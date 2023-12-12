Cabana Mexican Grill
All Day Menu
Entrees
Dishes
Any meat of your choice, rice, beans, lettuce tomato.
- 3 Tacos$5.99
- 5 Tacos$8.99
- Menudo$9.99Out of stock
- Family Pack$49.99
Any meat for the whole family. Includeds rice, beans, cilantro, onions, lime, tortillas
- Burritos$5.99
Includes beans and meat of your choice
- Torta$8.99
Choice of meat and includes lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, mayo
- Nachos$8.99
Any choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream, beans, and cheese
- Gordita$4.99
Any meat of your choice
- Quesadilla$8.99
Any meat with shredded mozzarella cheese
- Tostada$7.99
Your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, jalapeños
- Sope$7.99
Comes with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, jalapeños
- Birria Tacos (3)$9.99Out of stock
- Birria Tacos (5)$13.99Out of stock
- Empanada$4.99
Extra
Appetizers
Kids
New Menu Items
Mariscos/ Seafood
DRINKS
Fountain Drinks
Mexican Soda
Flavored Waters
Hot drinks
MEAT BY WEIGHT
Half Pound
- 1/2 Arroz (Rice)$2.99
- 1/2 Frijoles (Beans)$2.99
- 1/2 Rajas/Queso (Poblano Pepper/Cheese)$5.50
- 1/2 Nopales/Queso (Cactus/Cheese)$5.50
- 1/2 Papa Chorizo$5.50Out of stock
- 1/2 Al Pastor$6.50
- 1/2 Chicken$6.50
- 1/2 Chile Verde$6.50
- 1/2 Chicharron$6.50
- 1/2 Chile Rojo$6.50
- 1/2 Discada$6.99
- 1/2 Carnitas$6.99
- 1/2 Steak (Asada)$6.99
- 1/2 Cabana$6.99
- 1/2 Barbacoa$7.50
Pound
- Lb of Rice$5.50
- Lb Of Frijoles (Beans)$5.50
- Rajas/Queso (Poblano Pepper/Cheese)$9.99
- Nopales/Queso (Cactus/Cheese)$9.99
- Papa Chorizo$9.99Out of stock
- Al Pastor$11.99
- Chicken$11.99Out of stock
- Chile Verde$11.99
- Chicharron$11.99
- Chile Rojo$11.99
- Discada$12.99
- Carnitas$12.99Out of stock
- Steak (Asada)$12.99
- Cabana$12.99
- Barbacoa$13.99Out of stock
Desserts
Fruit
Cabana Mexican Grill Garden City Location and Ordering Hours
(620) 260-2176
Open now • Closes at 10PM