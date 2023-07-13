Ice Cream

Cones

Single Scoop

$4.00

Double Scoop

$4.99

Triple Scoop

$5.99

Mali Kiddie Cone

$2.49

Sundaes & Shakes

Cora Fudge & Caramel Sundae

$6.59

Bill Weaver Fudge Brownie

$6.59

Thelma's Strawberry Sundae

$5.99

Wendy's Fruit Smoothie

$4.99

Mangonada

$6.99

Root Beer Float

$6.99

Tot

$7.49

Big Boy Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.99

C&W Funnel Cake

$8.99

Small Milkshake

$5.99

Large Milkshake

$7.99

Banana Split

$7.59

Food

Grill

BLT

$5.99

4 piece wings

$8.99

6 piece wings

$10.99

8 piece wings

$14.99

Philly cheese steak

$7.99

Philly chicken steak

$7.99

Philly jackfruit

$7.99

Hamburger

$5.99

Grilled cheese

$4.99

Pulled Pork

$6.99

Pulled chicken

$6.99

Loaded fries with meat

$6.99

Fries

$2.99

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Lettuce

Tomato

Cheese

Onions

$0.50

Pickles

Bacon

$1.00

Egg

$1.00

Mayo

Ketchup

C&W sauce

Sweet potatoes fries

$2.99

lemon pepper

Ranch

BBQ sauce

Mild

Spicy

Deli

Ham / Turkey

$5.99

Roast Beef

$6.99

Corn Beef

$6.99

Chicken Salad

$5.99

Tuna Salad

$5.99

Veggie Wrap

Daily specials

Monday - Mighty Burger and fries

$6.59

Tuesday - Turkey sandwich

$6.99

Wednesday - 4pc wings

$6.99

Thursday - Beef polish

$6.99

Friday - Fish sandwich

$7.99

Saturday - Fried Bologna

$4.99

Drinks

Can drinks

Beverage

$1.99