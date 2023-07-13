C&W Market and Ice Cream Parlor 1903 Church Street
Ice Cream
Sundaes & Shakes
Food
Grill
BLT
$5.99
4 piece wings
$8.99
6 piece wings
$10.99
8 piece wings
$14.99
Philly cheese steak
$7.99
Philly chicken steak
$7.99
Philly jackfruit
$7.99
Hamburger
$5.99
Grilled cheese
$4.99
Pulled Pork
$6.99
Pulled chicken
$6.99
Loaded fries with meat
$6.99
Fries
$2.99
Cheeseburger
$6.99
Lettuce
Tomato
Cheese
Onions
$0.50
Pickles
Bacon
$1.00
Egg
$1.00
Mayo
Ketchup
C&W sauce
Sweet potatoes fries
$2.99
lemon pepper
Ranch
BBQ sauce
Mild
Spicy
Daily specials
Drinks
Can drinks
C&W Market and Ice Cream Parlor 1903 Church Street Location and Ordering Hours
(847) 859-6260
Open now • Closes at 8PM