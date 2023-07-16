CABANA LIVE Sanford, FL
Non-Alcoholic Bev
Non- Alcoholic
Food
Flatbreads
Play Ball Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese, marinara, pepperoni and sprinkled with parmesan.
Knock Out Three Cheese
Marinara base topped with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese.
Veggie Lover
Olive oil base, bell peppers, red onions, sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, feta cheese, topped with arugula.
Buffalo Chicken
Mozzarella cheese, grilled buffalo chicken, caramelized onions, and apple cider smoked bacon with a drizzle of buffalo sauce.
Caprese
Olive oil base, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, drizzled balsamic glaze and topped with arugula.
Grilled Steak & Feta
Olive oil base, grilled steak, red onions, feta cheese, mushrooms, red pepper and topped with arugula.
Kickoffs
Garlic Cheese Curds
Traditional cheese curds meet its match with our irresistible garlic bread cheese curds that pair perfectly with your choice of dipping sauce.
Smoked Fish Dip
Our smoked fish dip contains a mix of mahi, wahoo, and whitefish. Served with pita bread, cucumbers, carrot sticks and pickled jalapenos.
Loaded Potato Crisps
Our crispy potato chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, fried onion crinkles and sour cream.
Game Time Nachos
Our potato crisps topped with melted cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, avocado, sour cream, shredded lettuce and pico de galo. -Enhance your nachos with your choice of steak or chicken.
Coconut Shrimp
6 Coconut crusted crispy fried shrimp served with coconut cream dipping sauce.
Poutine
Our crispy french fries and garlic cheese curds topped with brown gravy.
Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy Spinach and Artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese. Served with pita bread.
Mac and Cheese Bites
Our creamy mac and cheese bites are a mixture of Romano parmesan American aged white cheddar cheese and smoked gouda in a lightly battered bite- sized nugget. Serves with your choice of dipping sauce.
Little League
Mac and Cheese
Creamy white cheddar mac and cheese. Paired your choice of with potato crisps, french fries or a fruit cup.
Mini Burgers
2 Cheese burgers on Hawaiian mini rolls. Paired your choice of with potato crisps, french fries or a fruit cup.
Kids Wings
Chicken Tendies
2 crispy chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce. Paired your choice of with potato crisps, french fries or a fruit cup.
Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled American cheese melted to perfection. Paired your choice of with potato crisps, french fries or a fruit cup.
Milk
Juice Box
Kids Coke
Kids Diet Coke
Kids Coke Zero
Kids Orange Fanta
Kids Lemonade
Kids Root Beer
Kids Sprite
Kids Pibb
Kids Chocolate Milk
Fruit Cup
Shirley Temple
Main Event
3 Strikes Burger Sliders
3 Brisket burger sliders served on Hawaiian mini rolls topped with fried onion crinkles, bacon and hollandaise sauce. Paired with potato crisps.
Bacon Mushroom Swiss Parlay Burger
8 oz Brisket patty served on a brioche bun topped with mayo, crispy bacon, sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Paired with potato crisps.
Batters Up BBQ Bacon Burger
8 oz Brisket patty served on texas toast topped with crispy bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese and fried onion crinkles. Paired with potato crisps.
Blind- Sided Chicken Tenders
3 Crispy tenders with your choice of dipping sauce. Paired with potato crisps.
Bone-In Chicken Wings
Traditional bone-in, plain, juicy and jumbo chicken wings with your choice of 2 dipping sauces. Paired well with carrots & celery. Choose Quantity: 6, 10, 15
Bunt Burger
8 oz Brisket patty served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and your choice of cheese. Paired with potato crisps.
Cabana Tacos
3 flour tortillas with your choice of protein topped with pico de galo and cabbage, drizzled with mango habanero sauce. Paired with potato crisps.
Chicken...OUT Sandwich
Juicy grilled chicken served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and drizzled with a sweet red chili glaze. Paired with potato crisps.
Game Winner Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled American cheese and Aged Cheddar melted to perfection with your choice of add- ons. Paired with potato crisps. Bacon- $1.99 Lettuce- $.49 Tomato- $.49
Impossible Win Burger
Our Plant Based Burger on a brioche bun topped with hollandaise sauce, crispy onion crinkles, lettuce and tomato. Paired with potato crisps.
Money Line Mahi Sandwich
Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato and avocado with a drizzle of mango habanero sauce. Paired with potato crisps.
Phillies Cheesesteak
Steak or chicken topped with sauteed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese served on a hoagie roll. Paired with potato crisps.
The Buff Chick Sandwich
Our zesty, dill pickle flavored fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce comes topped with lettuce and tomato. Paired with potato crisps.
Overtime
Raspberry Donut Crunch Cheesecake
Raspberry infused into the cheesecake batter topped with raspberry filling, crumbled donuts, powdered sugar and whipped cream.
Chocolate Chip Cake
The two layers are loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers and are separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse. And of course we topped it with more mousse chocolatey drizzle and even more chocolate chips.
Banana Chocolate Crunch Cake
Made with semisweet chocolate, banana puree and powdered sugar. Side garnished with shortbread cookie crumbles tossed in cocoa powder with chocolate syrup drizzled on top.
Cinnamon & Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Our crispy sweet potato fries seasoned in cinnamon and brown sugar with chocolate syrup drizzled over top finished with a dollop of whipped cream.
Shot Clock Salads
Berry & Feta Salad
Kalera butter lettuce mixed with romaine, Topped with strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, red onions and raspberry balsamic.
Caesar Salad
Kalera Romaine Lettuce, which is locally grown in an ecosystem farm. Topped with parmesan cheese, crispy onion crinkles and croutons with a side of Caesar dressing.
House Money Salad
Our house salad we use Kalera Butter lettuce mixed with Romaine,. Topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Blue Cheese 'Hedge'
Kalera Romaine wedge salad topped with blue cheese dressing, bacon crumbles, tomatoes, and red onions.
Side Line
Potato Crisps
Our potato crisps crafted with an authentic kitchen-cut appeal and exceptional taste. This crispy, upscale chip provides scratch-made taste and texture. Seasoned to perfection with salt and pepper.
French fries
These unique, Seashore-Style® skin-on, thick-cut fries are seasoned with a perfect blend of sea salt, black pepper and garlic.
Carrots & Celery
5 celery sticks and 5 carrot sticks.
Mac & Cheese
Creamy white cheddar mac and cheese.
Side Ceasar Salad
Kalera Romaine Lettuce, which is locally grown in an ecosystem farm. Topped with parmesan cheese, crispy onion crinkles and croutons with a side of Caesar dressing.
Side House Money Salad
Kalera lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Waffle cut sweet potato fries shaken in brown sugar that will leave you wanting more.