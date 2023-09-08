C & E Southern Bites Restaurant Inc 23520 Overland Drive STE 124
Seafood
Fried Catfish Only 1/2 lb
1/2 or pound of hand breaded fish with roll
Fried Catfish Only 1 pound
A pound of hand breaded fish 3-4 pieces with roll
Fried Catfish Sandwich 1/2 lb
2-3 pcs of Fillets on a Brioche Bun with your choice of Toppings (Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle)
Fried Catfish Sandwich 1 lb
3-4 Fillets on a Brioche Bun with your choice of Toppings (Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle)
Fried Catfish 1/2 lb Platter
Hand breaded fish with 2 sides, 2-3 pcs Hawaiian roll or Cornbread
Fried Catfish 1 lb Platter
Hand breaded fish with 2 sides, 3-4 pcs Hawaiian roll or Cornbread
Fried Whiting Fish A la carte 1/2 lb
Hand breaded fish with Hawaiian Roll
Fried Whiting Fish A la carte 1 lb
Hand breaded fish with Hawaiian Roll
Fried Whiting Fish Platter 1/2 lb
Hand breaded fish with 2 sides, 2-3 pcs w/ Hawaiian roll or Cornbread
Fried Whiting Fish Platter 1 lb
Hand breaded fish with 2 sides, 3-4 pcs w/ Hawaiian roll or Cornbread
Fried Whiting Fish Sandwich 1/2 lb
2-3 pcs of Fillets on a Brioche Bun with your choice of Toppings (Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle)
Fried Whiting Fish Sandwich 1 lb
3-4pcs of Fillets on a Brioche Bun with your choice of Toppings (Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle)
Fried Shrimp Platter 12 pcs
Jumbo Shrimp with 2 sides with Hawaiian roll or cornbread
Fried Shrimp Platter 18 pcs
Jumbo Shrimp with 2 sides with Hawaiian roll or cornbread
Fried Shrimp with Roll Only 12 pcs
12 Hand breaded Jumbo Shrimp with Hawaiian Roll
Fried Shrimp with Roll Only 18 pcs
18 Hand breaded Jumbo Shrimp with Hawaiian Roll
Chicken
Party Fried Wings A la carte 8 Wings
8 Party Wings, comes with a Hawaiian Roll
Party Fried Wings A la carte 10 Wings
10 Party Wings, comes with a Hawaiian Roll
Party Fried Wings A la carte 15 Wings
15 Party Wings, comes with 2 Hawaiian Roll
Party Fried Wings A la carte 20 Wings
20 Party Wings, comes with 3 Hawaiian Roll
Party Fried Wings A la carte 30 Wings
30 Party Wings, comes with 6 Hawaiian Roll
Party Fried Wings A la carte 50 Wings
50 Party Wings, comes with a dozen Hawaiian Roll
Party Fried Wings Platter 8 Wings
Includes 8 Party Wings, and two sides with Hawaiian Roll or Cornbread
Party Fried Wings Platter 10 Wings
Includes 10 Party Wings, and two sides with Hawaiian Roll or Cornbread
Party Fried Wings Platter 15 Wings
Includes 15 Party Wings, and two sides with Hawaiian Roll or Cornbread
Full Size Wings 4 A la carte
Full Size Wings, comes with a Hawaiian Roll
Full Size Wings 6 A la carte
Full Size Wings, comes with a Hawaiian Roll
Full Size Wings 10 A la carte
Full Size Wings, comes with a Hawaiian Roll
Full Size Wings 4 Platter
Four Full Size Wings with 2 Sides and Hawaiian Roll or Cornbread
Full Size Wings 6 Platter
Six Full Size Wings with 2 Sides and Hawaiian Roll or Cornbread
Chicken Tenders A la carte 4
Chicken Tenders A la carte 6
Six Tenders with Hawaiian Roll
Chicken Tenders A la carte 25
10 Tenders with Hawaiian Roll
Chicken Tenders Platter 4
Tenders with 2 sides Hawaiian Roll
Chicken Tenders Platter 6
Six Jumbo Tender Strips with your choice of 2 sides and Hawaiian Roll or Cornbread
A La Carte Sides
Coleslaw Small
4 oz cup (small) size homemade coleslaw
Coleslaw Regular
Regular (8oz) size homemade coleslaw
Mac n Cheese
Made from Scratch - Made with multiple types of cheese. Egg is not used
Cajun Mac n Cheese
Made from Scratch - Made with multiple types of cheese. + Includes sausage, bell peppers, onion, and cajun seasoning. Egg is not used
Fried Okra
Handful or two of Fried Okra
Hush Puppies
A Dozen of Hushpuppies (12)
Greens
Collard Greens mad with smoked turkey
Potato Salad
Southern Candied Yams
Hawaiian Roll
Cornbread
Sweet Cornbread