagie roll. Topped with two slices of swiss cheese.
- BLT$7.99
Bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo on grilled texas toast
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Six oz seasoned and grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, burger sauce on a potato roll.
- The Veggie Burger$8.99
Corn, rice, cheese and mushroom cooked into a patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle and burger sauce on a potato roll
- The Fantaschick$7.29
Crispy fried chicken breast, muenster cheese, sweet honey mustard and pickles on texas toast. It’s even better than you think.
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Crispy chicken breast, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato on a potato roll.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Crispy chicken breast or grilled, lettuce, tomato and ranch or blue cheese sauce on a potato roll.
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$6.29
Sliced honey ham, two slices of american cleese on texas toast
- Grilled Cheese$5.29
Two slices of american cheese on texas toast
- Hot Dog$6.49
¼ pound all beef hotdog on a hoagie roll
- CC Club Croissant$9.99
Sliced turkey breast, avocado, two slices of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a croissant roll
- Pastrami sandwich$9.69
Pastrami with melted pepper jack, mustard, mayo and pickles.
- Chicken Salad$9.99
Crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar cheese, your choice of dressing. Ranch, bleu cheese or burger sauce
- The Smothered Chili Dog$6.99
Open faced Hot dog on a hoagie roll topped with chili, cheese and onion
- Bowl of Chili$5.99
Ice Cream
- Ice Cream Scoop$1.53+
Seriously, more flavors than you think. You can get it in a cup too
- Sundaes$5.49
Raspberry, blackberry, strawberry, caramel, chocolate, hot fudge, marshmallow, cherries, nuts, whip cream…so many toppings too. Pick your flavors and add them
- Milkshake$6.29
Any flavor we have, add toppings.
- Cereal Shake$6.29
Add Captain Crunch, Cookie Crisp, Fruity Pebbles, Cocco Puffs or Lucky Charms to any milk shake.
- Banana Split$7.49
Enough said.
- Malt$6.49
- Root Beer Float$4.99
Specials
- The Big Game Baconater$16.99
Half pound patty of blended Wagyu beef, Boar and Elk meat with cheddar cheese, pickles, bacon and onion straws. It's topped with our proprietary steakhouse sauce and habanero bacon jam.
- Nashville Chicken Sandwich$8.29
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast doused with Nashville hot sauce and topped with ColeSlaw. Sweet Honey Mustard and pickles on Texas Toast
- The CC Special$9.99
Quarter pound Patty on a potato roll with ColeSlaw, American Cheese, Zesty Sauce, Bacon and French Fries! Too good to miss.
- C.BA. Wrap$6.99
Two chicken strips or Grilled Chicken wrapped in a jumbo tortilla with tomato, lettuce, avocado and bacon, then juiced up with our house made ranch.
- BBQ Chicken Wrap$6.99
Two chicken strips or Grilled Chicken wrapped in a jumbo tortilla with tomato, lettuce, diced onion, and crispy onions. Topped with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce
- Buffalo Bleu Chicken Wrap$6.99
Two chicken strips or Grilled Chicken wrapped in a jumbo tortilla with tomato, lettuce, bacon and our proprietary bacon bleu sauce.
- Salted Caramel Doughnut Sundae
Old Fashioned Doughnut topped with ice cream, caramel, whipped cream and dusted with coarse salt.