Cabina Coffee 455 Main Street S
Beverages
Americano
Barista Box
Blended Latte
Boba
Breve
Brewed Coffee
Cafe Au Latte
Capuccino
Chai Latte
Cold Brew
Cold Foam
Hot Apple Blast
Hot Chocolate
Italian Soda
Latte
London Fog
Matcha Latte
Refresher
Steamer
Breakfast & Baked Goods
Breakfast Burrito
Build Your Own
Baked Goods
Egg Dishes
Lunch
Salads
Wraps
- Honey Mustard Club Wrap$15.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, spinach, tomatoes, honey mustard wrap
- Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap$15.00
Turkey, bacon, cheese, spinach, tomatoes, ranch wrap
- BBQ Chicken Cheddar Wrap$15.00
Chicken, bacon, cheese, spinach, tomatoes, bbq wrap
- Veggie Wrap$13.25
All the veggies in the fridge, wrapped up tight.
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese$5.75
French bread grilled with choice of cheese
- Egg Salad Sandwich$8.00
Housemade egg salad on wheat bread
- BLT$8.50
Bacon, spinach, tomato, mayo between toasted wheat bread
- Hot Ham & Cheese Croissant$10.00
Ham, choice of cheese warmed within a croissant
- Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$10.50
Shredded chicken, Frank's Red Hot, choice of cheese grilled between french bread
- Dilly Turkey$10.50
Turkey, dilly cream cheese, spinach, tomato, toasted wheat bread
- Santa Fe Turkey$10.50
Turkey, santa fe cream cheese,spinach, tomato, grilled wheat bread
- Cabina Club$13.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, spinach, tomato, mayo on wheat toast
- Turkey w/a Twist$15.00
Turkey, smoked cheddar, sliced apples, strawberry mayo
- Roadhouse Chicken$15.00
Chicken, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, spinach, tomato, mayo on french bread
- Pesto Chicken$15.00
Chicken, pesto, parmesan cheese, spinach, tomato, caesar on french bread
- Grilled Italian$12.50