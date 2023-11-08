Cabbella's Coffee Shop Online Ordering More
Cabbella’s Coffee Shop
Coffee
Brewed Daily
Frozen
Signature Lattes
- Yogi Bear$6.25+
- Velvet Moose$6.25+
- Turtle Mocha$6.75+
- Dulce De Leche$6.25+
- Milky Way$6.75+
- Snickerdoodle$6.25+
- Chai -VANILLA$5.25+
- Dirty Chai -VANILLA$6.25+
- Almond Joy$6.25+
- Butterfinger$6.25+
- Belgian$6.25+
- Mocha Latte$5.70+
- Vanilla Latte$5.70+
- Caramel Latte$5.70+
- Chai- PUMPKIN$5.25+
- Chai- SPICED$5.25+
- Dirty Chai- PUMPKIN$6.25+
- Dirty Chai- SPICED$6.25+
- Matcha- Vanilla$5.75+
- Matcha- Honey$5.75+
- Matcha- White Chocolate$5.75+
- Matcha- Caramel$5.75+
- Matcha- Sweetener$5.75+
- Matcha- PINK$5.75+
Kids
12oz Frappuccino (caffeine & coffee free) with whipped cream and sprinkles
Food
- Biscotti -Plain$3.15
- Biscotti -White Chocolate$3.15
- Zucchini Bread$3.25
- Banana Nut Bread$3.25
- Cinnamon Roll$3.50
- Raspberry Bar- Gluten Free$3.50
- Blueberry Bar- Gluten Free$3.50
- Cake Pop$3.00
- BLUEBERRY muffin$3.50
- BANANA muffin$3.50
- CHOCOLATE muffin$3.50
- Coffee Crumble Cake$3.75
- Iced Scone-lemon blueberry$4.00
- Iced Scone- Raspberry White Chocolate$4.00
- Danish- cheese$3.50
- Danish- ham & cheddar$4.00
- Danish- spinach & herbed cheese$4.00
- Danish- berry & cheese$4.00
Cabbella’s Coffee Shop Location and Ordering Hours
(980) 222-7052
Open now • Closes at 4:30PM