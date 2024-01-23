Cabaret Sports Bar & Grille
Appetizers
- BAVARIAN BRAUHAUS PRETZEL STICKS$11.00
Sea salted soft pretzels served with cheddar cheese sauce.
- CAULIFLOWER BITES$10.25
Battered cauliflower served with your favorite sauce or rub.
- COWBOY BITES$10.25
Midwest sweet corn, bacon, jalapeños & cream cheese bites served with your favorite sauce or rub.
- CHEESE CURDS$10.25
Wisconsin cheese curds with your favorite sauce or rub.
- CHICKEN TENDERS$10.25
Juicy white meat chicken tenders deep fried with your choice of sauce.
- ITALIAN CHEESE STICKS$10.00
Italian Breadsticks topped with Herbs and Spices and served with Marinara.
- EGG ROLLS$10.25
Pork Egg Rolls with your choice of dipping sauce.
- NACHOS$12.00
Choice of Beef, Bacon, Chicken or Pulled Pork, white corn chips, nacho cheese sauce, red onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, lettuce, black olives with guacamole, salsa & sour cream.
- MINI TACOS$10.25
Mini deep fried chicken tacos with cheese sauce.
- MAC N' CHEESE BITES$10.25
Deep fried mac n cheese with ranch.
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.25
Breaded mozzarella with signature herbs fried to a gooey delight served with marinara sauce.
- POPPERS$10.25
Stuffed cream cheese jalapeños served with ranch.
- PICKLE FRIES$10.25
Crispy battered dill pickle fries served with ranch or CAB Sauce
- POPCORN SHRIMP$9.50
Just what the name says...deep fried popcorn shrimp with your choice of sauce.
- SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP$12.00
Fried pita chips with our delicious spinach and artichoke to dip them in.
- QUESADILLA
Chicken or beef, blend of cheeses with sautéed green peppers, onions & mushrooms served with salsa & sour cream.
Build Your Own Burger
Speciality Burgers
- BIG AMERICAN$14.50
CAB sauce, lettuce, American Cheese, pickles, and onions
- CENTENNIAL$14.50
Smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, jalapeno & banana peppers and choice or Ranch or Diablo sauce.
- CUBAN$14.50
Pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese and mustard.
- HANGOVER$14.50
Fried egg, American cheese, CAB Sauce and smoked bacon.
- SHROOMS N' CHEDDAR$14.50
Provolone cheese, cheddar sauce & sautéed mushrooms.
- SOUTHWESTERN$14.50
Crispy onion rings, pepperjack cheese and BBQ sauce.
- SPINACH & ARTICHOKE$14.50
Spinach & Artichoke Sauce, Provolone cheese and banana peppers.
- WISCONSIN CHEESE CURD MELT$14.50
Cheese curds, CAB sauce & provolone cheese.
Build Your Own Pizza
Speciality Pizzas
- BREAKFAST
Farm Fresh Eggs, smoked bacon, sausage & cheddar cheese sauce.
- BRUSCHETTA
Virgin Olive Oil, mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh tomatoes, basil flakes, and drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
- CHEESEBURGER
CAB Sauce, Onion, Beef, Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese.
- CYCLONE
Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, roasted red peppers & cheddar cheese
- FULL MONTY
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, mushrooms, Canadian bacon, green peppers, red onions, green & black olives
- HAWK
Beef, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, chicken, pepperoni & smoked bacon
- IOWA
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Red Onion with Ranch drizzled on Top
- JAGUAR
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, basil flakes & feta cheese
- SPINART
Chicken, Spinach & Artichoke Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions and Banana Peppers
- TACO
Beef or chicken, taco sauce, tortilla chips, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onions, lettuce, served with salsa & sour cream
Tenderloins
- AL CAPONE$14.50
Mozzarella & provolone cheese, marinara & basil
- CLASSIC$14.50
Red onions, mustard & pickle
- CUBANO$14.50
Ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and honey mustard
- DIAMONDBACK$14.50
Smoked bacon, onion rings & spicy mayo
- FUEGO$14.50
Jalapenos, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, pepper jack cheese and Diablo sauce.
- IOWA STATE FAIR$14.50
Pulled Pork, BBQ, onion ring, pickles & red onion
- MERICA$14.50
Lettuce, tomato, pickle & red onion
- MIDWEST$14.50
Chili, diced onion, cheddar cheese & bacon bits
Wings
Salads
- SIDE SALAD$5.25
- BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD$12.00
Choose up to 6 Toppings and your choice of Sauce/Dressing. Additional toppings can be added.
- CAESAR SALAD$12.00
Chicken, tomatoes, onions, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
- CLUB SALAD$12.00
Bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions with honey mustard dressing.
- BUFFALO SALAD$12.00
Celery, carrots, chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo & ranch sauce.
- CHICKEN & BLT SALAD$12.00
Bacon, chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes with CAB dressing.
- MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$12.00
Chicken, feta cheese, black olives, tomatoes, roasted red peppers with parmesan garlic dressing.
- SOUTHWEST SALAD$12.00
Bacon, beef, cheddar cheese, banana & jalapeno peppers with homemade southwest sauce.
- TACO SALAD$12.00
Beef or chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, tortilla chips, ranch dressing & salsa.
- THAI SALAD$12.00
Chicken, roasted red peppers, carrots, celery, Chow Mein with Thai Peanut Dressing.
Wraps
- BUILD YOUR OWN WRAP$12.00
Choose up to 6 Toppings and your choice of Sauce/Dressing. Additional toppings can be added.
- CAESAR WRAP$12.00
Chicken, tomatoes, onions, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
- CLUB WRAP$12.00
Bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions with honey mustard dressing.
- BUFFALO WRAP$12.00
Celery, carrots, chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo & ranch sauce.
- CHICKEN & BLT WRAP$13.50
Bacon, chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes with CAB dressing.
- MEDITERRANEAN WRAP$12.00
Chicken, feta cheese, black olives, tomatoes, roasted red peppers with parmesan garlic dressing.
- SOUTHWEST WRAP$12.00
Bacon, beef, cheddar cheese, banana & jalapeno peppers with homemade southwest sauce.
- TACO WRAP$12.00
Beef or chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, tortilla chips, ranch dressing & salsa.
- THAI WRAP$12.00
Chicken, roasted red peppers, carrots, celery, Chow Mein with Thai Peanut Dressing.
Speciality
- FISH N' CHIPS$13.50
Beer battered cod, fries, homemade coleslaw, tartar sauce & lemon wedge
- GRILLE CHEESE$10.00
Texas toast & your choice of Cheese.
- PRIME RIB MELT$14.50
Rare seasoned prime rib, sautéed mushrooms, red onions, Swiss cheese, horseradish sauce & au jus
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH$12.00
Pulled pork, BBQ Sauce and pickles
- TACOS$11.00
Choice of Beef, Chicken, Fish, Pulled Pork or Shrimp with feta cheese, cabbage, diced onion, and tomatoes.
Sides
Kids
- KIDS BURGER BASKET$9.00
Served with fries or tots. Add American Cheese or Bacon $1.
- KIDS QUESADILLA$7.00
Served with salsa & sour cream. Add chicken, beef or bacon + $1
- KIDS MINI CORN DOGS$8.50
Served with Fries or Tots.
- KIDS PIZZA$7.00
Extra thin crust using a Tortilla with Mozzarella cheese. Add Toppings for +1
- KIDS WINGS$8.50
Snack size order of Boneless Wings with fries or tots.
- KIDS CHEESY FRIES OR TOTS$6.00
Fries or Tots covered in our creamy nacho cheese.
- KIDS MAC N' CHEESE BITES$8.00
Served with fries or tots & ranch
- KIDS NACHOS$7.00
White corn tortilla chips & cheddar cheese sauce served with salsa & sour cream. Add chicken, beef or bacon + $1
Sauces
- A1$0.75
- BBQ$0.75
- Bleu Cheese$0.75
- Buffalo$0.75
- Cab Sauce$0.75
- Cheese Sauce$0.75
- Diablo Pepper Sauce$0.75
- Garlic Parm$0.75
- Honey Mustard$0.75
- Horseradish$0.75
- Marinara$0.75
- Mayo$0.75
- Ranch$0.75
- Salsa$0.75
- Siracha Bourbon$0.75
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Southwest$0.75
- Spicy Mayo$0.75
- Sweet Chili$0.75
- Tartar Sauce$0.75
- Teriyaki$0.75
- Thai Peanut$0.75
- Tropical Habanero$0.75
Other
- SOUPS$6.00
Beef Pot Roast, Chicken Corn Chowder, Chicken with Homestyle Noodles, Garden Veggie, Loaded Potato with Bacon, Tomato Basil
- CHILI$6.00
Shredded cheese, diced onion and crackers available upon request.
- MAC N' CHEESE$5.00
Available in Cheddar and White Cheddar
- FUNNEL CAKE FRIES$9.95
Served with choice of Chocolate, Strawberry or Caramel Syrup