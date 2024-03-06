C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.
Rotisserie Chicken with Sides
Pastas with Chicken
Pastas (No Chicken)
- Smokey (No Chicken)$7.60
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
- Chicken & Artichoke Linguine (No Chicken)$7.35
with tasso, garlic, tomato and herbs
- Primavera Linguine (No Chicken)$10.60
Vegetables tossed in a light clam broth with olive oil, garlic, and herbs
- Mac & Cheese$7.55
Corkscrew Pasta, 4 cheeses and a hint of bacon
Sandwiches
Salads
- Caesar Salad$6.00+
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
- House Salad$6.00+
Honey Mustard Dressing Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.25+
1/4 White Chicken Deboned Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
- Chicken House Salad$12.25+
Honey Mustard Dressing, 1/4 White Chicken Deboned Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
Entrees
Bird By Iteself (No Sides)
- Whole Chicken Solo$16.50
- 1/2 Chicken Solo$8.65
- 1/4 Chicken White Solo$6.25
- 1/4 Chicken Dark Solo$5.25
- Drumstick Solo$1.35
For orders larger than 5 drumsticks, please call the store to check for availability since we only cook whole chickens and at times are unable to accommodate larger drumstick orders.
- Thigh Solo$3.00
Sides
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Beverages
Extras
Catering | Per Person | 10 or more People
- Catering Order DeliveryOut of stock
Delivery for catering orders of 10 or more people only, 24 hour notice required. If less than 24 hours or delivery is more than 5 miles from store location, please call the store for delivery availability. Enter address and requested delivery time in the Special Instructions box below. Delivery schedule is based on driver availability, existing caterings, and requested delivery time. We will contact you if there is a conflict.
- Serving Utensils
We offer metal tongs and spoons that are $2.50 each and are yours to keep and use for your next catering. Please select your corresponding catering items and additional utensils if necessary.
- Smoked Chicken Pasta, Salad, & Bread$11.85
Smoked Chicken with Penne pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
- Chicken, Salad, Penne Pasta with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, & Bread$11.20
Wood fired rotisserie chicken, House or Caesar salad, penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce (the Smokey, just without chicken) and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
- Chicken, Smashed Potatoes, Salad, & Bread$9.30
Wood fired rotisserie chicken, horseradish smashed potatoes, salad, & homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
- Chicken and Artichoke Linguine, Salad, & Bread$11.50
Chicken and Artichoke with linguine in a tomato and garlic sauce, House or Caesar salad, and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
- Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, Salad, & Bread$7.75
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce (no Chicken), House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
- Mac and Cheese, Salad, & Bread$7.75
Mac and Cheese (Corkscrew pasta, 4 cheeses and a hint of bacon), House or Caesar salad, and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
- Chicken, Smashed Potatoes, Vinaigrette Cole Slaw, & Bread$8.60
Wood fired rotisserie chicken, horseradish smashed potatoes, vinaigrette cole slaw & homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
- Gallon of Iced Tea$6.00
CATERING ORDERS ONLY: Sweet, Unsweet, or Raspberry Unsweet Tea. Each Gallon serves 10-12 people. Please indicate in the Special Requests box if you would like us to include cups and/or ice.
- 2 Liter$5.00
CATERING ORDERS ONLY: Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, or Sprite. Each 2 Liter serves 5-8 people. Please indicate in the Special Requests box if you would like us to include cups and/or ice.