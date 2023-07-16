Non-Alcoholic Bev

Non- Alcoholic

Water

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Coke Zero

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Orange Fanta

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Pibb

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Red Bull

$4.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

UnSweet Tea

$3.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Bucket of Bottled Water

$5.00

Food

Flatbreads

Play Ball Pepperoni

$12.49

Mozzarella cheese, marinara, pepperoni and sprinkled with parmesan.

Knock Out Three Cheese

$11.49

Marinara base topped with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese.

Veggie Lover

$12.49

Olive oil base, bell peppers, red onions, sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, feta cheese, topped with arugula.

Buffalo Chicken

$13.49

Mozzarella cheese, grilled buffalo chicken, caramelized onions, and apple cider smoked bacon with a drizzle of buffalo sauce.

Caprese

$12.49

Olive oil base, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, drizzled balsamic glaze and topped with arugula.

Grilled Steak & Feta

$15.49

Olive oil base, grilled steak, red onions, feta cheese, mushrooms, red pepper and topped with arugula.

Kickoffs

Garlic Cheese Curds

$7.99

Traditional cheese curds meet its match with our irresistible garlic bread cheese curds that pair perfectly with your choice of dipping sauce.

Smoked Fish Dip

$15.49

Our smoked fish dip contains a mix of mahi, wahoo, and whitefish. Served with pita bread, cucumbers, carrot sticks and pickled jalapenos.

Loaded Potato Crisps

$7.99

Our crispy potato chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, fried onion crinkles and sour cream.

Game Time Nachos

$10.99

Our potato crisps topped with melted cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, avocado, sour cream, shredded lettuce and pico de galo. -Enhance your nachos with your choice of steak or chicken.

Coconut Shrimp

$15.99

6 Coconut crusted crispy fried shrimp served with coconut cream dipping sauce.

Poutine

$9.49

Our crispy french fries and garlic cheese curds topped with brown gravy.

Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.49

Creamy Spinach and Artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese. Served with pita bread.

Mac and Cheese Bites

$10.99

Our creamy mac and cheese bites are a mixture of Romano parmesan American aged white cheddar cheese and smoked gouda in a lightly battered bite- sized nugget. Serves with your choice of dipping sauce.

Little League

Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Creamy white cheddar mac and cheese. Paired your choice of with potato crisps, french fries or a fruit cup.

Mini Burgers

$7.99Out of stock

2 Cheese burgers on Hawaiian mini rolls. Paired your choice of with potato crisps, french fries or a fruit cup.

Kids Wings

$8.99

Chicken Tendies

$8.99

2 crispy chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce. Paired your choice of with potato crisps, french fries or a fruit cup.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Classic grilled American cheese melted to perfection. Paired your choice of with potato crisps, french fries or a fruit cup.

Milk

$2.49

Juice Box

$2.49

Kids Coke

$2.49

Kids Diet Coke

$2.49

Kids Coke Zero

$2.49

Kids Orange Fanta

$2.49

Kids Lemonade

$2.49

Kids Root Beer

$2.49

Kids Sprite

$2.49

Kids Pibb

$2.49

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Fruit Cup

$2.49

Shirley Temple

$2.49

Main Event

3 Strikes Burger Sliders

$13.99

3 Brisket burger sliders served on Hawaiian mini rolls topped with fried onion crinkles, bacon and hollandaise sauce. Paired with potato crisps.

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Parlay Burger

$14.99

8 oz Brisket patty served on a brioche bun topped with mayo, crispy bacon, sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Paired with potato crisps.

Batters Up BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.99

8 oz Brisket patty served on texas toast topped with crispy bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese and fried onion crinkles. Paired with potato crisps.

Blind- Sided Chicken Tenders

$13.99

3 Crispy tenders with your choice of dipping sauce. Paired with potato crisps.

Bone-In Chicken Wings

Traditional bone-in, plain, juicy and jumbo chicken wings with your choice of 2 dipping sauces. Paired well with carrots & celery. Choose Quantity: 6, 10, 15

Bunt Burger

$13.99

8 oz Brisket patty served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and your choice of cheese. Paired with potato crisps.

Cabana Tacos

3 flour tortillas with your choice of protein topped with pico de galo and cabbage, drizzled with mango habanero sauce. Paired with potato crisps.

Chicken...OUT Sandwich

$13.99

Juicy grilled chicken served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and drizzled with a sweet red chili glaze. Paired with potato crisps.

Game Winner Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Classic grilled American cheese and Aged Cheddar melted to perfection with your choice of add- ons. Paired with potato crisps. Bacon- $1.99 Lettuce- $.49 Tomato- $.49

Impossible Win Burger

$14.99

Our Plant Based Burger on a brioche bun topped with hollandaise sauce, crispy onion crinkles, lettuce and tomato. Paired with potato crisps.

Money Line Mahi Sandwich

$16.99

Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato and avocado with a drizzle of mango habanero sauce. Paired with potato crisps.

Phillies Cheesesteak

$13.99

Steak or chicken topped with sauteed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese served on a hoagie roll. Paired with potato crisps.

The Buff Chick Sandwich

$13.99

Our zesty, dill pickle flavored fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce comes topped with lettuce and tomato. Paired with potato crisps.

Overtime

Raspberry Donut Crunch Cheesecake

$8.49

Raspberry infused into the cheesecake batter topped with raspberry filling, crumbled donuts, powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Chocolate Chip Cake

$8.49

The two layers are loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers and are separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse. And of course we topped it with more mousse chocolatey drizzle and even more chocolate chips.

Banana Chocolate Crunch Cake

$8.49

Made with semisweet chocolate, banana puree and powdered sugar. Side garnished with shortbread cookie crumbles tossed in cocoa powder with chocolate syrup drizzled on top.

Cinnamon & Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.99

Our crispy sweet potato fries seasoned in cinnamon and brown sugar with chocolate syrup drizzled over top finished with a dollop of whipped cream.

Shot Clock Salads

Berry & Feta Salad

$13.49

Kalera butter lettuce mixed with romaine, Topped with strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, red onions and raspberry balsamic.

Caesar Salad

$9.49

Kalera Romaine Lettuce, which is locally grown in an ecosystem farm. Topped with parmesan cheese, crispy onion crinkles and croutons with a side of Caesar dressing.

House Money Salad

$9.49

Our house salad we use Kalera Butter lettuce mixed with Romaine,. Topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Blue Cheese 'Hedge'

$13.49

Kalera Romaine wedge salad topped with blue cheese dressing, bacon crumbles, tomatoes, and red onions.

Side Line

Potato Crisps

$4.99

Our potato crisps crafted with an authentic kitchen-cut appeal and exceptional taste. This crispy, upscale chip provides scratch-made taste and texture. Seasoned to perfection with salt and pepper.

French fries

$5.99

These unique, Seashore-Style® skin-on, thick-cut fries are seasoned with a perfect blend of sea salt, black pepper and garlic.

Carrots & Celery

$2.49

5 celery sticks and 5 carrot sticks.

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Creamy white cheddar mac and cheese.

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.99

Kalera Romaine Lettuce, which is locally grown in an ecosystem farm. Topped with parmesan cheese, crispy onion crinkles and croutons with a side of Caesar dressing.

Side House Money Salad

$5.99

Kalera lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.99Out of stock

Waffle cut sweet potato fries shaken in brown sugar that will leave you wanting more.

Ranch

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Rasp Balsamic

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Ceasar

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Buffalo Garlic

$1.00

Sweet Red Chili

$1.00

Mango Habenaro

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Merchandise

LS Fishing

$24.99

Men's Tank

$19.99

Woman's Tank

$19.99

Woman's Trucker

$19.99

Men's Trucker

$19.99

Dad Hat

$19.99

Towel

$24.99

Koozie

$4.99

Sunglasses

Straw Hats

$29.99

Boat Key Floaters

Sunscreen

Tanning Lotion